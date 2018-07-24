- source
These are the surprising stories behind our biggest, household name brands. Host Dan Bobkoff finds tales of tragedy, love, strange histories, unintended consequences, and accidental success. And in each episode, we find out how these brands changed our lives – for better or worse.
Trailer
Episodes
- Tinder of the 1960s: Before TGI Fridays was a sit-down family restaurant, it was New York City’s hottest singles bar. We take a trip back to the 1960s to find out how that happened… and what’s changed. Available July 25.
- Donald and Ivana’s Affair (with Pizza Hut): It’s 1995, and Pizza Hut can’t get anyone to buy their new stuffed crust pizza. Donald and Ivana Trump save the day. Available August 1.
- The Last Blockbuster: Blockbuster’s been out of business since 2013… or has it? Available August 8.
- No Buck Chuck: Trader Joe’s Two Buck Chuck is the wine that got most of us through college. But “Chuck” is a real guy, with a very different story. Available August 15.
- The Coca Cola President: When it comes to Coca Cola, Mexico out-drinks every country in the world-by a lot. It’s become part of their politics, their culture, even their religion. We find out why, and what a former president had to do with it. Available August 22.
- Basically Starbucks: A pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks is the basic bitch’s perfect accessory. We retrace the PSL’s origin story, and Starbucks’ path from elitist to basic. Available August 29.
Read More
The Team
- source
- Household Name
- Dan Bobkoff is our host and executive producer. He makes podcasts and terrible jokes.
- Clare Rawlinson is our senior producer. She officially works for Stitcher but still eats all Business Insider’s snacks.
- Anna Mazarakis is our associate producer. Her job is mostly to tell Dan his jokes are bad.
- Sarah Wyman is our intern. She one day hopes to solve a New York Times Sunday crossword.
- Peter Clowney is our editor.
- John DeLore and Casey Holford are our magical mixers.
- Chris Bannon, Jenny Radelet and Laura Mayer are our executive producers at Stitcher.
Contact Us
- Send us an email: householdname@businessinsider.com What do you think of the show? What would you like to hear more about? Do you have a pitch? We want to hear from you!
- Give us a call: 731-3-BRANDS → 731-327-2637 Do you have a story about how a brand played a big role in a major life moment? Leave us a message with your story and you might be featured on our “Product Misplacement” segment. Do you have a question about a brand? Leave us a message and we might do some digging and find you an answer for our “Customer Service” segment. We want to feature our listeners’ voices on the show!
- Join our Facebook Group: In the group, you can chat with other listeners about the episodes and share stories about how brands have affected your life.