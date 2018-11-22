The top 21 toys every kid will want this holiday

caption L.O.L. Surprise is one of the biggest toys this year. source MGA Entertainment

INSIDER rounds up this year’s most sought-after toys.

Hatchibabies, L.O.L. Surprise, a Hogwarts Lego castle, and “Incredibles 2” action figures are among the toys you’ll want to look for.

The biggest shopping days of the year are nearly upon us and if you’re unsure what to go out and buy this holiday season for the kids in your life, we have you covered.

This year is all about L.O.L. Surprise, dinosaurs, “The Incredibles 2,” and some good old ’90s nostalgia. After attending several toy fairs, visiting a few major retailers, and attending toy review site TTPM’s annual holiday showcase this year, INSIDER rounded up the toys every kid will want on their holiday list.

One of the biggest toys this year is L.O.L. Surprise.

caption L.O.L. Surprise is an ornately wrapped unboxing toy that comes in different shapes, sizes, and price ranges. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Don’t wait until the last minute to nab one of these. No matter what Target I head to, this toy is always sold out. And don’t settle for just any version of this toy.

There are a few different categories of the toy you can purchase. There are “Pets” and “Lil Sisters.” Don’t make the mistake of picking up the pets. I’ve never had a problem finding those in any store. It’s the dolls everyone is seeking out. Aim for a “Glam Glitter” or “Under Wraps” kit seen above.

Fair warning: These toys are all about the unboxing experience. Parents may not be big fans of all the wrappers and clean up involved just for their kids to get to the doll and its accessories inside. If your child is really into the unwrapping experience and you’re OK with the mess, go for the L.O.L. Bigger Surprise, which contains 60 surprises.

Price: $9.95 to $80 Ages: 5+ Where to find them: Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Kohls, and Amazon

Another huge toy is Hatchimals’ Hatchibabies.

caption Hatchibabies come in two different species, Ponette or Cheetree. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER, Spin Master

Similar to the original popular Hatchimals, Spin Master’s big fall release is a baby version of the interactive animals which hatch from eggs. Part of the play is hatching the egg, which you need to tap and hug for the little guy (or girl) inside to come out.

The babies have bigger eyes than their predecessors and respond to being fed, tickled, burped, and more. The hatchlings come with accessories including a hairbrush, rattle, and bottle to help care for them.

Price: $59.99 Ages: 5 and up Where to find them: Target, Walmart, and Amazon

Fingerlings Hugs are a major upgrade to last year’s popular must-have.

caption There are three Fingerlings hugs monkeys which come in pink, blue, and purple. There is also a sloth and unicorn version of the plush to match the smaller Fingerlings toys. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

If the original Fingerlings toys were a bit too small for you, WowWee is back this year with a larger version of its hit. Just like the tiny Fingerlings baby monkeys, the stuffed versions can be rocked to sleep, blow kisses, and respond to being held upside down.

A new addition is that kids can record their words and have them repeated back to them. You can read more about Fingerlings hugs here. The plush toys aren’t limited to monkeys either. There are also sloth and unicorn stuffed animals to choose from.

Price: $29.99 Ages: 2+ Where to find them: Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Kohls

The Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper isn’t just for girls.

caption The van drives across grass and hard surfaces and comes with brakes, too. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

If you grew up wanting both a Barbie Jeep and a Barbie Dream House, imagine both of those rolled into one and you have the Barbie Dream Camper. The back doors open up to reveal a play kitchen and microwave along with a fold-out grill and campfire. There’s also a working radio with an MP3 jack.

While at TTPM’s holiday showcase, it wasn’t just girls who were drawn to the van. Boys thought it was cool too for all of the interactive play inside. They didn’t care if it was pink. And don’t worry, the van doesn’t move too fast. Its maximum speed is five mph.

Price: $398 Ages: 3-7 Where to find it: Walmart

You can’t talk about Barbie without the Barbie Dream House and this year’s is pretty stellar.

caption Barbie’s home has just about everything, including a garden. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Barbie has a pool, a working elevator, and a den that transforms into an office. (Barbie’s so trendy.) The new house comes with more than 70 accessories and a garage for Barbie’s car.

Some of the appliances, including the stove, kettle, and toilet play sounds.

Price: $199.99 Ages: 3+ Where to find it: Amazon

Anything “Incredibles 2” should be a big hit.

caption I saw some cool “Star Wars” items this year, but I’m not including them since I heard Disney wasn’t expecting “Star Wars” merchandise to be moving off shelves this year at a toy event. They’re betting on “Incredibles.” source Jakks Pacific

If you step into any toy store, if it’s related to a “Star Wars” spinoff, it’s most likely sitting on shelves. When it comes to Disney, we’re betting “Incredibles 2” toys will be big. It was among the most popular costumes of 2018 and it was one of the best animated movies of the year.

