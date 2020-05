‘The craziest year I’ve ever seen’: The inside story of an NBA season derailed by controversy, a tragic death, and a pandemic

source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images; Justin Tafoya/Getty Images; Olivia Reaney/Insider

The 2019-20 NBA season has been derailed by international conflict, tragedy, and a pandemic.

The season began with tensions between the league and China over a general manager’s pro-Hong Kong tweet.

On January 26, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash with six others.

Then in March, play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the league into uncharted waters, with no clear path back to playing.

Insider spoke to NBA sources, including front-office members, coaches, players, and agents, about their experiences throughout the rocky season and how to move forward.

As the clock wound down in the Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets game on March 11, the Hornets were desperately trying to hold off a fourth-quarter surge from their opponents. But coaches and players on the benches began to realize that commotion from the stands had nothing to do with what was happening on the court.

“No way! The game just got canceled!” fans started yelling.

They were referring to the upcoming, ill-fated matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. Moments earlier, Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 – the first NBA player to get the virus. The NBA canceled the game, then suspended the season just minutes later.

That night’s action was the last basketball for the foreseeable future.

It was the final twist in an already dramatic season plagued by controversy and tragedy. Although a summer marked by a free-agency frenzy had built excitement about an open path to the Larry O’Brien trophy, the season’s beginning was overshadowed by a conflict with China that threatened the league’s bottom line. Months later, Kobe Bryant’s sudden death cast a pall over the NBA. Finally, an unprecedented global crisis brought play to a halt for the first time in NBA history.

“You definitely feel battered by the storm,” said Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Chad Forcier. “In 24 years in the NBA, I haven’t experienced anything like this in terms of just one episode after the next.”

The league is searching for ways to resume the season, but hurdles remain – obstacles unlike any it has ever faced.

“I love, obviously, to play the game of basketball and always want to be on the court, but serious stuff is going on in the world right now,” Houston Rockets guard James Harden told Insider.

What follows is an inside account of this whirlwind season, based on interviews with league sources, including front-office members, coaches, players, and agents.

A tweet sparks an international crisis

caption Fans watch the Lakers-Nets preseason game in Shanghai, China. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

A preseason game in Shanghai, China, offered Jared Dudley, a 34-year-old forward who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason, a chance to visit the country for the first time. He told Insider that he was excited to see the sights, try the food, and watch fans’ reactions to his superstar teammates, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Instead, Dudley said, “I basically was stuck in the hotel for four days.”

The isolation was part of the NBA’s efforts at damage control after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for protesters in Hong Kong.

caption Rockets GM Daryl Morey (left) sits next to team owner Tilman Fertitta (right). source Tim Warner/Getty Images

Morey’s October 4 tweet sparked immediate backlash in China; fans there called for his firing. Though Morey apologized, the incident snowballed. The Chinese Basketball Association cut ties with the Rockets. Businesses ended sponsorships with the Rockets and NBA. Chinese broadcasters announced they’d stop showing NBA games. All of it damaged a profitable relationship the league had spent decades building.

The NBA’s initial response – to call Morey’s tweet “regrettable” – drew criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike, who said the league was “kowtowing” to China to protect its bottom line.

The timing couldn’t have been more awkward. The Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were in China, ready to play. Commissioner Adam Silver flew in to meet with the players, who expressed frustration at being placed in the middle of the crisis with an expectation that they would comment on it.

“Our opinions should not have been voiced in that situation,” Dudley told Insider. “We’re in another person’s country, on their soil, playing a basketball game.”

caption A worker takes down the promotional poster for Nets-Lakers. source Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images

The game ultimately went on as scheduled, and Silver later said the league would not police what its players say. But the economic consequences of the conflict with China have lasted: Silver said at the All-Star Game in February that the league could lose up to $400 million from the fallout.

“We accept the consequences of our system and our values,” Silver told reporters at the time. “It’s not a position any business wants to be in, but those are the results.”

Frustration remains in some corners of the NBA, however.

“You’re talking about a pretty significant loss of revenue. It impacts the bottom line for everybody,” one NBA general manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the topics, told Insider. Morey and the Rockets did not respond to a request for comment.

