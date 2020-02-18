LA’s century-old Hotel Figueroa is brand new again after a massive renovation — here’s why you should give it a closer look despite its small rooms and street noise

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Hotel Figueroa is one of Los Angeles’ most historic properties, originally opened in 1926. Though, it feels brand new after a two-year-long revamp that restored its eye-catching Spanish Colonial splendor, including modern amenities and destination dining.

Eager to check out the remodel, I booked a stay in a Deluxe King Room, which was comped for review but starts at around $200. This is the second tier above Classic Rooms, which starts at around $160 per night.

Rooms feel new, but they are small. Mine was 270 square feet, while the entry-level Classic room counts less than 200 square feet. They’re comfortable, but sensitive sleepers beware: noise from overhead and outside was quite audible.

Although Hotel Figueroa is one of the oldest hotels in Downtown Los Angeles, you just might miss it. Relative to the dazzling new L.A. Live shopping and entertainment complex right across the street – with its towering JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels – the Figueroa is relatively inconspicuous.

But the 1926 building is perhaps worthier now than ever of a closer look. After a two-year restoration project inspired by its original Spanish Colonial flair, the hotel is a bastion of history and cool with modern upgrades that any member of the well-traveled set will love. Plus, it’s utterly convenient to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Staples Center, and other landmarks of tourism and business travel downtown.

Intent to check out what the remodel had made of the hotel since my last visit for poolside drinks years ago, I came for a stay in a Deluxe King Room, which starts around $200. My room was comped for review, and small, at about 270 square feet. For comparison, the entry-level Classic rooms begin under 200 square feet, with a starting price point of around $160.

But the bathroom and decor details were splashy and artsy, and the remarkably hospitable common spaces served my purposes well as a solo visitor working during my stay.

Overall, the hotel’s vibe felt palpably lively. There was a buzz of downtown energy with a creative crowd comprised of both locals and visitors. At the Fig, you’re exposed to LA’s history and culture, which should seriously appeal to travelers interested in absorbing both of those elements during their stay. I know I did.

The Figueroa lobby is warm, and well-suited for guests that want to work or connect in the various lounge and bar seating areas.

Although the Fig – as its is known – has a building-high art wall painted on its courtyard side, you could almost miss it from the main entrance on Figueroa Street.

That’s because some of the newer buildings around it dwarf the hotel. I valet parked easily in a surface-level lot just next door and made my way into the lobby.

The street-level entrance from the parking lot is understated, with a smallish reception area where I found no guests waiting in line before me. The desk belies much more action and visual appeal beyond it. That’s where a sprawling lobby area complete with fireplace, bar, and communal tables was found, meant to encourage both travelers and locals to linger, take meetings, co-work – whatever – all in a convivial atmosphere, surrounded by art and historic details.

I appreciated the century-old mantle from the building’s original function as a YWCA women’s hostel. Back then, it was a haven for professional women travelers, which was rare for the time, and totally at the vanguard.

The atmosphere with its roaring fire and vibrant crowd made for a warm, welcoming first impression on an uncharacteristically cold day in town.

The King Deluxe quarters are fairly tight, even with 270 square feet. Pack light.

I found the elevators particularly slow, which might have been a quirk of the day, and not standard fare, judging by staff’s surprised remarks about the delay.

Once I found my way to the 11th floor, I opened the door to my Deluxe King room, which was comped for review purposes, but rates begin around $200. Off the bat, I noticed its diminutive size. As a solo visitor without bulky luggage, it was plenty ample, but if my husband and kids were in tow it would have felt too small.

The Simmons feather-top mattress and Sferra linens were quite comfortable. Though, right away I noticed noise bleed that appeared to be coming from the room overhead. Perhaps someone was dragging luggage? Sensitive sleepers should pack earplugs (I am, so I always do), as these noises are regular occurrences here, and also noted often by critical reviewers on Trip Advisor.

Better was the speedy Wi-Fi, plus in-room iPad for guest requests, and an attractive array of curated local art pieces.

Bright wallpaper adds personality and distracts from an otherwise small bathroom.

The bathroom was the standout from a design perspective. I liked the blue foliage-printed wallpaper that added visual drama, as well as a rainfall showerhead that felt indulgent atop a standard tub.