You can get an entire set of action figures for under $12. The bigger dolls, featuring Violet, Elastigirl, and removeable masks, start at $14.99. You can even get your own Jack-Jack with the raccoon he fights in the sequel.

Price: $8 to $30 Ages: 4+ Where to find them: Target, Walmart, Walgreens, Kohls, and Amazon

Find Dash and Jack-Jack here. Find a Violet doll here. Find Mr. Incredible and Jack-Jack here. Find Elastigirl here.

Kids are going to want versions of the Disney princesses they see in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

caption The Disney princesses are available in their comfier outfits suggested by Vanellope in the “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel. source Disney

Parents can get all of them in one place. The Disney Store is selling a set of 13 dolls directly from the scene where Vanellope meets all of the Disney princesses in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Little ones are definitely going to want to recreate this scene.

Price: $99.95 Ages: 3+ Where to find it: Disney Store, ShopDisney

The Hogwarts Great Hall Lego set is something “Harry Potter” fans have been waiting for.

caption The Hogwarts castle is four levels. source LEGO

What “Harry Potter” fan hasn’t wanted their own Hogwarts castle since reading the books and seeing the movies? Lego’s Hogwarts Great Hall not only brings the dining area to life, it’s incredibly detailed with reversible house banners, a spiral staircase, the Mirror of Erised, a potions room, and a lot of hidden nooks.

The entire set comes with 10 minifigure characters, including Harry, Hagrid, and Dumbledore. You can also build a basilisk to recreate scenes from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” It was the most impressive Lego set we saw at this year’s Toy Fair in February.

Price: $99.99 Ages: 9+ Where to buy: Target, Walmart, Amazon

Mattel’s “Harry Potter” dolls look like the real deal.

caption The six dolls are inspired by their look in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” source Mattel

Mattel has six very impressive-looking “Harry Potter” dolls out this fall dressed in wizard’s robes from the movies. The collection consists of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Dumbledore, and professor McGonagall. Each doll comes with its own wand.

Price: 19.99 each Ages: 6-10 Where to find it: Walmart, Amazon

You can find Harry here. You can find Ginny here. You can find Hermione here. You can find Ron here. You can find Dumbledore here. You can find McGonagall here.

Kids are going to want a Bumblebee Transformer when the new movie comes to theaters in December.

caption Bumblebee is the breakout favorite from the “Transformers” franchise. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER, Hasbro

There are a lot of Bumblebee toys to choose from this winter with the “Bumblebee” spinoff. We recommend the Bumblebee which transforms into a Beetle just like in the movie or DJ Bumblebee, which can record kids’ voices and then play them back in a soundbite.

Prices: $19.99-$39.99 Ages: 6+

Jurassic World Alpha Training Blue feels like she stepped out of the movie.

caption This was one of the coolest toys we saw this year, even if the price is a bit steep. source Mattel

If you’ve wanted your very own raptor from “Jurassic World,” this is as close as you’re getting for now. Mattel’s extremely interactive raptor responds to commands and lets you train her. She even runs around (her feet are on wheels).

Owen’s raptor Blue has four different modes where you can train, control her, and let her be on guard and wander around on her own. Our favorite may be RC mode where you can race Blue around on most surfaces. You can see more of Blue in action here.

Price: $249.99 Ages: 8+ Where to find it: Amazon

Something a little more accessible is the Jurassic World Thrash ‘N Throw T. Rex.

caption This is the perfect toy for kids who love dinosaurs. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

This was my favorite affordable dinosaur. Not only does the T. Rex make stomping noises, but the tail controls the mouth of the dino. You can open her jaws up wide and she can actually swallow or spit out cars and smaller dinosaurs. You can get the toys out through a small compartment.

See the T. Rex in action here.

Price: $39.99 Ages: 4-8 recommended Where to find it: Amazon

If you’ve ever played “Rocket League” then you’ll want to see it come to life with this RC version of the game.

caption Hot Wheels teamed up with “Rocket League” to bring the game to life. I suggested the second version of this game should include a top overhead so cars can drive up on walls like in the game. source Mattel

When I was first shown this in February, it wasn’t a finished version of the track, but I was immensely excited as someone who has played the game. Similar to “Rocket League,” you need to knock the ball into the goal to score a point.

Your phone controls the cars for this game through an app. It may take a little getting used to for the controls, but once you do, the little cars are pretty speedy. Though you usually play “Rocket League” with a team, this set comes with two vehicles and the arena. The vehicles can be charged up via a USB cable.

Watch an early version of it in action here.

Price: $179.99 Ages: 8-14+ Where to find it: Amazon

Nerf is back with one of its most impressive blasters yet with the Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K.

caption I’ve fired off a lot of Nerf blasters, and this was the most enjoyable. If you don’t like having to reload, this is the Nerf blaster for you. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

I wasn’t expecting how quickly this would fire, but the Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K (it’s a mouthful) can shoot out up to eight rounds per second because of its motorized blaster. Because of its size, it can hold about 200 of those little yellow balls.

