6 questions you should ask the hotel concierge to get the most out of your stay — and 1 question you should never ask

caption A hotel concierge is there to make your stay as pleasant as possible. source AFP/Stringer/Getty Images

A hotel concierge’s job is to make each guest’s stay as pleasant as possible.

It never hurts to ask your hotel’s concierge about upgrades or special requests – they could help you get better deals and have a better stay.

Here are six questions you should ask your hotel concierge to make the most of your stay – and one question you should never ask.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A hotel concierge’s job is simply to make each guest’s stay at the hotel as pleasant as possible.

Concierges need to know every last detail about their own hotel while also staying abreast of what’s happening outside, with comprehensive knowledge of local options for dining, entertainment, transportation, and more.

I’ve traveled enough to know that a concierge can help make your stay better as long as you don’t expect too much. If you keep your requests realistic, then the old adage that “it never hurts to ask” holds true, and often ends up netting you a larger room or other benefits. But just as often, be prepared for a polite rebuff when you ask about that upgrade or late checkout.

“It’s the concierge’s job to make sure you’re having a great time at their property, so they’re often your best bet when it comes to getting an upgrade or room deal,” Stirling Kelso, travel writer and founder of Half Pint Travel, told Business Insider. “They are experts on room inventory and availability – and they have time to give you the lowdown.”

Here are six questions you can ask your hotel’s concierge to make the most out of your experience – and one question you should never ask them.

Which rooms at my booking’s price point have the best view or amenities?

Not all rooms are created equal, even those at the same price point. Ask the concierge which rooms “are the most updated or have the best views,” Kelso advises, even if you’re not asking for an upgrade. The concierge may well ask the front desk to put you in the best room your rate offers.

Are there membership programs I can join? And what do they offer?

Asking to join a membership or loyalty program shows that you are committed to the hotel as a brand, not just a place to stay for a night or two. As they fill you in on the rewards programs offered, the concierge may well also add in a few extras or upgrades for you.

Is there anything you can do to help me and my partner celebrate a special occasion?

source Sofie Delauw/Getty Images

“The concierge is also the person to fill in on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries,” Kelso said. “Ask them if they’d be willing to send a special gift or amenity on behalf of the hotel.”

More often than not, a concierge will be more than happy to arrange for a bottle of champagne or some roses to be left in your room, and with a special note you dictate, as well. They’ll be happy to help and glad you chose their property for your celebration.

I forgot this, that, or the other thing — can you help out?

source Fox Searchlight

There’s never a reason to go without a razor, toothbrush and toothpaste, comb, or other small personal item when you’re staying at a decent hotel. They have these items on hand, so feel free to ask the concierge; he or she will help out.

What can my kids do here for fun?

source Robert Benson/Getty Images

Many hotels have play spaces for kids, so make sure to ask. Better yet, the play spaces are often tucked away out of sight, causing less of a disturbance for other guests. Conversely, most hotels also have pool hours where kids aren’t exactly welcome, and it’s important to respect that.

Is there an upgrade available that I can pay for?

source Christophe Archimbault/Getty Images

Unless you’re a repeat guest with a personal rapport with a concierge, asking for a free upgrade is a bit forward and is also unlikely to work.

But asking to pay for an upgrade may well get you bumped up for free out of goodwill, or at least will let you know your options. And as you won’t be talking to the front desk staff, you can just nod and say thanks for the info if the price is too steep instead of saying, “Oh … that’s too expensive.”

The one thing to never ask of the concierge or the front desk clerks: ‘Who else is staying here?’

source Brent Lewis/Getty Images

It doesn’t matter if you’re asking about a celebrity you thought you saw in the lobby or simply wondering if your friend or co-worker checked in yet. Never ask hotel staff about other guests – that information is privileged and they won’t give it out, but they will be put in an awkward position by your asking.