As an Angeleno, I have thin skin and am cold intolerant. So on the day of my visit, when temps dipped into the 40s, the first thing I did was take a bath. I was pleased by how hot the water got for my pleasant soak, as well as the luxurious-feeling amenities from William Roam.

The main difference between my room and the smaller, classic rooms was the square footage. My Deluxe with 270 square feet felt small, and Classic rooms have less than 200. Given the small difference in price of about $40 to $50, the small upgrade to Deluxe will feel worth it if you’re traveling in a two-some. Though solo travelers will surely feel accomplished for nabbing a nice room in a cool hotel for under $200.

Additionally, because it’s an older building, many rooms and bathrooms in the hotel are different, even within categories, so expect some variety.

Take a dip in the pool if the weather allows, and don't forget to gaze up at the mural covering the building's facade.

Overall, the hotel has 268 rooms and suites spread over 14 floors, and a coffin-shaped pool (don’t worry, it’s more inviting than it sounds) surrounded by foliage, loungers, and dining options. During my visit, I noticed only one man braving the pool – it was freezing out, after all! – but come summer the poolside vibe is busy and energetic.

The hotel is also home to two restaurants and three bars. The Veranda restaurant and bar offers Mexico City-inspired fare from Chef Adrian Garcia. Although this restaurant has a sunny vibe by the pool, I found it a delight as a place to sit and work on a cold day. Heat lamps and a fireplace made the alfresco space toasty and cozy.

Located off the lobby, Breva restaurant and bar has high ceilings and chandeliers, plus tufted leather banquettes, and marble-topped tables. Stop here for comfort fare and modern American cuisine, also from chef Garcia.

Bar Figueroa, with its curved bar and plush lounge seating, enlivens the lobby, and serves cocktails and food all day.

There’s also a mandatory daily $25 resort fee, but it includes continental breakfast, which adds value, especially for families and larger groups.

What’s nearby? A better question might be… what’s not nearby? Trip Advisor gives Hotel Figueroa a walkability rating of 100 out of 100. L.A. Live with all of its dining and entertainment options, plus the Grammy Museum and Microsoft Theater, are all only a two-minute walk away, just on the other side of a crosswalk.

Slightly further, a mere five-minute walk, is the Staples Center and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Iconic restaurant options including the Palm Los Angeles and the Original Pantry are also each within blocks, so it’s hard to imagine a more walkable hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

After its remodel, Hotel Figueroa caught a nod in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2019 as one of the Top 5 City Hotels in Greater Los Angeles. Amateur reviewers love it too, with reviewers ranking it 5 out of 378 Los Angeles hotels on Trip Advisor, and giving it an overall “Excellent” 4.5 out of 5 rating.

Most reviews are positive, noting the impeccable location and historic significance. But negative ones echo similar complaints as mine regarding both the size of the rooms, and the noise bleed.

One representative complaint: “The room is very small… The bathroom is tiny with a tub and the vanity provides no space for toiletries. The room is very noisy with both street noise and room to room noise and the corridor as well.”

Who stays here: With a convenient location to both business and tourism destinations, this hotel draws the full range of travelers and sightseers, plus its fair share of locals who work out of common spaces.

We like: The food at Veranda is delicious; if available, the cauliflower tacos were a hit. And the fireside and poolside atmosphere made it a great place to gather and linger.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): While rooms here can be small, the hotel’s standout features are its inviting common spaces in a welcoming, attractive Spanish Colonial-style environment. If you’re coming for work, bring your laptop down to the lobby and plan to stay a while.

We think you should know: Yes, there is a daily resort/amenity fee at Hotel Figueroa – which is generally not a positive for travelers. But for the $25 here, you get a continental breakfast for all hotel guests on the room reservation. That’s a great value.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d have loved to have taken a dip in that pool – but the winter weather didn’t permit. Next time, I’m bringing my swimsuit for sure.

When it comes to historic significance and flair, the Figueroa is tops in downtown Los Angeles.

Rooms start small, but common spaces are great for meetings or working, the pool is tranquil and inviting, and there’s an overall lively atmosphere that envelops you from the start. Plus, the poolside tacos at Veranda are worth a visit on their own.

The highly walkable location adds major convenience points with an address across the street from the buzzing L.A. Live entertainment complex, and the Los Angeles Convention Center and Staples Center just yards further.

With rates starting at $160 for entry rooms and $200 for a bit more space, as well as breakfast included in the daily $25 resort fee, the hotel is a standout bargain.