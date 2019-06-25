Houston Rockets roasted for Tweet arguing that James Harden should have won MVP just minutes after it was given to Giannis Antetokounmpo

caption James Harden’s campaign to repeat as NBA MVP fell short on Monday night, and the Houston Rockets did not take the news well on Twitter. source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA MVP on Monday night, beating out Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

After Antetokounmpo won the award, the Rockets awkwardly made the case on Twitter that Harden was the one deserving of the recognition.

NBA fans were quick to roast the Rockets for what they perceived as poor sportsmanship and “salt.”

On Monday night, the race for NBA MVP came to a close, with Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo taking home the hardware over Houston Rockets superstar James Harden.

It was a choice that few could argue with – Antetokounmpo finished the seasons averaging almost 28 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists per game, all while also serving as the centerpiece of the Bucks defense.

But while the basketball world celebrated Antetokounmpo’s coronation, the Rockets, instead, awkwardly argued Harden’s case on Twitter.

Congrats to the new MVP, but we respectfully disagree. ???? @JHarden13 ⤵️ ✔️ Finished Top 2 in MVP voting 4 out of the last 5 seasons ✔ 1st player in NBA history to avg at least 35.0ppg & 7.0apg in a single season ✔ Scored 40+ pts 28 times this season, 50+ 9 times & 60+ twice pic.twitter.com/UMmHARlNxg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

✔ Surpassed his career high for 3-pointers made in his 53rd game of the season finishing with 378, 2nd-highest single season total in NBA history. ???? ✔ Dating back to 2014-15, Harden is avg 30.4 pts, 8.4 ast, 6.4 reb, and 1.8 steals. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

While Harden does check off every mark on the arbitrary list they decided warrants MVP consideration, the tweets came off as forced, tone-deaf, and embarrassing. Had the account simply left things at “we respectfully disagree,” the post would have read as standard NBA Twitter fare, even a bit cute.

But that sentiment “respectful disagreement” is immediately undercut when you follow it up with a resume for Harden’s credentials over Antetokounmpo.

On Twitter, fans were quick to roast the Rockets for their perceived slight against the new MVP.

This franchise is so embarrassing — محسن مرز ۱ (@mohsinmirza1) June 25, 2019

"Congratulations, Giannis!" That's really all you had to do. Either that or nothing. — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) June 25, 2019

Harden and Giannis are both great players that had phenomenal seasons, but in the end, Antetokounmpo earned 78 first-place votes while Harden received 23.

Now that the awards have been distributed, the 2019 season is officially in the books, and NBA free agency can finally begin.