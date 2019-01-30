7 of the 10 hottest neighborhoods in America have a median sale price over $1 million — here’s a look at the full list

caption 7 out of 10 of the year’s hottest neighborhoods have a median home sale price above $1 million. source seanpavone/shutterstock

Real estate brokerage Redfin recently announced its list of the top 10 hottest neighborhoods for 2019.

The list was dominated by coastal cities, primarily on the west coast – and most of them had a median sales price north of $1 million.

California accounted for the majority of the list’s entries with six neighborhoods across the state.

The hottest places to live in 2019 are coastal cities within commuting distance of urban cores.

That’s according to a recent report released by real estate company Redfin, which notes one other prevailing commonality: These neighborhoods, most of which have a median sales price above $1 million, are affluent.

To compile its annual Hottest Neighborhoods report, Redfin observes online traffic surges for neighborhood listings over the course of one year and combines those with agent insights. Last year’s report, for comparison, proved less diverse geographically. Nine of 10 neighborhoods were in San Jose, and the remaining was in San Francisco.

source Andy Kiersz/Business Insider

While California still accounted for the majority of neighborhoods in 2019, this year’s spread is more varied, including suburbs in both the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas.

Though these markets – such as those in San Francisco – are established, new neighborhoods continue to appear on lists as wealthy individuals look to move away from city centers but remain within commuting distance of urban centers.

Keep reading to see the 10 hottest neighborhoods in the US in 2019, listed in descending order. We noted the parent city for each neighborhood, alongside its median sale price, the average sale-to-list price ratio, and percent of homes that sold above list price.

10. Mount Washington, Los Angeles, California

source Sean Pavone

Median sale price: $981,500

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 105.7%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 79%

9. Berkeley Hills, Berkeley, California

source Chao Kusollerschariya/Shutterstock

Median sale price: $1,380,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 118.2%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 81.8%

8. Chevy Chase, Washington, D.C.

Median sale price: $1,060,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 101.3%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 53.7%

7. South Pasadena, California

source Photo courtesy of Trulia

Median sale price: $977,500

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 100.9%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 53.6%

6. Woodbridge, Bellevue, Washington

source Tupungato/ Shutterstock

Median sale price: $1,087,500

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 100.3%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 50%

5. San Rafael Hills, Pasadena, California

source Mark Breck/Shutterstock

Median sale price: $1,210,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 105.6%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 73.3%

4. AU Park/Tenleytown, Washington, D.C.

source American University

Median sale price: $975,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 100%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 37.2%

3. Mission Terrace, San Francisco, California

source canadastock/Shutterstock

Median sale price: $1,260,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 116.5%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 81.8%

2. Merriewood/Montclair, Oakland, California

source Image from Trulia listing

Median sale price: $1,180,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 115.8%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 79%

1. Bridle Trails, Bellevue, Washington

source Coldwell Banker

Median sale price: $1,300,000

Average sale-to-list-price ratio: 98.4%

Percent of homes that sold above list price: 15.4%