See inside the modest Bellevue, Washington, house Jeff Bezos was renting when he started Amazon, now on the market for $1.5 million

The home where Jeff Bezos started Amazon is now up for sale.

It’s a nearly 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom ranch house in Bellevue, Washington, just outside of Seattle.

Bezos was renting it in 1994 and started the business in the garage.

The home was renovated since Bezos lived there and is now on the market for $1.49 million.

House hunters in Bellevue, Washington, have a new option to choose from – and this one’s historic.

A new home on the market is the very same one that Jeff Bezos was renting when he started Amazon in 1994. It’s a nearly 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom ranch house in Bellevue, Washington, just outside of Seattle.

The home looks very different from how it did in Bezos’ days thanks to a rebuild that happened in 2001, according to the Seattle Times. It does retain some of his additions, however, like a large mailbox that was meant to receive catalogs. The famous garage was also redone.

The house, on sale for $1.49 million, isn’t more expensive due to its historical significance.

“We didn’t price any of that historical significance into it,” Pat Sullivan, who is hosting the listing with John L. Scott Real Estate, told the Times.

That relatively low price for the region puts it in the range of many Amazon workers who may purchase it for “bragging rights,” Sullivan said.

This may seem like any random three-bedroom ranch house in Bellevue, Washington.

But the house has a significant unseen history as the unofficial birthplace of Amazon.

Enter the home through a stately red door.

And you will enter a combined “great room” that serves as a living space, dining space, and kitchen.

Skylights and big windows offer plenty of light.

There are a total of three bedrooms in the one-floor house.

A deck in the sizable backyard offers a place to hang out.

There are 1.75 bathrooms in the house — one of which only has a shower and not a full tub.

The larger bathroom is more like a palace, however.

The smallest bedroom is staged like a nursery, but it may have been an office in Bezos’ time.