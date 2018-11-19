caption Sudan is one of the hottest countries on Earth. source Christopher Michel/Flickr

As winter sets in and temperatures begin to drop in the Northern Hemisphere, many people will start to dream about escaping from the cold.

But there are quite a few countries around the world where summer blazes all year round.

Ranked by their average annual temperatures, these are the 30 hottest countries on Earth.

Thailand: 80.7 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 89.3 degrees Fahrenheit (31.8 degrees Celsius). source Vyacheslav Argenberg via Flickr

Famous for cities like Bangkok, Thailand is a popular travel destination thanks to its food, culture, and landscape.

Yemen: 80.7 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86.8 degrees Fahrenheit (30.4 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock/Naeblys

Located on the southernmost point of the Arabian Peninsula, Yemen has been in conflict with Saudi Arabia since 2015.

American Samoa: 80.8 degrees Fahrenheit (27.1 degrees Celsius)

caption The territory’s average high temperature is 74.4 degrees Fahrenheit (23.6 degrees Celsius). source NaturePhotoStock/Shutterstock

Seven tropical islands make up American Samoa, a US territory in the South Pacific.

Palau: 80.9 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86.8 degrees Fahrenheit (30.4 degrees Celsius). source REUTERS/Farah Master

Fifty islands comprise the nation of Palau in the western Pacific Ocean.

Glorioso Islands: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The area’s average high temperature is 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock

Known as Grande Glorieuse in French, the French possessed Glorioso Islands lie off the coast of eastern Africa, to the north of Madagascar.

Juan de Nova Island: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The area’s average high temperature is 84 degrees Fahrenheit (28.9 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock

A French possession since 1897, Juan de Nova Island sits in the Mozambique Channel, the area between the eastern African coast and Madagascar.

Brunei: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 87.5 degrees Fahrenheit (30.8 degrees Celsius). source Mark Abadi/Business Insider

Located on the island of Borneo, many people know Brunei for its fabulously wealthy capital city, Bandar Seri Begawan, and equally fabulous Royal Prince, Prince Abdul Mateen.

Montserrat: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The territory’s average precipitation is 70.4 inches. source Flickr/pathawks

A British Overseas Territory, this Caribbean island is known for its black sand beaches and mountainous landscape.

Indian Ocean Islands: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The area’s average high temperature is 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock

The Indian Ocean Islands are comprised of some of the smallest territories and largest island nations, including Madagascar.

Federated States of Micronesia: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 82 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 degrees Celsius). source Flickr/Wayne Batzer

Micronesia comprises more than 600 individual islands, though it’s divided into four states.

Kiribati: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius) average year-round temperature

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86.9 degrees Fahrenheit (30.5 degrees Celsius). source REUTERS/David Gray

Along with several other island nations, climate change threatens to sink Kiribati, a chain of more than 30 islands in the Central Pacific.

Nauru: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86.5 degrees Fahrenheit (30.3 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock

The tiny island of Nauru has gained attention in recent years for its role in housing asylum-seeking refugees who are attempting to gain entry into nearby Australia.

Tokelau: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The territory’s average precipitation is 110 inches a year. source Shutterstock

A territory of Australia and perhaps one of the most remote regions on Earth, the atolls of Tokelau became the world’s first entirely solar-powered territory in 2012.

Tuvalu: 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27.2 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). source Nick Hobgood / Flickr

Several uninhabited islets neighbor the nine islands that comprise Tuvalu, a remote country in the South Pacific.

Chad: 81.1 degrees Fahrenheit (27.3 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 degrees Celsius). source REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

The landlocked African country of Chad is bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon and Nigeria to the southwest, and Niger to the west.

Marshall Islands: 81.3 degrees Fahrenheit (27.4 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 85.5 degrees Fahrenheit (29.8 degrees Celsius). source Flickr/Christopher Michel

Marshall Islands has sunken aircraft and ships that lie in the surrounding waters – all the result of a fierce battle between American and Japanese forces during World War II.

