20 unique home goods from Houzz that are on sale right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Houzz Instagram
If you’ve been waiting for a reason to redecorate your home, there’s no better excuse than the new year. January is a fresh start, making it a great time to rethink your space – whether you just want to swap out the paintings on your walls, or are considering a serious remodel.
Houzz is a great place to start. Not only can you shop its large selection of home goods products, you can also find home improvement professionals in your area or get remodeling inspiration and advice from the Houzz community. Whatever your decorating style and budget, you’re sure to find some fun inspiration on the site.
To help you start off 2019 in style, Houzz is slashing the prices on some of their best-selling pieces from 2018. Now through January 13, you can save up to 75% on top 2018 best-sellers from Houzz. You’ll find everything from furniture to small pieces of decor and large kitchen appliances. For some inspiration, we rounded up some of our favorites from the sale that you can check out below.
Keep reading for 20 great products from the Houzz 2018 best sellers sale:
A vintage-inspired rug that adds a rich pop of color to any room
- source
- Houzz
Safavieh Satin Turquoise Vintage-Inspired Rug, 5’3″ x 7’6″, $162.99 (Originally $187.99) [You save $25]
A velvet sectional that’s equally modern and comfortable
- source
- Houzz
Nesta Gray Velvet Sectional, $1,299 (Originally $1,999) [You save $700]
A vibrant, abstract painting to brighten up a bland wall
- source
- Houzz
Alexa Wall Art with Frame, $94.99 (Originally $100.80) [You save $5.81]
A statement-making floor lamp that adds lots of light
- source
- Houzz
Maya White and Light Oak Tripod Floor Lamp, $159 (Originally $539) [You save $380]
An innovative cutting board and tray hybrid that your kitchen needs
- source
- Houzz
Hilo Bamboo Cutting Board with Tray, $33.99 (Originally $39.99) [You save $6]
A retro bar stool that can be easily adjusted
- source
- Houzz
Everett Faux Learger Adjustable Bar Stool, $79 (Originally $99) [You save $20]
A high-tech bathroom mirror with a touch sensor
- source
- Houzz
Kent LED Mirror with Touch Sensor, $259 (Originally $379) [You save $120]
A funky sunburst chandelier
- source
- Houzz
Sunburst 12-light Brass Chandelier, $323.99 (Originally $494.99) [You save $171]
A modern bench with a chic and fluffy cover
- source
- Houzz
Odet Contemporary Velvet Bench with Sheepskin Seat Cover, $349 (Originally $475) [You save $126]
A rotating coffee table with lots of storage space
- source
- Houzz
Bushwick Rectangular Rotating Wood Coffee, $150.09 (Originally $155.80) [You save $5.71]
A doormat that’s extra welcoming
- source
- Houzz
“Hello” Coir Doormat, $24.99 (Originally $47.99) [You save $23]
A simple but sleek bathroom vanity
- source
- Houzz
Devon White Bathroom Vanity with Marble Top, $599 (Originally $749) [You save $150]
An electric fireplace that fits in for the real deal
- source
- Houzz
Canterbury Electric Fireplace, $619 (Originally $779) [You save $160]
A simple table that can be easily folded and stored to save space
- source
- Houzz
Cadogan Solid Oak Folding Dining Table, $1,049 (Originally $1,399) [You save $350]
An eclectic way to hold your jewelry
- source
- Houzz
Interior Plus White Hand Tabletop Jewelry Accessory Holder, $29.99 (Originally $49.99) [You save $20]
A unique woven accent table
- source
- Houzz
Verbena Accent Table, $879 (Originally $929) [You save $50]
A Scandinavian-inspired platform bed frame
- source
- Houzz
Ember Queen Platform Bed, $337 (Originally $395.99) [You save $58.99]
A rustic serving cart for extra storage and counter space
- source
- Houzz
Acme Caitlin Serving Cart, $103.99 (Originally $151.99) [You save $48]
A bright way to store cooking supplies and snacks
- source
- Houzz
Simsbury Canisters, set of 3, $57.99 (Originally $72.99) [You save $15]
A fresh take on a classic library chair
- source
- Houzz