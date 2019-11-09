House Republicans requested that Hunter Biden and the whistleblower publicly testify in impeachment hearings

caption Joe Biden, right, and his son Hunter, left, are seen above in April 2016. source Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

House Republicans requested that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the anonymous whistleblower testify publicly in the impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California said in a letter to Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff that the process has so far been “unfair,” and public accounts from these witnesses would rightfully serve President Donald Trump and the American people.

Republicans also called several officials who have already testified behind closed doors to deliver public testimony and have been touted by Democrats as key witnesses that shed light on allegations Trump presented a quid pro quo to Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“We expect that you will call each of the witnesses listed above to ensure that the Democrats’ ‘impeachment inquiry’ treats the President with fairness, as promised by Speaker Pelosi,” Nunes wrote. “Your failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process.”

The letter listed the younger Biden and his former business partner, Devon Archer as witnesses of concern because of their former company’s track record of corruption. Democrats have also been squarely focused on the Bidens, as they probe allegations that Trump abused his office by urging foreign governments to investigate the former vice president, a competitor in the race to the 2020 election, and his son.

While there’s no evidence that Biden used his office to further his son’s business interests, Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have repeatedly touted a narrative of conspiracy and pushed for an investigation.

Nunes asked the anonymous whistleblower, whose complaint about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky largely spurred the impeachment inquiry, to testify, saying the president and the American people should be allowed the chance to learn the identity of and evaluate the whistleblower.

The chief concern in the allegations surrounds Trump’s possible leveraging of $400 million in military aid to pressure Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

Republicans also called several officials who have already testified behind closed doors to deliver public testimony, including Tim Morrison, the administration’s outgoing Russia expert, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top Ukraine specialist, and Kurt Volker, the former US special representative to Ukraine.

The testimonies have been touted as key pieces of information supporting the allegations that there was a quid pro quo surrounding Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that Schiff is “likely to reject many, if not all,” of the requested witnesses.

The letter presents a starkly different approach to the hearings than Trump presented one day before when he told reporters at the White House “They shouldn’t be having public hearings.”

“This is a hoax,” he added before departing.