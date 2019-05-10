21 affordable housewarming gifts that won’t cost you more than $50

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Anthropologie

Housewarming gifts aren’t always necessary, but they’re a nice gesture.

If you want to celebrate a friend’s big move but don’t want to spend a lot of money, we’ve got you covered.

Below you’ll find 21 housewarming gifts all under $50, so you don’t show up empty-handed.

Maybe you just graduated college and you’re off to start your next chapter in a new place. You’re not alone – you have plenty of friends in the same position. Your calendar is probably already bursting with potluck dinners and housewarming parties.

Perhaps you’re a real-life adult with friends who are buying their first homes or moving into bigger apartments. Watching them settle into their new places is a joy. And, while housewarming gifts aren’t always necessary, they’re a nice way to celebrate your friend’s big move.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on a housewarming gift, but don’t want to show up empty-handed, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for 21 thoughtful housewarming gifts that won’t cost you more than $50:

A set of nice coasters to protect their new furniture

source West Elm

A new apartment probably means new furniture. And you know what nobody wants on their new table? Water rings. Help them preemptively protect their new surfaces with these agate coasters that are as practical as they are pretty.

A hand-poured candle that’s equal parts beautiful and giftable

source Otherland

Help bring relaxing energy into their new home with this hand-poured candle made from soy and coconut wax. With a burn time of 55 hours, their new place will always smell like sandalwood, amber, and moss.

A mini tool kit for any apartment mishaps

source Uncommon Goods

Even if they don’t know how to use a hammer or a slot screwdriver, it doesn’t mean they won’t need one. Prep them for furniture building, artwork hanging, and any apartment mishaps that they might encounter along the way with this small tool kit filled with the basics.

A set of shot glasses to liven up any party

source UncommonGoods

Get the party started with these glasses that give every shoot of tequila a salty finish. Made from Himalayan salt, these shot glasses are naturally antibacterial and stable in its shape, so they can be used time and time again.

A smart speaker to play music at their housewarming party

source Amazon

Give the gift of music with this Amazon smart speaker that can play from a number of streaming platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and many more. This Alexa-compatible speaker also comes equipped with over 50,000 skills to help them around their new home.

A nice keychain to hold their new keys

source Etsy

Give them a nice and easy way to keep track of their brand new keys. The leather key strap can be clipped right onto their keys or even onto a small pouch or clutch for even more room to hold little knick-knacks.

A bottle of nice olive oil they probably wouldn’t buy for themselves

source Williams Sonoma

They may not want to spend $30 on olive oil for themselves, but that’s what you’re for. Treat them to the delicious flavors of some really good olive oil that Ina Garten herself swears by.

An easy-to-use French press for their morning coffee

source Amazon

A French press won’t take up much space in their new kitchen, but it will brew a delicious cup of coffee every time. They’ll thank you for this upgrade to their morning routine.

A set of colorful guest soaps

source Anthropologie

Fill their bathroom with these Portuguese miniature soap slivers. Their guests can can choose from 10 different scents ranging from citrus to lily of the valley.

A blanket for them to bundle up in

source West Elm

Nothing feels more homey than cuddling up on the couch in a cozy blanket. This one is lightweight and airy, making it the perfect choice for a spring or summertime housewarming.

A fun game for impromptu game nights at their place

source Amazon

Did you just volunteer them to host all game nights moving forward? Maybe, but this one will make them laugh so hard that they’ll probably be glad you did.

A device that gives them peace of mind when they leave the house

source Amazon

Allow them to turn any appliance in their new home into a voice-activated one with this Amazon smart plug, compatible with the Alexa App (meaning they don’t necessarily have to have an Amazon Echo to use it). It’ll also give them the ability, and the peace of mind, to turn off electronics remotely.

A candle that smells like home

source Amazon

Whether it’s the college town they just left or the state they grew up in, a Homesick candle is a sweet and sentimental way to bring a little piece of their old home to their new one.

A set of classy serving spoons

source Anthropologie

These gold-dipped serving spoons will add a classy touch to any kitchen. Each spoon is hand-finished so they really are one of a kind.

A set of containers that are decorative and functional

source UncommonGoods

Help them keep their new kitchen organized with these hand-crafted jars made from recycled wine bottles. Each container also has at least one acacia wood measuring cup that stacks into the top (the larger one has two measurers).

A hand-carved salt lamp for added ambiance

source Amazon

Made from 100% pure, natural Himalayan salt, this lamp can create a cozy, warm glow in any room. The light strength can be adjusted via the dimmer knob located on the cord.

A set of unique cheese knives

source Anthropologie

This four cheese knives can be used during special occasions, like when they’re entertaining guests. Their hand-crafted nature is unique and tasteful.

A frame holding a picture of you together

source West Elm

Pop a picture you know they love into a nice frame for a gift that’s simple, thoughtful, and sure to make their place feel a little more like home.

A throw pillow to add a personal touch to their space

source Etsy

This little throw pillow is the perfect accent for their new spot. Get it with a pillow insert already inside, or just give them the cover so they can put it on one they already own.

A decorative tin to keep family recipes

source Anthropologie

They’ll be excited to keep their family recipes safe inside this sweet floral tin. It comes with 12 dividers and 24 recipe cards so they can start building their meal arsenal as soon as they’re settled in.

A different way to pop some bubbly

source Amazon

Giving a bottle of champagne or prosecco may be more commonplace, but this game is a more fun way to ring in their next chapter. And, if they don’t want to play, they still get a cute set of reusable plastic champagne glasses perfect for a celebratory cheers.