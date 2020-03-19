I tried 5 of the most popular hot sauce brands and Cholula had the perfect balance of spice and flavor

caption Insider tried five popular hot sauce brands — Sriracha, Louisiana, Frank’s RedHot, Texas Pete, and Cholula. source Erin McDowell/Insider

Hot sauce fanatics are passionate about which one is truly the best.

In order to find which hot sauce is worthy of being a staple in your pantry, I tried five popular hot sauce brands – Sriracha, Louisiana, Frank’s RedHot, Texas Pete, and Cholula.

I found that Cholula had the perfect level of heat, good texture, and flavor.

When it comes to hot sauce, spice fans will be outspoken about which one is truly best.

Here’s a breakdown of each hot sauce’s flavor notes as well as which dishes they’d make the perfect addition to, ranked in order of mildest to hottest on the Scoville scale.

The label on the bottle of Louisiana Hot Sauce stated that “one drop does it.”

However, the hot sauce only ranks at 450 Scoville heat units, making it one of the milder hot sauces on the market.

Louisiana Hot Sauce cost $2.89 for 12 fluid ounces at Stop and Shop.

The Louisiana Hot Sauce was exceptionally watery.

For the test, I tried to make each portion of hot sauce identical – three drops. However, the Louisiana hot sauce was so watery, it was hard to portion out an adequate serving onto the tortilla chip.

The flavor of the hot sauce was citrusy, acidic, and somewhat sweet. It wasn’t spicy at all and didn’t leave a burning sensation on my tongue.

For those looking to add a slight kick to tacos, aiolis, cooked meat, or other sauces, this mild hot sauce may fit the bill.

Frank’s RedHot is a classic hot sauce favorite and is commonly used in most recipes calling for Buffalo sauce.

The original Frank’s RedHot sauce lands at 450 on the Scoville scale, making it milder than other sauces.

Frank’s RedHot sauce cost $4.89 for 12 fluid ounces at Stop and Shop.

Frank’s RedHot sauce provided a good balance between spice and flavor.

It was spicy, but not too much to handle.

Frank’s RedHot has a slight buttery flavor that makes it a perfect addition to Buffalo chicken dishes. It was on the thicker side, but not as thick as Sriracha.

Texas Pete is another favorite among hot sauce fanatics.

Texas Pete hot sauce is 747 on the Scoville scale, making it hotter than Louisiana Hot Sauce and Frank’s RedHot.

Texas Pete hot sauce cost $2.39 for 12 fluid ounces at Stop and Shop.

The Texas Pete hot sauce had a slight sweetness to it.

It wasn’t too watery or too thick but was slightly on the thinner side. It definitely tasted slightly more spicy than the last two, and the spice lingered on my tongue after I tried it, which the Frank’s RedHot and Louisiana did not.

This is a great run-of-the-mill hot sauce – nothing more and nothing less than what you’re looking for in a hot sauce. The texture and spice level was perfect, but I would have preferred the flavor to be a little stronger.

Cholula is also adored by fans who love its chili flavor.

Cholula comes in at around 1,000 Scoville heat units, making it one of the spicier sauces I tried.

Cholula hot sauce cost $4.19 for five fluid ounces at Stop and Shop.

The sauce had a nice citrus element that gave it a bright, fresh flavor.

Out of all the sauces I tried, this flavor was the most complex. I also enjoyed the texture – it was the perfect thickness, allowing the sauce to pack a lot of flavor in each drop without being overpowering. It was the perfect balance of strong heat and flavor.

If I had to choose one hot sauce to have in my pantry, it would be Cholula hot sauce. Whether it’s on tacos, eggs, or even – yes, you heard this right – pizza, Cholula would make a great addition.

Sriracha has gained a cult-like following of fans who love the chili sauce on pretty much anything.

Sriracha’s flavor is commonly described as smoky, and I find the sauce to be among the hottest on the market.

Sriracha is reportedly between 1,000 and 2,500 points on the Scoville scale.

Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce cost $4.89 for 17 fluid ounces at Stop and Shop.

Sriracha was thicker than the other hot sauces I tried.

The sauce’s spicy flavor sat on my tongue and felt sharp and slightly tangy. It tasted more distinctly of chili than the other sauces, which gave it a richer flavor.

However, I found Sriracha to be a little too spicy for my liking and felt that the other flavors were overpowered.

Sriracha makes a great addition to taco bowls, breakfast tacos, and other foods that have a lot of flavor and substance to counteract the sauce’s spiciness.