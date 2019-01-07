27 celebrities you forgot appeared on ‘House’

caption Michael B. Jordan once appeared on “House MD.” source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

“House,” also known as “House M.D.” is a popular medical drama starring Hugh Laurie.

The show featured guest appearances from a wide range of celebrities.

Michael B. Jordan, Leighton Meester, and Cynthia Nixon are just a few.

“House” is an unconventional medical drama which at one point was the most watched show on television.

The show’s popularity was due in part to the protagonist, Dr. Gregory House (played by Hugh Laurie) – a brilliant but irascible infectious disease specialist who solved the most impossible cases.

The Emmy-award winning series ended in 2012, but not before a slew of celebs made guest appearances during its eight-year run.

Here’s a list of stars you may have forgotten made their way through the halls of Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

Skylar Astin suffered a mysterious nosebleed in season eight.

caption Episode: Season 8, episode 21. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Before breaking through as Jesse Swanson in the “Pitch Perfect” films, Astin appeared as a cheerleader who attempts suicide as his condition worsens.

Brandy was a hopeful recording artist in season one.

caption Episode: Season 1, episode 9. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

In a case of life imitating art, the singer played an up and coming recording artist anticipating a studio session with a famous jazz musician, John Henry Giles. He eventually arrives but her excitement is doused when Giles collapses.

Andre Braugher was Dr. Daryl Nolan in season six

caption Episode: Season 6, episode 20. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

In a departure from his comedic role as the deadpan captain Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Braugher was House’s physician at Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital throughout season six.

Sarah Wayne Callies enjoyed an alternative lifestyle in season six.

caption Episode: Season 6, episode 18. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Fans of “The Walking Dead” will recognize her as Lori but before that Callies starred as Julia, a woman in an open marriage who experiences excruciating stomach pains during one of her trysts.

John Cho had a mouthful of issues in season one.

caption Episode: Season 1, episode 20. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Long before his “Harold and Kumar” stoner pal Kal Penn became a regular member of House’s medical team, Cho appeared on the show as Harvey Park – a young man who seemingly suffers a stroke after an encounter with House in the clinic.

Mos Def was rendered speechless in season five.

caption Episode: Season 5, episode 19. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The rapper displayed stellar acting chops as Lee, a patient who suffered from locked in syndrome after a bicycle accident. After another physician diagnoses him as brain dead, House realizes that he is fully aware but just unable to communicate.

Carmen Electra played herself in season one.

caption Episode: Season 1, episode 21. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

When House is asked to teach a class, he tells the story of his own leg infarction using the vision of “Baywatch” star Carmen Electra to disguise the identity of the true patient.

Elle Fanning was the daughter of a patient in season two.

caption Episode: Season 2, episode 11. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The actress and younger sister of Dakota was only seven when she played the daughter of a woman with severe muscle spasms.

Meagan Good was caught in a love triangle in season three.

caption Episode: Season 3, episode 11. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

In the season three episode, the “Think like a Man” actress plays a firefighter whose coworker is admitted to the hospital after fighting blaze in a confused state. House’s team later discovers that he is in love with Good’s character who happens to be engaged to his brother. The broken heart syndrome diagnosis is called into question after a stunning twist.

Taraji P. Henson was a maligned manager in season two.

caption Episode: Season 2, episode 6. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Before the movie and screen actress took on the Emmy-nominated role of Cookie Lyon on “Empire”, she portrayed the manager of a cyclist who admitted to blood doping. She was later found to have leaked information about her client to the press.

LL Cool J awaited execution in season two.

caption Episode: Season 2, episode 1. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

James Todd Smith aka LL Cool J is another rapper turned actor and television host. In the season two premiere he appeared as Clarence, a death row inmate convicted of four murders. His hallucinations about his victims draw the attention of House.

James Earl Jones was a villainous leader in season six.

caption Episode: Season 6, episode 3. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Jones has had a career spanning more than six decades and has an instantly recognizable voice which fans will remember from “The Lion King” as well as the “Star Wars” franchise. In this episode he plays a ruthless dictator who inspires conflicting emotions among House’s team.

