35 US cities where it rarely drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit

caption San Diego, California. source Shutterstock.com

Spring is just around the corner, and those of us trapped in the winter months have the promise of warm weather on our minds.

But many US cities get to experience this luxury year-round. From California to Florida, numerous American cities rarely have temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

We’ve gathered a list of some of the warmest cities in the country.

If you’re reading this in the North, it may make you want to pack your bags.

These American cities, spanning from California to Florida, rarely experience temperatures below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. A few never do.

Each of these places experience mild winters, extremely warm summers, and an abundance of yearly sunshine. In the dead of winter’s darkness, they can sound like a dream.

Using NOAA data of monthly temperature averages from 2010-2020 and average annual days of possible sunshine, here’s a list of US cities where the threat of harsh blizzards, winds, and temperatures are a distant thought.

Pretty much every day in Los Angeles, California, is above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. According to a 2018 analysis from climate scientist Brian Brettschneider in the Washington Post, LA ranks at No. 2 for having the most “nice days” in a year, with 182.

source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 68.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 61.8 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 73%

San Diego, California, also experiences every day above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, on average. But despite its southern location, it rarely gets too hot. Few days exceed 100 degrees.

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 67.6

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 59.1

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 68%

San Francisco, California, maintains pleasant temperatures throughout the year, and typically only averages two days a year above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. From April to October, 80-degree weather is common.

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 62 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 53.7 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 66%

Miami, Florida, consistently warms above 70 degrees Fahrenheit from March to November, and experiences temperatures above 50 degrees every day of the year.

source littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 79.1 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 72.3 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 70%

Orlando, Florida, experiences average temperatures between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter months, and can reach as high as 100 degrees in the summer.

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 75.5 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 66.5 degrees

Tampa, Florida maintains a yearly average high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

caption A view of Tampa’s skyline and harbor. source Bonnie Fink/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 76.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 66 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 66%

Fort Myers, Florida, hasn’t recorded any snowfall in the last 10 years.

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 76.9 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 69.1 degrees

Jacksonville, Florida, rarely gets scorching hot, but temperatures typically remain above 80 degrees Fahrenheit from June to September.

caption Jacksonville, Florida. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 71.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 59.7 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 63%

Temperatures often reach into the high 90s in Phoenix, Arizona. The minimum temps recorded are even above 50 degrees Fahrenheit from April to October.

caption Four Peaks, a prominent landmark of the Mazatzal Mountains on the eastern skyline of Phoenix, Arizona, is framed by tall saguaro cacti in the desert. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 77.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 57.9 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 85%

Brownsville, Texas, maintains an average temperature above 70 degrees Fahrenheit each year, and temperatures stay above 50 throughout the winter months.

caption Brownsville, Texas. source Shutterstock

Average annual high temperature: 77.2 degrees

Average annual low temperature: 66 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 60%

West Palm Beach, Florida, typically remains above 50 degrees Fahrenheit each day, and throughout the winter months, temperatures can reach an average high over 75 degrees.

caption The townscape of West Palm Beach, Florida. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 78 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 71.5 degrees

Savannah, Georgia, maintains average high temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the summer. But some days between December and February, temperatures can dip below 50 degrees.

caption Savannah, Georgia, USA at Forsyth Park Fountain source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69.8 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 57.1 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 62%

New Orleans, Louisiana, experiences its highest temperatures in July and August, and typically maintains temperatures above 50 degrees during the winter.

caption New Orleans, Louisiana. source Shutterstock / GTS Productions

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 73 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 60.5 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 57%

Mobile, Alabama, has an average annual low temperature of 54.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures tend to stay above 50 throughout the winter.

caption Aerial shot of downtown Mobile, AL. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69.6 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 54.5 degrees

Columbus, Georgia, experiences its coldest months from December to March, but maintains an average yearly temperature of 65.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

caption Columbus, Georgia. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 68.5 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 52.8 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 50%

Columbia, South Carolina, maintains an average annual temperature in the 60s each year, but can drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit from December to February.

caption Garden outside the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 67.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 51.4 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 64%

Lake Charles, Louisiana, maintains an average high in the 80s during the summer months, but may drop into the 40s some winter days.

caption Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 71.1 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 57.7 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 72%

Jackson, Mississippi, maintains average temperatures above 50 degrees Fahrenheit most months, but may drop into the 40s in the winter.

caption Jackson, Mississippi. source Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 67.7 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 51.7 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 61%

Gainesville, Florida, experiences an average annual high temperature above 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures typically remain above 50 throughout the winter.

caption Landscape of wooden boardwalk bridge in marsh swamp, wetlands in Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Gainesville, Florida source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 72.2 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 59.2 degrees

Montgomery, Alabama, maintains average temperatures above 50 degrees Fahrenheit most months, but may experience colder weather in January.

caption Montgomery, Alabama source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 72.2 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 59.2 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 58%

Port Arthur, Texas, experiences an average low temperature of nearly 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and typically remains above 50 during the winter months.

caption Port Arthur Texas Ship Chanel source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 71.7 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 58.4 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 58%

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, maintains annual temperature averages in the 60s and 70s, and typically stays above 50 degrees in the winter.

caption Baton Rouge, Louisiana source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 70.2 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 56.8 degrees

Tallahassee, Florida, typically remains above 50 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, but may drop into the 40s from December to March.

caption Tallahassee, Florida source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 71.7 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 57.1 degrees

Shreveport, Louisiana, typically experiences temperature averages above 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, but can drop into the high 40s in January.

caption Shreveport, Louisiana source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 68.9 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 50.9 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 64%

The average temperature in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, is 66.1 degrees Fahrenheit, and the area typically remains above 50 throughout the winter months.

caption Dallas, Texas. source Philip Lange/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69.8 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 50 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 61%

Houston, Texas, maintains an average low of nearly 60 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, and stays warm during the winter months.

caption Houston, Texas source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 72.2 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 57.4 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 59%

Fresno, California, maintains an annual low temperature above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but may dip below that threshold from December to February.

caption Millerton Lake, Fresno California source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 52 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 79%

Bakersfield, California, maintains average monthly temperatures above 50 degrees each year. It’s usually in the 70s and 80s from May to October.

caption Northeast Bakersfield, California. source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69.4 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 51.9 degrees

Waco, Texas, tends to stay above 50 degrees Fahrenheit each month, but may fall into the 40s more often in January.

caption Brazos River in Waco, Texas source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69.5 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 51 degrees

Corpus Christi, Texas, maintains an average low temperature above 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and very rarely falls below 50 degrees during the winter months.

caption Corpus Christi Texas Skyline source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 75.8 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 61.8 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 60%

San Angelo, Texas, experiences average annual temperatures in the high 60s, and on average, stays above 50 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year.

caption Sunset in San Angelo, Texas source Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 69.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 50.6 degrees

Austin, Texas, averages its above 50 degrees Fahrenheit each month, but may drop into the 40s in January and February. It’s usually in the 70s and 80s.

caption The skyline of downtown Austin. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 72.1 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 56.3 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 60%

San Antonio, Texas, experiences average monthly temperatures above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and maintains an annual high in the 70s.

caption San Antonio, Texas Riverwalk. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 71.8 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 56.6 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 60%

Las Vegas, Nevada, can reach temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the summer. The average temp in July and August is above 90.

caption Las Vegas, Nevada. source Elnur/Shutterstock

Average annual high in the last 10 years: 72.3 degrees

Average annual low in the last 10 years: 52.3 degrees

Average annual possible days with sunshine: 84%

Tucson, Arizona, maintains an average annual temperature in the 70s, and can surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the summer.

caption Tucson, Arizona source Shutterstock