30 photos show what life is like in the hottest inhabited city on earth

caption Muslim pilgrims carrying umbrellas to block the sun. source Mustafa Ciftci / Anadolu / Getty

Mecca, Muslim’s holiest city, is the world’s hottest city.

It is the warmest inhabited place on earth, with an average annual temperature of 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit. In summer, temperatures can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

It has more than 1.5 million permanent residents, and another 2 million pilgrims journey there each year.

The city is located in Sirat Mountains, inland from the Red Sea, 900 feet above sea level.

On top of the heat, it gets busy. While a little over 1.5 million people live there permanently, more than 2 million pilgrims travel to Mecca annually. Every Muslim, who is able and can afford it, is expected to travel there at least once in their life for the Hajj. Non-Muslims are not allowed to enter Mecca.

For those who live there year-round, winters are a little more manageable. But it never gets cold.

These photos show what it’s like in the world’s hottest inhabited city.

caption A view of Mecca. source Reza / Getty

In Mecca, during the summer, between June and September, temperatures can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and the streets get busy.

caption Muslim pilgrims walk on a bridge. source Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

The city has about 1.5 million permanent residents, but more than 2 million pilgrims flood into Mecca for six days for the Hajj every year.

caption Muslim pilgrims attend Grand Mosque to perform their evening prayers. source Fayez Nureldine / AFP / Getty

The main day of the pilgrimage, which requires worship outside from sunrise to sunset, can be particularly trying.

caption Muslim pilgrims pray near Mount Arafat. source Mustafa Ozer / AFP / Getty

The closest city to Mecca is Jeddah, a seaside port on the Red Sea. It’s about 70 miles miles away and requires traveling through the desert to get there.

caption Desert in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. source Eric Lafforgue / Gamma-Rapho / Getty

Mecca’s wild temperatures are due to it’s location, in a dry valley at the base of the Sirat Mountains …

caption pilgrims are seen on the top of the Jabal Thawr, source Ozkan Bilgin /Anadolu Agency / Getty

… surrounded by the Arabian Desert. Its average annual temperature is 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit, but it’s a dry heat.

caption Shepherds herd goats in the desert outside Mecca. source Reza / Getty

There’s very little greenery, as the view from space shows here. The white structure in the middle is the Great Mosque.

caption Mecca seen from an International Space Station. source Scott Kelly / NASA / Wikimedia

For the next 10 years, the Hajj will be during the summer.

caption A Muslim pilgrim climbs the Mount Al-Noor. source Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

But the high temperatures are nothing new. Seen here is a pilgrim being given a cold bath to cope with the heat in 1967.

caption A Muslim pilgrim is given a cold bath to help him cope with the heat at a first aid centre in Mecca. source Tetlow / Fox Photos / Getty

In 1985, a reported 2,000 people got heat stroke, and more than 1,000 of those people ended up dying.

caption Muslim pilgrims try to enter Heera cave. source Muhannad Fala’ah / Getty

Dealing with the heat requires preparation. Hotels and some home owners, like the Saudi royalty seen here, have air conditioning.

caption The Saudi princes sit with a view, in the comfort of an air-conditioned room. source Reza / Getty

And one of Mecca’s cooler spots is around the Kaaba, one of Islam’s most holy objects.

caption Hajj pilgrims at the Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. source Ashraf Amra / Anadolu Agency / Getty

The ground near the Kaaba is made from white Thassos marble, which was imported from Greece. It reflects the sun and heat during the day and remains cool even on hot days. The area also has an abundance of air conditioning.

caption A Muslim pilgrim prays on top of the white Thassos marble, near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. source Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters

But people have to go outside. It’s common for pilgrims to buy lots of water to help them get through the heat later in the day.

caption A pilgrim carrying a bottle of water. source Mohammed Al-Shaikh / AFP / Getty

For those who need to be outside in the heat, umbrellas are a must.

caption Muslim pilgrims carry umbrellas to block the sun. source Mustafa Ciftci / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Some have modified them to limit energy use as much as possible.

caption An umbrella set on a woman’s head. source Mohammed Al-Shaikh / AFP / Getty

One man has even created a “smart umbrella,” which uses solar energy to power a fan to keep the user cool. It also has a flashlight, a USB outlet to charge phones, and a GPS tracker.

caption Saudi engineer Kamel Badawi shows his invention, the smart umbrella. source Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty

To keep cool, pilgrims may also eat ice cream.

caption Muslim pilgrim eats ice-cream. source Abid Katib / Getty

And whenever there’s time for a break, people keep drinking water.

caption Muslim pilgrims sit on the sidewalk around the Grand Mosque. source Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

Water is even sprayed into the mouths of those in need.

caption A man is hydrated in Mecca. source Ramazan Turgut / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Since Mecca is in the desert, even during the evening temperatures only drop to about 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

caption Pilgrims pray at Mecca’s Grand Mosque. source Karim Sahib / AFP / Getty

For the 1.5 million residents who live there year-round, two of Mecca’s main industries are now tourism and construction. Thirteen of 15 of Mecca’s old neighborhoods have been rebuilt for tourism and commerce.

caption Construction works are carried out as part of the Grand Mosque expansion project in the holy city of Mecca source Mohamed Al Hwaity / Reuters

Smaller businesses like tour guides, vegetable sellers, and street vendors are struggling to compete with the newly built fast-food chains and hotels.

caption A street vendor sells watches in Mecca. source Reza / Getty

During the winter, locals can look forward to milder temperatures, with an average high of 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and a low of 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

caption A man rest in the shade to cool down. source Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu / Getty

Over the entire year, there is usually fewer than 5 inches of rain.

caption Muslim pilgrims pray under the rain in 2015. source Ozkan Bilgin / Andadolu Agency / Getty

Due to the arid, harsh conditions, wild animals and plants aren’t abundant. Seen here is a cat sleeping on a mountain.

caption A cat sleeps on Mount Al-Noor. source Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters

Other wild animals in the area include wolves, hyenas, foxes, mongooses, and jerboas. There has also been a surge in monkeys in Mount Al-Noor District since weapons used to shoot them were banned.

caption A Muslim pilgrim gives a water to a monkey. source Ozkan Bilgin / Anadolu Agency / Getty

If carbon emissions continue at their current rate, by 2100, Mecca’s maximum temperature could soar to 131 degrees Fahrenheit.

caption A water spray cooling system cools people in Mecca. source Firat Yurdakul / Anadolu Agency / Getty

If it continues to get hotter, the Hajj may become a physically impossible journey due to heat stress.

caption Muslim pilgrims arrive at the plains of Arafat. source Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

