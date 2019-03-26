Trump’s national emergency declaration for a border wall survives after House fails to override veto

caption The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. source JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

The House of Representatives failed to garner enough votes to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the resolution crafted to terminate his national emergency declaration.

A veto override would have required a two-thirds majority of both the House and the Senate to reverse Trump’s decision.

Trump’s national emergency declaration is also facing several lawsuits.

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives failed to garner enough votes to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the resolution crafted to terminate his national emergency declaration to divert military funds and build a wall along the United States border with Mexico.

The vote finished 248-181, far short of the required two-thirds majority required to overturn a presidential veto.

The inability of Congress to override Trump’s veto from earlier this month means that, for the time being, the national emergency declaration will go on as the White House has planned.

But there will also be more opportunities to cast the same vote, each time putting some lawmakers facing tough re-election fights in a political bind.

In a statement following the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, who authored the resolution, said in a joint statement they would bring the resolution back again in six months, as is legally permitted.

“Both chambers of Congress – a Democratic House and a Republican Senate – resoundingly rejected the President’s sham emergency declaration by passing H.J.Res.46,” they said. “This will provide significant evidence for the courts as they review lawsuits. The President’s lawless emergency declaration clearly violates the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, and Congress will work through the appropriations and defense authorization processes to terminate this dangerous action and restore our constitutional system of balance of powers.”

“In six months, the Congress will have another opportunity to put a stop to this President’s wrongdoing,” Pelosi and Castro added. “We will continue to review all options to protect our Constitution and our Democracy from the President’s assault.”

The Senate passed the resolution, 59-41, with 12 Republicans joining a unanimous conference of Democrats, issuing an embarrassment to Trump, whose administration attempted to quell the rebellion brewing in the lead-up to the vote. That vote came after the House passed the same resolution in February, when 13 Republicans crossed the aisle.

The House’s failure to override the veto come after an INSIDER poll showing that almost twice as many Americans supported Congress’ effort to reject the president.

But the emergency declaration is not exactly settled because it still faces a host of lawsuits, including one from a coalition of nearly two-dozen states led by California.

The multi-state lawsuit challenging the emergency declaration argues that money appropriated to their respective states could be at risk as a result of the White House’s decision to reprogram certain funds.

When the lawsuit was announced, Trump went on Twitter to rail against it as a plot created by the “Radical Left.”

“As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge!”

Trump has been racking up political victories this week, and with the House’s failure to override his veto he has snagged another win.