“The fact that nothing happened to him in light of all of that is insane,” the GM added. “The only business in the world where you could tank that much business and everybody would just say it’s okay. I was actually dumbfounded by it … Could you imagine an executive from Ford sabotages $1 billion of revenue and what, what happens?”

Dudley said he understands the league’s position, but noted the NBA’s freedom of speech doesn’t apply to all situations.

“I could say whatever I want and [the NBA] absolutely could fine me for criticizing refs. I could be fined by my team if I get on a coach or other players, conduct detrimental to the team,” he said. “Adam Silver is saying we have freedom of speech. Well, because of that freedom of speech, there’s some ramifications. And the ramifications was money.”

The sudden death of an icon

Despite the rocky start to the season, the basketball lived up to the preseason hype. The Golden State Warriors dynasty had been broken up. The LA Clippers and Lakers were battling for supremacy. The Milwaukee Bucks began quietly chasing one of the best records in NBA history. Young talent like Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Trae Young exploded onto the scene. Excitement for the playoff race was palpable.

But then on January 26, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and six other passengers got into a helicopter to fly to a practice at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

The foggy conditions in the area that morning had forced the Los Angeles Police Department to ground its helicopters.

After pausing its route for another helicopter to land, Bryant’s helicopter changed directions and rose to 2,300 feet. As it made a descending left turn, the helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, missing a clearing by 20-30 feet. Bryant, Gianna, the other passengers, and the pilot were all killed.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a death of someone who was so global, who means so much to one team, that passed away early, especially tragically,” Dudley said.

The slate of NBA games that Sunday turned into a public memorial. Fans gathered outside the Staples Center, joining in chants of “MVP,” writing messages in chalk around the plaza and leaving thousands of flowers and basketballs. Players paid tributes with messages on their shoes. They cried during warmups and postgame interviews. Teams held moments of silence. Several games started with eight-second back-court violations and 24-second shot-clock violations, tributes to Bryant’s jersey numbers.

It’s hard to overstate Bryant’s impact on the league. Just as Michael Jordan influenced an entire generation of basketball players, Bryant was a tentpole for many of today’s players. Harden said he grew up watching the “Kobe era.” One assistant coach told Insider that his team had a mix of veteran players who’d played with Bryant and younger players who grew up idolizing him. A GM said several players on his team had every one of Bryant’s signature shoes.

“People even to this day are still sad,” Dudley said. “Still fresh in our minds.”

Some believed that playing that day was a tribute to Bryant’s memory and competitive spirit – he would have wanted them to “hoop.” But many players said they couldn’t focus on basketball.

“I wouldn’t have played any NBA games that day,” Dudley said. “I think [Bryant] deserved that.”

Inside the league office, an uncomfortable question was raised: If games were canceled for Bryant’s death, what happens when the next former player dies? What if a current player dies? Where does the league draw the line? Ultimately, the Lakers were the only organization that asked not to play – their marquee game against the Clippers on January 28 was postponed.

The shock of Bryant’s death gradually subsided but never disappeared.

“I feel like I’m still carrying it with me as it relates to the inspiration or the just intentionality through which I’m trying to live every day,” Forcier said. “I don’t think that makes me unique. I think there’s a lot of people that still have that at some level of their consciousness.”

COVID-19 preparations begin

The US reported its first coronavirus case five days before Bryant’s death, though it took many more weeks for the virus to touch the NBA directly.

Some of the league’s early precautionary measures now look silly. Reporters were directed to stand at least 6 feet from players. Locker rooms were closed to the media. Players were told not to high-five fans or sign autographs.

“I was still high-fiving fans, I was still talking to my teammates,” Dudley said. “I didn’t take it as serious as you should have, maybe.”

caption The Charlotte Hornets’ Nic Batum gives Cody Zeller hand sanitizer on the bench. source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sources who spoke to Insider said they were preparing for the idea that games would be played without fans. But The Athletic’s Sam Amick suggested, presciently, that things could get worse than that.

“All it takes is just one player, one coach, one staff member to get infected, and their entire $8-billion-per-year-in-revenue operation could be in jeopardy,” he wrote on March 11.

