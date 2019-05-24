Surveillance video shows 2 suspects breaking into a Houston pet store and stealing $44,000 worth of puppies in under 1 minute

caption A pair of thieves stole $44,000 worth of bulldog puppies from a pet store within seconds, Houston police said. source YouTube/ABC13 Houston

Surveillance footage released by the Houston Police Department shows two suspected thieves breaking into a pet store and hauling out $44,000 worth of puppies in just 40 seconds.

The alleged theft occurred on April 29, and three of the five puppies that were stolen were returned the very next day.

Authorities are still hoping the remaining two will be returned, and they are soliciting tips from the public.

A pair of thieves hoisted themselves into animal enclosures at a Houston pet store to haul out $44,000 worth of English and French bulldog puppies in duffel bags, surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows.

The footage shows the suspects arriving at the store in what police said was a black Honda Accord with “unique wheels,” according to The Houston Chronicle.

From there, one suspect can be seen shattering the glass entrance to the store.

As the suspects race into the store and hoist themselves up atop the tall enclosures, their legs dangling in the air as they scoop out five puppies before racing back out. In total, the scheme took roughly 40 seconds to pull off.

The five puppies the suspects allegedly snatched were worth $44,000, police said.

To the store owners’ surprise, three of the puppies were returned nearly immediately. The alleged burglary occurred early in the morning on April 29, and by the next day, three puppies turned up near the store, according to the local CNN affiliate KTRK.

“I can’t even explain the feeling,” store manager Gabby Garcia told the network. “We were happy that we got them back. We rushed to give them food and water. They were really hot, and you could tell that they were kind of frightened. They weren’t used to where they had been.”

But nearly one month later, the store owners are still hoping the other two puppies will be returned. Authorities released the surveillance footage this week and are soliciting tips from the public through the local Crime Stoppers number, 713-222-TIPS (8477).