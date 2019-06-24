Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan becomes the first B Corp™ hotel in Asia

Redefining Success in Business, Creating Value for Employees, Communities and the Environment

Stan Group (Holdings) Limited ("Stan Group") announced that Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan, a member of Tang's Living Group, has become a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™）, also the first Hotel in Asia to receive the certification.





B Corporation Certification is a recognition of the extraordinary performance of Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan in creating shared value for the environment and society. This is the second B Corporation Certification received by members of Stan Group, which showcases the consistent effort the group asserted into attaining its mission.

“We are delighted to once again receive the B Corp Certification, as this honours our mission of creating shared value for our business ecosystem,” said Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group and CEO of Tang’s Living Group, “We believe that corporations are entrusted with responsibilities to positively impact our employees, communities and the environment, as we operate sustainably. We could not be more excited that Stan Group has achieved this milestone, which further cements our core value of innovation, human focus, collaboration and entrepreneurship.”

Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan, was among the outlets that first came into operation managed by Tang’s Living Group, member of Stan Group, providing 160 rooms and fine catering services. The Hotel carries out measures dedicated to creating shared value for the employees, communities and the environment. These include:





Promoting local economy: Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan implements stringent guidelines on the selection of suppliers. In the hope to contribute to local economy, the Hotel gives preference to and fosters long-term collaboration with local suppliers.

· Encouraging local employment: The labour-intensive hotel industry constitutes a notable part of the local job market. Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan, taking the working hours and expenses of the frontline staff into consideration, encourages local employment by giving priority to applicants living in the local district and providing shuttle transportation for staff.

Understanding community needs: Ever since its establishment, Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan has donated meals to the needed and organized visits to the singleton elderly. The hotel does not only strive for economic success, but also determine to partner with and understand the needs of the community.

Protecting the environment: For the sake of the well-being of customers and the environment, Hotel Ease · Tsuen Wan works with suppliers who possess environmental and safety accreditations, and use only non-toxic detergent. The hotel also encourages re-using towels and linens, in order to reduce water consumption. A sign is provided for customers to indicate the need of new, clean towels. In addition, the hotel management and employees pay trips to green construction projects so as to learn about carbon-reduction designs and practices, for future implementation of such design in the hotel.

About Stan Group

Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group” or “the Group”) is a leading conglomerate rooted in property with a wide array of diverse businesses. Committed to sustainable business development and social investment, the Group manages a HK$60 billion real estate portfolio in strategic partnership with the Tang Shing-bor family and operates more than 40 respected brands across five business pillars: property, hospitality, communication services, financial services and The STILE, innovative businesses with social purposes. Dedicated to innovation, collaboration, human focus and entrepreneurship, the Group’s core values empower it to achieve the vision of driving the vibrancy of society, and the mission of creating shared value (CSV) for shareholders, business partners, customers, employees and the community at large.