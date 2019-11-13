You can stay in a house featured on ‘The Crown’ that comes with a royally trained butler and a corgi afternoon tea

caption The listing celebrates the third season of Netflix’s “The Crown.” source The Plum Guide

You can stay in the Earl of Fitzroy this Christmas, a London home that was featured in season two of “The Crown.”

The stay will celebrate the third season of “The Crown,” which drops on November 17 on Netflix.

Guests will have access to a royally trained butler, an afternoon tea with actual corgis, and a private tour of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace as part of their package.

The home is available for rentals for the entire month of December through the luxury home rental site Plum Guide. Guests must stay for a minimum of one week to secure the house.

The stay and amenities cost $64,000 per week. You can find out more about the Earl of Fitzroy on Plum Guide.

Fans of “The Crown” can get a taste of what it’s like to live as a royal this Christmas.

The Earl of Fitzroy, a home featured on season two of the Netflix drama, is available for stay during the month of December through Plum Guide, a London-based luxury home-stay service.

The home’s exterior was featured throughout season two of “The Crown” according to a Plum Guide rep, so it might look familiar to faithful viewers.

caption The exterior of the home was featured on season two of “The Crown.” source The Plum Guide

The house, which can sleep up to 16 guests, is located in the Fitzrovia neighborhood of London. It features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

In addition to enjoying the luxury home, guests will have access to a plethora of amenities during their visit.

Amenities include a royal etiquette lesson with expert William Hanson, a horse-and-carriage ride around Fitzrovia Square, access to a royal jewelry box filled with jewels fit for a queen, and an afternoon tea at the home with actual corgis, in honor of the queen’s affinity for the small dogs, according to the home’s listing on Plum Guide.

caption The listing celebrates the third season of Netflix’s “The Crown.” source The Plum Guide

Royal staff will cater to guests’ needs during the stay, including a personal chef, kitchen staff, and professional mixologist, as a Plum Guide representative told Insider.

A personal butler who has worked royal events, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and the Diamond Jubilee, will be on hand to attend guests as well, according to the same representative.

caption Guests will be attended to by a royally-trained butler. source The Plum Guide

Guests can see how the real royal family lives through a private tour of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace included in the package, according to the same press release.

The State Rooms are the public rooms within Buckingham Palace, and they’re made available for public tours at certain times during the year when the Queen isn’t residing there. The State Rooms feature 19 areas, including the Throne Room, Ballroom, Grand Staircase, and the White Drawing Room, where the Queen receives visitors, according to the Royal Trust Collection.

caption The cost of the home per week is $64,000. source The Plum Guide

The total cost of a stay at the Earl of Fitzroy is $64,000 per week; as stated in the listing, guests must reserve the home for a minimum of one week at a time.

You can find out more about the house on its Plum Guide listing.