Senegal: 81.5 degrees Fahrenheit (27.5 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 92.1 degrees Fahrenheit (33.4 degrees Celsius). source Flickr/Robin Taylor

As of late Senegal has made headlines for its creation of a futuristic city, Diamniado, which will be located less than 20 miles outside the country’s capital of Dakar.

Curacao: 81.5 degrees Fahrenheit (27.5 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 87 degrees Fahrenheit (30.6 degrees Celsius). source Wikimedia Commons

Curacao is a popular Caribbean destination for divers and snorkelers, with over 65 diving sites on the island.

Saint Lucia: 81.5 degrees Fahrenheit (27.5 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 85.7 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). source cjuneau/Flickr

The World Travel Awards named St. Lucia, an island in the Caribbean, the best honeymoon destination of 2017.

Anguilla: 81.8 degrees Fahrenheit (27.7 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 85.9 degrees Fahrenheit (29.9 degrees Celsius). source EQRoy/Shutterstock

On the island Anguilla, travelers swim with dolphins and sail on glass-bottom boats. Hurricane Irma hit Anguilla in September 2017, but and recovery work is ongoing.

Mauritania: 82.1 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 92.1 degrees Fahrenheit (33.4 degrees Celsius). source Reuters/Joe Penney

Mauritania, which sits on Africa’s Atlantic coast, is where the Sahara Desert meets the sea. The country is rich in mineral resources, especially iron and ore.

The Maldives: 82.1 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86.6 degrees Fahrenheit (30.3 degrees Celsius). source Getty Images

Known as one of the world’s most luxurious vacation spots, the Maldives now even hosts travelers in the world’s first underwater hotel villa.

Sudan: 82.2 degrees Fahrenheit (27.9 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 94.5 degrees Fahrenheit (34.7 degrees Celsius). source Reuters

South of Egypt and west of the Red Sea, Sudan’s interior desert plains are interrupted only by the Nile Valley. Though once the largest country, Sudan was separated in 2011 into Northern Sudan, officially the Republic of the Sudan, and South Sudan, formerly the southern part of Sudan, now officially the Republic of South Sudan.

The Gambia: 82.4 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 93.2 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius). source Wikimedia Commons

The Gambia is a small country on the West African coast bordered on all sides by Senegal. Many tourists flock to the country which boasts resorts along its Atlantic coast.

Aruba: 82.4 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 86.7 degrees Fahrenheit (30.4 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock/byvalet

Aruba is a tiny Dutch Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela. Visitors to Aruba can swim with flamingos at one of the island nation’s beaches.

Burkina Faso: 82.9 degrees Fahrenheit (28.3 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 93.4 degrees Fahrenheit (34.1 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock

The Sahara Desert covers the northern region of this West African nation. The country’s high temperatures make it susceptible to recurrent droughts.

Niger: 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28.3 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 94.4 degrees Fahrenheit (34.7 degrees Celsius). source Wikimedia Commons

Niger is named after the river that runs directly through the country, though much of its landscape dominated by the Sahara Desert. The country fell victim to a series of coups and political instability following its independence from France in 1960.

Saint Barthélemy: 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28.3 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31.1 degrees Celsius). source Shutterstock

Also known as St. Barts, travelers flock to this French Caribbean island for its white sand beaches. The area suffered greatly during Hurricane Irma in 2017 but has been working to rebuild.

Mali: 83.1 degrees Fahrenheit (28.4 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 93.2 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius). source Wikimedia Commons

The Sahara Desert takes up a large part of Mali, a large country in West Africa. Although it’s one of the largest countries in Africa, its population is rather small.

Djibouti: 83.3 degrees Fahrenheit (28.5 degrees Celsius)

caption The country’s average high temperature is 90.2 degrees Fahrenheit (32.3 degrees Celsius). source Flickr/Olivier ROUX

With a year-round average heat of 83.3 degrees Fahrenheit (28.5 degrees Celsius), the tiny, East African nation of Djibouti is the hottest country on Earth.