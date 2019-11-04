Hotel review: Hotel 50 Bowery brings approachable luxury to New York City’s bustling Chinatown

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Hotel 50 Bowery brings approachable luxury to New York City’s bustling Chinatown neighborhood and honors the locale’s rich history in the process.

Chinatown is a dynamic microcosm of New York City’s history and perfect for travelers and staycationers seeking gastronomy at their fingertips.

Starting at $250 per night, the Joie de Vivre hotel from Hyatt offers thoughtfully-appointed rooms. I loved my City View King which delivered on the incredible sights promised by the name.

On my first trip to New York City before moving here, my mom suggested a celebratory drink at the top of the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

“Isn’t it insanely expensive up there?” I asked. She replied, “You pay for the experience, honey.”

A cocktail at a noteworthy bar comes with a heftier price tag than a casual dive, but one could argue you’re not only getting a better drink but the improved scenery that tends to come with it.

The same can be said for hotels. If you’re visiting Manhattan for the first time, it’s likely you won’t be spending too much time in your room. Though, there’s nothing quite like retreating somewhere comfortable and beautiful after a long day of exploring.

Priced starting at $250 per night, Hotel 50 Bowery is that small but meaningful splurge. In the heart of Chinatown, the strikingly appointed 229-room hotel offers a quiet and comfortable escape from the madness of Manhattan. It also provides some of the best views of the city from both its rooftop bar, The Crown, and a generous handful of rooms, too.

The vibe is young and design-minded, so if you’re a traveler who appreciates modern and industrial-inspired decor (and sharing it on social), you’ll be very happy.

Though it’s so much more than just photogenic. Located within a historic area, the hotel helps to provide guests with a better understanding of the neighborhood it inhabits, leaving you not only well-rested but culturally satiated, too.

Here’s why I think it’s worth the price, including a pesky destination fee.

caption Inside the lobby, the front desk is long and sleek, with a cozy concierge desk, and a soft, velvet-accented seating area by the window. source Céline Bossart/Business Insider

Upon entering 50 Bowery, I was immediately taken with a space that sought to pay homage to its surroundings. The lobby was stark yet warm, with soaring ceilings adorned by salvaged light fixtures as a nod to the vibrant light district that has been a part of the Bowery for years.

A large concrete pillar was flanked by a leather bench, and resin-coated tree trunk ottomans served as a centerpiece. A large exposed brick wall was built entirely from material salvaged from the neighborhood.

On the second floor, I discovered a permanent gallery collection, created in collaboration with the nearby Museum of Chinese in America. Black and white photographs and apothecary bottles from a time capsule found at the building site were displayed neatly alongside historical tidbits in order to give context to the neighborhood’s rich history.

caption Intricate lighting pays tribute to New York’s lighting district, which has long been a fixture of the Bowery. source Céline Bossart/Business Insider

After checking in, which was seamless, I walked past hallway doors painted deep crimson for good luck per Chinese custom, while soft, dim lighting inspired by dusk in China made for a calming, inviting stroll to my room. I appreciated this not only for the cultural element but for eliminating the typical aggressive lighting commonly found in hotel hallways.

A quirk: Hotel 50 Bowery has no 13th or 14th floor, as the former is, of course, considered bad luck in many countries across the globe, and the latter, a Chinese superstition.

caption The desk in my room was functional, though not a standout piece. source Céline Bossart/Business Insider

My room was a City View King. It was perfectly sized for a solo traveler or a couple and was intimate, which is a nice way of saying small. However smart architecture and thoughtful decor prevented it from feeling cramped.

Art is an important component of 50 Bowery’s ethos, and as such, my room felt somewhat like a small industrial-chic gallery. Beneath raw concrete ceilings, the walls were dressed in handmade abstract blue and white textured paper and adorned with pieces by local artists, including works from Simone Shubuck (abstract), André Saraiva (graffiti), Riley Payne (pencil), and Lowell Boyers (contemporary).

caption The view from my room was stunning. The Empire State Building was slightly obscured by rain and fog, but it was there. source Céline Bossart/Business Insider

I was told that the hotel group manufactures their own mattresses, and I found mine to be extremely comfortable and slept as well as I could have hoped in a bed that wasn’t my own.

