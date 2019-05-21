House Judiciary Committee subpoenas top McGahn aide who experts believe is the ‘prized witness’ in the Trump obstruction case

caption Rep. Jerry Nadler source Reuters

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, and Annie Donaldson, a top aide to the former White House counsel Don McGahn, to turn over documents and testify before the committee.

Hicks was one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides before she left the White House last year and she was involved in several key episodes in the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

But legal experts say it’s Donaldson who is Congress’ most important potential witness in the obstruction-of-justice investigation into Trump.

The committee asked both women to produce documents related to several key episodes investigated by Mueller, and others, including: