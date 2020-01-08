It’s never been more expensive to live in Brooklyn’s trendiest neighborhood

The median asking rent price in Williamsburg hit $3,675 in November, a nearly 27% jump from a year earlier, real-estate blog StreetEasy said Wednesday.

It’s the highest median asking rent Williamsburg has ever seen, reestablishing it as one of the most expensive neighborhoods in Brooklyn, the report said.

Rents had fallen in the neighborhood following a July 2016 announcement that the L train would be shutdown. They rebounded when the shutdown was abruptly canceled in January 2019.

Rents in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the trendy hipster neighborhood in New York City, have never been higher.

The median asking price for a Williamsburg rental hit $3,675 in November, nearly 27% higher than a year before, according to a Wednesday report from StreetEasy, a real-estate blog. The jump is a new record for Williamsburg, and has reestablished it as one of the most expensive places to live in Brooklyn, just behind Dumbo and Brooklyn Heights.

The price surge came notably a year after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo abruptly announced on January 3, 2019, that he would not suspend service on the L train, the only subway that runs from Manhattan to the neighborhood.

Instead, Cuomo opted for a “slowdown,” which meant train service would continue during the week and slow on nights and weekends.

The median rental price in Williamsburg began to dip almost immediately after MTA officials announced in July 2016 the plan to shut down L train service for more than a year starting in 2019. The shutdown was to repair damage to the train’s tunnel from Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

In January 2017, the median rental price fell 8.3%, the largest drop recorded, to $3,000, according to the report. The median rent slipped further to its most recent lowest point of $2,899 in December 2018, according to StreetEasy.

Following the announcement that an L-train slowdown would replace the proposed shutdown, interest in Williamsburg rebounded, pushing up asking rents. Single-neighborhood searches for the area were 32% higher in 2019 than 2018, StreetEasy said. In addition, the report found that inventory in Williamsburg fell 68% from a year prior as renters flocked back to the neighborhood.

For Brooklyn as a whole, the median rent in November 2019 climbed to $2,600 from $2,500 a year before, according to StreetEasy.