My room typically books for $250 nightly, and I did feel it was worth the splurge, especially with the great views. Though, I’d advise being cognizant about other added costs, as they might alter that outlook. Drinks at the rooftop bar The Crown were pricey (I’ll touch more on that in a bit), and the daily destination fee added up, which was a cost associated with services that felt pretty standard.

If you’re a World of Hyatt member, you might be able to snag a lower rate or other perks, so consider signing up.

caption My robe was yet another nod to Chinatown roots. source Céline Bossart/Business Insider

My bathroom was decked in white subway tile and warm lighting, with high-end toiletries by Jonathan Adler. The bathrobes, made by TY Presidential Collection, were some of the best I’ve experienced in any hotel, trading the standard rough and worn terry cloth for soft microfiber, emblazoned with a red dragon on the back.

caption Cocktails are pricey but there’s also $9 bottled beer or a $10 local brew on tap (last I checked, they were serving one of my favorites, Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner).. source Céline Bossart/Business Insider

50 Bowery’s 21st-floor rooftop bar, The Crown, housed some of the best views of Manhattan through floor-to-ceiling windows. Which is what you’re paying for, harking back to my mom’s point about paying for the experience. Cocktails start at $18 each before tax and tip.

A downside to 50 Bowery, in my experience, was the absence of a full-service restaurant. A ground floor space adjacent to the lobby formerly housed one, but has not been replaced with another spot. Luckily, though, Chinatown is home to plenty of standout restaurants (keep reading for those recommendations ).

The hotel is ADA-friendly and also offers the usual suspects, such as valet service, concierge, Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, minibar, working and meeting spaces, and unlimited phone calls.

When staying in Chinatown it’s important to soak in all of the rich history and culture while spending your money locally.

Museum of Chinese in America is an absolute highlight. For the gastronomically-inclined, visit iconic dim-sum spots Jing Fong and Nom Wah Tea Parlor. For great cocktails, check out Chinese Tuxedo and Apothéke (both steps from Nom Wah), and if you’re looking for a great scoop, be sure to stop by The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory, a family-owned “unofficial landmark” since 1978.

With a four-and-a-half star rating on Trip Advisor, and a 9.0 on Booking.com, the majority of reviews are positive, lauding comfortable beds, friendly staff, the rooftop bar, and of course, the views.

On the negative side, some guests complained of loud music at night coming from the rooftop bar, so, if you’re a light sleeper and don’t want to take a chance, make sure to request a room a few floors below the 20th (The Crown is on the 21st floor).

Who stays here: Business travelers and smart tourists (read: those who like to go off the proverbial beaten path that is Midtown), as well as pet owners. Hotel 50 Bowery is a pet-friendly hotel (there is no extra charge for bringing your furry companion either ).

We like: The impeccable decor that spares no detail. I also deeply appreciated the MOCA gallery space. It’s a necessary and important gesture to shed light on Chinatown’s story versus erasing it, which is what often happens with gentrification.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Breakfast at the hotel. At $18, it’s a reasonable price for a full American buffet in the gallery space, and part of the hotel’s larger F&B program managed by Gerber Group. Gerber is the hospitality brand behind local greats like The Campbell, The Sunken Lounge at JFK’s TWA Hotel, Taco Electrico, and more.

We think you should know: The hotel charges a nightly destination fee of $19.95 plus tax per reservation. This covers access to the hotel’s concierge service, high-speed Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness area, phone calls (both local and long-distance), and coffee at The Crown each morning. Destination fees are not standard in New York City hotels, so this is something to consider when choosing where to stay.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d spring for a larger room. While the City View King wasn’t cramped, I could have certainly benefited from a bit more space, such as one of the three suite types (Kindred, Manhattan, and Bowery).

There are many dynamic and wonderful places to stay in New York City, but Hotel 50 Bowery delivers on an experience that mirrors its culturally and historically rich surroundings.

It’s a Joie de Vivre hotel under the Hyatt umbrella, so you can earn World of Hyatt loyalty points with each stay. And, coming to Chinatown means you’re likely spending more time and money supporting the many family-owned shops and businesses that have shaped the neighborhood for decades, which can only be a great thing.