Michael B. Jordan made an appearance as a blind man in season eight.

caption Episode: Season 8, episode 14. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Before becoming a box office superstar in hits like “Black Panther” and “Creed”, Jordan played a young man who suddenly comes down with a mystery illness just before he is about to propose to his girlfriend.

Dave Matthews had a unique gift in season three.

caption Episode: Season 3, episode 15. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter guest starred as a piano prodigy and savant who suddenly loses his gift during a recital.

Meat Loaf laid on his deathbed in season five.

caption Episode: Season 5, episode 20. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Meat Loaf played a dying husband who mysteriously found his health improving the more his ailing wife suffered.

Leighton Meester is enamored with House in season three.

caption Episode: Season 3, episodes 3 and 4. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Spotted: Blair Waldorf roaming the halls of Princeton-Plainsboro. The “Gossip Girl” actress first shows up as the under-age daughter of a flu-ridden patient who develops a deep infatuation with House. Despite being flagged as a stalker, she continues her pursuit in the following episode before being handed a diagnosis of her own.

Wentworth Miller was very generous in season eight.

caption Episode: Season 8, episode 3. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The actor best known for his role on “Prison Break” appeared in season eight as philanthropist Benjamin Byrd, who collapses after making a rather generous donation. It is this altruism which leads House to believe that his motivation may be related to his condition.

Lin Manuel Miranda spent time in a psych ward in season six.

caption Episode: Season 6, episodes 1 and 20. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Miranda showed up in two season six episodes as Alvie, House’s roommate at Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital. Alvie has bipolar disorder which manifests itself in constant chatter and gave the “Hamilton” star an opportunity to display his lauded rapping skills.

Cynthia Nixon may have been faking it in season six.

caption Episode: Season 2, episode 9. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Recent gubernatorial candidate and “Sex and the City” actress Nixon presented House with one of his more baffling cases when he meets her at off-track betting and she promptly starts convulsing. But what he believes to be a seizure turns out to be much more.

Evan Peters was a hostage in season five.

caption Episode: Season 5, episode 9. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The “American Horror Story” star played a teen named Oliver who was held hostage by another patient. After missing his chance to escape, he chooses to observe the team as they work to save their captor.

Laura Prepon was a blogger in season six.

caption Episode: Season 6, episode 15. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Prepon made a name for herself as Donna Pinciotti on “That 70s Show” and Alex Vause on “Orange is the New Black.” But in season two she played a blogger named Frankie who comes to the hospital bleeding and bruised.

Jeremy Renner was an ailing musician in season four.

caption Episode: Season 4, episode 9. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The Oscar-nominated actor and “Avengers star played a punk rocker with a history of drug abuse and rowdy behavior.

Amanda Seyfried had a need for speed in season one.

caption Episode: Season 1, episode 11. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Just after her turn as Karen in the cult classic “Mean Girls” Seyfried took on the role of Pam, whose penchant for speed and distraction when her boyfriend coughs up blood results in a car crash.

Mira Sorvino was frostbitten in season four.

caption Episode: Season 4, episode 11. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The Academy Award-winning actress who wowed audiences with her performances in “Mighty Aphrodite” and “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” played a psychiatrist in a unique situation. She was stranded at the South Pole and was left to treat herself while House gave instructions from a distance. Airing after Super Bowl XLII, this is also the most watched House episode ever.

Michelle Trachtenberg got a new heart in season two.

caption Episode: Season 2, episode 16. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” actress portrayed Melinda, a transplant patient who goes into anaphylactic shock despite spending all her time in a clean room at home.

Sela Ward had a recurring role in seasons one and two.

caption Episode: Seasons 1 and 2. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Believe it or not, the searingly sarcastic doctor managed to form a meaningful romantic relationship with Stacy Warner played by Emmy award-winning actress Sela Ward. It was Warner who was House’s love interest at the time of his infarction.

Tyler James Williams was a dying teen in season seven.

caption Episode: Season 7, episode 10. source NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The former “Everybody Hates Chris” star plays Landon Parks, a teen who was suspected of hurting his boot camp instructor until he also winds up in the hospital as well.

