In scathing letter, House Chaplain rescinds resignation after feud with Paul Ryan

Conroy has served in the role, an elected position, since 2011.

The Catholic priest who has served as chaplain of the House of Representatives since 2011 rescinded his resignation on Thursday after a week of confusion and feuding with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who requested Rev. Patrick Conroy step down.

Conroy sent a letter to Ryan outlining his decision to not resign after first doing so.

“I have never been disciplined, nor reprimanded, nor have I ever heard a complaint about my ministry during my time as House chaplain,” Conroy wrote.

Conroy also noted the process in which Ryan’s office requested his ouster, citing a jab by the speaker’s chief of staff Jonathan Burks.

“I inquired as to whether or not is was ‘for cause,’ and Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like ‘maybe it’s time that we had a Chaplain that wasn’t Catholic,'” Conroy wrote. “He also mentioned my November prayer and an interview with the National Journal Daily.”

Conroy also tempted Ryan to take matters into his own hands, because he does not “wish to have my ‘resignation’ be construed as a ‘constructive termination.'”

“You may wish to outright ‘fire’ me, if you have the authority to do so, but should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation, as you requested,” Conroy added.

But the speaker might not have the authority to fire the House chaplain. Per House Rule II, which outlines selection of officials and officers, the clerk, sergeant-at-arms, and chief administrative officer “may be removed by the House or by the Speaker.” The rule specifically leaves out the chaplain as to who can be removed by the speaker.

There was speculation surrounding Conroy’s forced resignation last week, when allegations surfaced that Ryan had been upset with a morning prayer that hoped for a fair tax law last November.

Ryan said at an event in Wisconsin that he requested Conroy’s resignation because “a number of our members felt like the pastoral services were not being adequately served, or offered.”

A spokesperson for Ryan was not immediately available for comment.

The Washington Post first reported the news.