22 affordable storage and home organization deals from Houzz’s big spring sale

- Houzz
- You might want to shop the Spring Furnishings Sale at Houzz if you need affordable storage and organization products for your spring cleaning project.
- The sale ends March 17th. You can shop organization essentials for every room of your home, like drawer inserts for your kitchen and media consoles for your living room.
Spring is the perfect time to reevaluate the things you want to keep and the things you don’t. As you reorganize every inch of your home, from your living room and kitchen to your bathroom and bedroom, you might realize you’re missing the right storage and organization solutions to do so.
At Houzz, which regularly holds sitewide sales, you can find the spring cleaning and organization products to help you out.
Shop its Spring Furnishings Sale and the task won’t seem so intimidating and overwhelming. It ends March 17th and during this time you can take up to 80% off home essentials like closet systems, drawer organizers, and shelving units.
We found the 22 can’t-miss spring cleaning and organization deals from Houzz, which you can shop below. Or, shop the sale directly here.
A compartment to store all your loose plastic grocery bags
- source
- Houzz
Honey Can Do Bag Saver, $18.99 (originally $24.87) [You save $5.88]
A cutlery organization insert you can trim down to the exact size of your drawer
- source
- Houzz
Rev-A-Shelf Cutlery Tray Insert, $40.99 (originally $51) [ You save $10.01]
A pair of intricate metallic nesting bowls
- source
- Houzz
Moe’s Nest 2-Piece Bowl Set, $165 (originally $207) [You save $42]
A ladder shelf
- source
- Houzz
Lyss Contemporary Ladder Shelf, $130.14 (originally $366.08) [You save $235.94]
A pretty porcelain umbrella stand
- source
- Houzz
18″ Flower Blossom Umbrella Stand, $79.05 (originally $140) [You save $60.95]
A rolling kitchen cart
- source
- Houzz
Boraam Aya Bamboo Kitchen Cart, $79.99 (originally $103.27) [You save $23.28]
A holder that combines your plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and paper towel rolls
- source
- Houzz
Kitchen Wrap and Paper Towel Holder, $71.99 (originally $88.97) [You save $16.98]
An elegant side table and magazine rack
- source
- Houzz
Galen End Table With Magazine Rack, $79.99 (originally $116.60) [You save $36.65]
A large and sturdy woven basket
- source
- Houzz
Double Woven Task-It Basket, $16.85 (originally $32.58) [You save $15.73]
A rack that can hold clean clothes, laundry supplies, and dirty laundry
- source
- Houzz
Honey Can Do Laundry and Storage Station, $96.33 (originally $168.33) [You save $72]
A way to decrease your cookware clutter
- source
- Houzz
Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Cookware Organizer, $165.99 (originally $250.78) [You save $84.79]
A full closet system that does all the organizing for you and also naturally repels moths
- source
- Houzz
Aromatic Cedar Closet System, $569 (originally $774.65) [You save $205.65]
A sleek and simple coat rack
- source
- Houzz
Adesso Evergreen Coat Rack, $80 (originally $164.99) [You save $84.99]
A steel and wood media console
- source
- Houzz
Maxwell Industrial Media Console With Shelves, $279 (originally $479) [You save $200]
A comfortable ottoman that doubles as storage
- source
- Houzz
Anneke Round Ottoman With Storage, $299 (originally $349) [You save $50]
A five-shelf stand handcrafted from kiln-dried mango wood
- source
- Houzz
Maxwell Industrial Wood and Metal Shelving Unit, $449 (originally $679) [You save $230]
A handsome hall cabinet that can hold both coats and shoes while doubling as a bench
- source
- Houzz
Logan Industrial Hall Tree With Bench, $499 (originally $829) [You save $330]
A modern mirrored medicine cabinet
- source
- Houzz
Maddox Medicine Cabinet With Mirror, $129 (originally $249) [You save $120]
A more traditional wooden medicine cabinet
- source
- Houzz
Maddison Oak Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, $499 (originally $729) [You save $230]
Canisters for dry goods like cereal and baking supplies
- source
- Houzz
Home Basics 4 Piece Stainless Steel Canister Set, $25.99 (originally $42.45) [You save $16.46]
An under-$100 cabinet that can store up to 15 pairs of shoes
- source
- Houzz
Baxton Studio Adalwin and 2-Door Storage Cabinet, $89.99 (originally $228) [You save $138.01]
An industrial garment rack that instantly creates more closet space
- source
- Houzz