20 unique home goods from Houzz that are on sale right now

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to redecorate your home, there’s no better excuse than the new year. January is a fresh start, making it a great time to rethink your space – whether you just want to swap out the paintings on your walls, or are considering a serious remodel.

Houzz is a great place to start. Not only can you shop its large selection of home goods products, you can also find home improvement professionals in your area or get remodeling inspiration and advice from the Houzz community. Whatever your decorating style and budget, you’re sure to find some fun inspiration on the site.

To help you start off 2019 in style, Houzz is slashing the prices on some of their best-selling pieces from 2018. Now through January 13, you can save up to 75% on top 2018 best-sellers from Houzz. You’ll find everything from furniture to small pieces of decor and large kitchen appliances. For some inspiration, we rounded up some of our favorites from the sale that you can check out below.

Keep reading for 20 great products from the Houzz 2018 best sellers sale:

A vintage-inspired rug that adds a rich pop of color to any room

A velvet sectional that’s equally modern and comfortable

A vibrant, abstract painting to brighten up a bland wall

A statement-making floor lamp that adds lots of light

An innovative cutting board and tray hybrid that your kitchen needs

A retro bar stool that can be easily adjusted

A high-tech bathroom mirror with a touch sensor

A funky sunburst chandelier

A modern bench with a chic and fluffy cover

A rotating coffee table with lots of storage space

A doormat that’s extra welcoming

A simple but sleek bathroom vanity

An electric fireplace that fits in for the real deal

A simple table that can be easily folded and stored to save space

An eclectic way to hold your jewelry

A unique woven accent table

A Scandinavian-inspired platform bed frame

A rustic serving cart for extra storage and counter space

A bright way to store cooking supplies and snacks

A fresh take on a classic library chair