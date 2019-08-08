Hotel Splendide Royal in Rome Announces the Opening of a New Wing with 16 Brand New Suites

ROME, ITALY – Media OutReach – 8 August 2019 – Hotel Splendide Royal is happy to announce the opening of a new Splendide wing with 16 brand-new suites in Autumn 2019. The new wing offers 4 Deluxe rooms and 12 Junior Suites and Suites up to 90 sq.- that can accommodate up to four guests- using a fusion of classic and modern Italian styles with light tones to recreate a luminous and relaxing environment. Lavishly furnished with the best Italian marble, wide skylight windows, exclusive amenities, and furniture that evoke classic heritage and celebrate modern comfort.









Premium Suite — Splendide Wing

A 19th-century palace overlooking the Villa Borghese gardens, luxury five star Hotel Splendide Royal is elaborately decorated in ornate Baroque style. Located in the Via Veneto area on a hill directly above the historic centre of Rome and the Villa Borghese gardens, this impressive hotel is just few minutes walking distance from all major points of interest. The hotel’s huge terraces provides an astonishing panorama which sweeps across the city from Trinità dei Monti all the way to Saint Peter. Hotel Splendide Royal is a member of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Together with the current Royal Wing’s 69 rooms and suites, Hotel Splendide Hotel now offers 85 keys in total.









Deluxe Room with terrace — Royal Wing

Whether you are more a Royal or a Splendide guest, don’t miss the chance to indulge in an exclusive gourmet experience with Rome at your feet. Enjoy the Mirabelle Restaurant, one of the best restaurants in Rome located on the seventh floor of the hotel, which boasts panoramic view of the city.

Rates at Hotel Splendide Royal start from EUR300 per night, inclusive of breakfast and are subject to applicable service charge and government taxes. Guests can book directly via www.splendideroyal.com





About Roberto Naldi Collection

Hotel Splendide Royal is part of the Roberto Naldi Collection. The collection is a family owned selection of luxury hotels based in Rome, Lugano and Paris, for travellers that appreciate authentic local experiences, tailor-made service and generous spaces.

www.robertonaldicollection.com