House Judiciary Committee subpoenas top McGahn aide who experts believe is the ‘prized witness’ in the Trump obstruction case

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, and Annie Donaldson, a top aide to the former White House counsel Don McGahn, to turn over documents and testify before the committee.
Hicks was one of President Donald Trump’s longest-serving aides before she left the White House last year and she was involved in several key episodes in the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
But legal experts say it’s Donaldson who is Congress’ most important potential witness in the obstruction-of-justice investigation into Trump.
The committee asked both women to produce documents related to several key episodes investigated by Mueller, and others, including:
- The investigation into and resignation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
- Trump’s communications with former FBI director James Comey.
- Jeff Sessions’ recusal from overseeing the Russia investigation when he was attorney general.
- The resignation, “whether contemplated or actual,” of Sessions, former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, Mueller, and McGahn.
- Statements and/or requests to dispute public reporting that Trump wanted to have Mueller removed as special counsel.
- Communications about the Mueller probe that could have amounted to obstruction or violating the law.
- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s cooperation with Mueller’s office.
- Pardons, “whether possible or actual” related to Manafort, Flynn, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, Roger Stone, or others associated with the Trump campaign or who were involved in Mueller’s investigation or a Manhattan US attorney’s office investigation into Trump.
- Cohen’s testimony to the House and Senate intelligence committees.
- Payments Cohen facilitated to two women who alleged affairs with Trump before the 2016 election.
- Communications related to US sanctions on Russia.