The precision, speed, and ease of firing the Prometheus is what makes it a must-have for Nerf fans. It just may be a little tough to hold for long periods of time. I have a smaller frame and didn’t have too much trouble, but I could see it becoming a little tiresome after a while for some people if they’re trying to run around with this thing.

Just be aware of the cleanup for those tiny little yellow balls. The yellow helps, but they can be tough to find.

Price: $199.99 Ages: 14+ Where to find it: Target, Walmart, Amazon

The Air Hogs Supernova may not look like much until you try it out.

caption This is a toy kids will impress family members with over the holidays. source Spin Master

I wasn’t sure what to make of the tiny drone until I actually saw it in action.

The little drone hovers above the air and is controlled with your hands. Yes, your hands, not a remote. That was what won me over on this pretty tiny gadget. It's equipped with sensors to respond to commands which allow it to float around you in a circle, spin, and do a disco dance. All it needs to charge is a USB cable.

Price: $39.99 Ages: 8+ Where to find it: Amazon

If you’re looking for some ’90s nostalgia, Polly Pockets are back with a brand new look.

caption There are several Polly Pocket sets to choose from. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

After making Polly Pocket a bit larger for several years, Polly is getting back to her tiny roots in compact play sets that are filled with miniature surprises.

As someone who grew up with the original Polly, I’m not a huge fan of the newer rubber design of the doll, but I do appreciate that it allows her to stick with ease to the playset.

Prices: $12-$20 Ages: 4-8 Where to find it: Amazon, Target, Walmart

The Kumi Kreator is for anyone who has ever spent hours trying to make the perfect friendship bracelet.

caption If you’re looking for something on the arts and crafts side of things, look no further. source Spin Master

Making a friendship bracelet can take a bit of time. I was surprised at just how quickly and effortlessly it was to whip together a bracelet using Spin Master’s Kumi Kreator.

All you need to do is load the machine with some of the included 88-colored spools, spin the handle, and the machine does the rest. The device makes up to 10 bracelets with the spools included. This has been selling out so you may want to look for it online.

Price: $19.99 Ages: 6+ Where to find it: Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted your own mini crane game you need a Moj Moj Claw Machine.

caption The claw machine is made by Moj Moj. source Moj Moj

Not only is this just adorable, but it has real prizes kids can win inside the crane game. Once you win them all, you can refill it with your own prizes to win.

There’s no time limit, but you need to pick up your prize before the music stops to try the crane again.

Price: $40 Ages: 6+ Where to find it: Amazon

“Avengers: Infinity War” was one of the biggest movies of the year and you can have your own gauntlet to rule the world.

caption Who doesn’t want to wield all the power of time and space? Hasbro unveiled the 19.5-inch replica gauntlet in February when INSIDER previewed it. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Thanos snapped his fingers and rid of half of the universe at the end of the movie and you can do the same with Hasbro and Marvel’s movie real Infinity Gauntlet.

It may look heavy, but it’s actually pretty lightweight. The fingers aren’t stationary, either. There are levers inside the glove which allow you to control each finger individually. Just don’t try to use it to bring back all of the Avengers who are missing from the end of “Infinity War” now.

Price: $99 Ages: It’s recommended for adults since it’s part of Hasbro’s Marvel’s Legends series, but I can see some big kids with this, too. Where to find: Amazon

Read more on the Infinity Gauntlet here.

Cheaters Monopoly was a big conversation starter earlier this year.

caption If there’s a Monopoly board you want to own, this is the one. source Hasbro, INSIDER composite by Kirsten Acuna

If you’ve ever tried to skip on paying rent, have gone a few extra spaces, or slipped an extra $100 from the bank when no one was looking, Hasbro’s Monopoly Cheater’s Edition is for you.

INSIDER revealed the Cheater’s Edition of the game earlier this year, which encourages fans to cheat during gameplay with 15 cheat cards. If you’re successful, players can get rewards like extra cash and free properties. If you’re caught, you may have to pay up or get handcuffed to the board in jail. You can read more about the board game here.

If you can’t find it, opt for a copy of Monopoly for Millennials. (Yes, that’s a thing.)

Price: $16 Ages: 8+ Where to find: Target, Walmart, Amazon

The mini Super NES Classic is the perfect gaming console at a great price if you can find it.

caption This is perfect for parties and gatherings for younger and older kids. source Nintendo

Sony released a miniature version of the PlayStation console this year with pre-programmed games, but we’re a little disappointed with the selection. The Super NES Classic comes pre-loaded with 21 classic games including Super Mario Kart.

I know this came out last year, but it was almost impossible to find. If you didn’t get it during the last holidays, it should be a lot easier to find this time around.

Price: $65-$80 Ages: Teens and up Where to find it: Amazon, Target, Walmart, GameStop, BestBuy

You may want to try heading to the mall for these, too. I stumbled upon a cart at a mall with a ton of these mini consoles selling them at retail price.