Just hours later, Gobert tested positive, and the season was put on hold. Teams that had recently played the Jazz went into quarantine.

While Gobert was the NBA’s first official case, the GM who spoke to Insider believes his team – and others – might have gotten the disease earlier.

“We’re probably pretty certain that every one of us in the NBA has had it, gotten through it, passed it, currently has it, whatever,” he said. “Because it was in the country. You go back to the notion that it was in the country since the end of December, early January. Our team literally crisscrossed the country twice in that period of time. We travel together all the time. We go everywhere together. So as soon as anybody in the traveling party would have had it, we would have passed it around to each other.”

caption A ballboy wears gloves while handling a ball during warmups. source Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Officially, 10 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, though not all have been named. The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers said members of the organization have tested positive but did not specify who.

“I’d be shocked if there aren’t more antibodies available within the NBA community than anywhere else,” the GM said.

Tests could eventually reveal whether that’s true: The Associated Press reported on May 7 that the NBA asked players and teams to participate in a Mayo Clinic study on COVID-19 antibodies.

Returning to the court from quarantine

After the NBA shut down practice facilities, gyms, and training centers, players were on their own.

“Literally within minutes of me finishing my final workout, the league had sent out word that that was going to be off-limits starting today,” Forcier said.

Teams sent players packages of workout equipment, including weights and bands. Some bought exercise machines. Harden said he has a treadmill, set of weights, bands, and access to a basketball hoop.

“My setup is actually very well put together,” he said.

But not all players can access courts – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum have said they didn’t shoot a basketball for much of the suspension. Veteran NBA agent Mark Bartelstein said some players have been doing sprints in their backyards, though others live in apartments without outdoor space.

“You’re not going to ever be able to replicate an NBA workout,” Bartelstein said.

Harden agreed.

“Individually working out and then playing actual five-on-five where there’s contact, and there’s a split decisions that have to be made, it’s totally different,” he said. “I’m trying my best.”

caption Two fans wore protective suits to a game on March 10. source Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The NBA, like most other facets of society, is currently searching for a way to come back. There’s money to be made – a sizable consideration given the business losses in China and, to date, two months of unplayed games.

“That’s the hundred-million-dollar question,” Bartelstein told Insider. “A lot more than that.” (Indeed, FiveThirtyEight suggested the NBA could lose as much as $1 billion if it can’t resume the season.)

But it’s not yet clear what’s possible. One oft-discussed proposal is the “bubble” – in which the entire league relocates to one area, like Las Vegas or Disney World, to play out the remainder of the season. Players, coaches, and staff would be quarantined between games and tested frequently. But there are several obvious hurdles, including test availability, doubts about whether a quarantine could be maintained with hundreds of people, and the personal sacrifices players would have to make, like not seeing family for weeks.

“I think players will understand because of the financial ramifications,” Dudley said.

The league, however, has mostly moved past the idea. For now, its stance remains wait-and-see; Silver has said the NBA wouldn’t need to decide until June.

“The major question is, when can it be in everyone’s best interest to be able to be in large groups without contracting or spreading this virus?” NBA agent and former player B.J. Armstrong said. “Playing at this point, to me, is not even, that’s not even at my forefront right now … The last thing, honestly, I’m thinking about is the games right now.”

Dudley has doubts about whether the season can resume.

“Gut feeling’s no,” he said, but added that a canceled season would be the biggest “what-if” of his career.

“What if we didn’t have this pandemic? What if we could have won a championship? … Obviously, there’s stuff that’s more important, but it would be the what-if moment in my life.”

Top players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry are leading a group focused on finding a way back to the court, Yahoo reported earlier this month. According to ESPN, teams expect the NBA to deliver instructions n June on how to get players back into markets and practice facilities.

Harden said that at this point, given the lingering uncertainty, he’s still unsure of how to think about the season.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” he said. “It just depends on how the season finishes.”

Assuming it can actually finish, the GM said, “the ending’s going to be the best.”

“It’s been the craziest year I’ve ever seen,” he added. “I think it’ll be the most climactic end of the season we’ve ever had.”