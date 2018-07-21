The 10 hottest fashion brands in the world right now

caption Cameron Dallas walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019. source Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The battle of the brands wages on.

Every quarter, fashion search platform Lyst analyses the behaviour of more than five million online shoppers to determine the hottest brands and products.

The Q2 (April-June) results are in and it’s good news for Nike and Versace, who broke the top 10 after climbing 20 or more places.

Lyst takes into account data from its own search engine and Google as well as engagement statistics, conversion rates and sales worldwide to form its quarterly Index.

Rising through the ranks can come down to one great commission – as demonstrated by Givenchy who rose two places after dressing Meghan Markle for the royal wedding in June.

Scroll down to see who took the top spot and who is rising – and falling – through the rankings.

10. Prada.

source Jared Siskin / Getty Images

Up one place since Q1. Lyst says Prada’s reinvention of its signature nylon accessories helped push it back into the top 10 this quarter.

9. Nike.

source Nike

Up a grand 11 places since Q1. The only sportswear brand in the ranking, Nike shares are at an all-time high after the brand saw a major sales rebound in North America.

“They are becoming a halo brand,” Jessica Ramirez, retail analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, told Reuters in June.

8. Fendi.

source Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Rising nine places since Q1, Fendi cashed in on the logomania craze by reinventing its FF “Zucca” monogram.

7. Versace.

source Versace

Versace is the Index’s biggest riser – climbing 21 places since Q1. Lyst says the brand has hit crime show “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” to thank for its surge, as well as a string of Met Gala looks that stole the red carpet.

6. Vetements.

caption Donald Trump Kim Kardashian source The White House

Down three places since Q1.

Kim Kardashian wore an oversized Vetements suit to meet Donald Trump at the White House in May.

5. Dolce & Gabbana.

source Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Up three places since Q1. The Italian fashion house stole headlines in the last quarter for inspiring a drone fashion show in Saudi Arabia.

GQ slammed the idea of using drones as models at the time, writing: “Seriously, tech bros. Stay in your lane, we’ll stay in ours.”

4. Givenchy.

Up two places since Q1. Givenchy artistic director Claire Waight Keller scored the biggest commission of 2018 when she dressed Meghan Markle for the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people.

3. Balenciaga.

source Rich Polk / Getty Images for GOAT

Down one place since Q1. Balenciaga’s ultimate “ugly” shoe has become ubiquitous at fashion events worldwide.

Its $850 platform Crocs made Lyst’s Hottest Women’s Product Index for 2018.

2. Off-White.

caption Prada Slide source Lyst

Up two places since Q1. A series of high-profile collaborations including Converse Chuck Taylor and Nike Air Vapormax have led to a spike in interest in Off-White, according to Lyst.

1. Gucci.

source GUCCI / YouTube

Taking the top spot this quarter is Gucci, up from second place in Q1.

Gucci’s parent company Kering SA reported a 48.7% jump in same-store sales during the first quarter of 2018.

The luxury brand has exploded in popularity in recent months, especially amongst millennial and teen shoppers.

Gucci is benefiting from a resurgence in ’90s style and capitalised with an ad campaign featuring Harry Styles.