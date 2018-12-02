How 21 of your favorite ’90s celebrities have changed over the last 20 years

caption There were ’90s stars that lots of people loved. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities like James Van Der Beek, the Olsen twins, and Macaulay Culkin dominated the pop culture world in the 90s.

Some of these celebrities have since lived a more quiet life while others are making a comeback.

In the 20 years since in the 90s, here is how these celebrities have changed.

One of the reasons 1990s nostalgia is so big is because there are so many great things to look back on. This decade gave us too many good TV shows and movies to count, along with a slew of pop stars that will always be iconic. It was truly a great time to be alive.

With so much going on in Hollywood back in the ’90s, it’s no surprise that everyone had an endless amount of celebrities to pay attention to and sometimes become obsessed with. Many of these stars are still enjoying thoroughly successful careers, while others have stepped back a bit. Either way, it’s always interesting to see how your favorite ’90s celebrities have changed over the last 20 years:

Jennifer Love Hewitt was the lead in many of your favorite teen movies.

caption Jennifer Love Hewitt. source Michael Freed/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Back in the ’90s, you probably knew Love Hewitt from her role as the female babe in classic teen films like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.” Today, she’s still acting, but she does more television roles than anything else – you may have spotted her in series like “Criminal Minds” and “9-1-1.” A few years ago, Love Hewitt married Brian Hallisay, her co-star from “The Client List,” and the two have since had two children together.

Ryan Phillippe was an actor and was also known for his relationship with Reese Witherspoon.

caption Ryan Phillipe. source Jim Smeal/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

You probably remember Phillippe from his roles in movies like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and the iconic “Cruel Intentions.” Phillippe also married Witherspoon, his “Cruel Intentions” co-star, in the late ’90s, and the couple had two kids together before announcing their separation.

Since the ’90s, Phillippe’s career and personal life have both been a lot more quiet, although he has appeared in several small movies and done some stints on shows like “Damages” and “Secrets and Lies.” He’s currently the producer and lead in the show “Shooter.”

Julia Stiles was best known for her starring role in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

caption Julia Stiles. source Mitchell Gerber/John Phillips/Getty Images

In the ’90s, Stiles acted in a slew of popular teen movies, including “Save The Last Dance,” “Down To You,” and “Hamlet.” Today, Stiles is still a successful actress with roles in movies like “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Jason Bourne.” She earned Golden Globe and Emmy awards for her role in the TV series “Dexter” and is currently the lead in the web series “Blue.” In 2017, Stiles gave her birth to her first child with her husband, camera assistant Preston J. Cook.

Jessica Biel played the bad girl role in “7th Heaven.”

caption Jessica Biel. source LIFE Picture Collection/Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Back in the ’90s, Biel was best known for her role as Mary in “7th Heaven,” although she did have a few other small roles in TV shows and movies. It wasn’t until a little later that her career took off a bit more. Today, Biel is married to Justin Timberlake and the two have a son together who was born in 2015. She also stars in the series “The Sinner” and had been in a bunch of movies.

Tyra Banks was one of the biggest supermodels of the ’90s.

caption Tyra Banks. source Rose Hartman/Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Many consider the ’90s to be the era of the supermodel when models became more than a just a face in a magazine and more like celebrities. Banks was right there in the center of everything, with an incredibly successful modeling career where she walked for most of the top designers and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She also dabbled in acting.

Banks may not be a model anymore, but she has done pretty much everything else. She’s known for being the creator, host, and judge on “America’s Next Top Model,” she had her own talk show, “The Tyra Banks Show,” for a few years, and she guest starred in countless other movies and shows. Today, Banks is the host of “America’s Got Talent” and reprised her role in the Disney TV movie “Life-Size 2.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were everyone’s favorite celebrity twins.

caption Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. source Newsmakers/Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It’s safe to say the Olsen twins were the darlings of the ’90s, from their role as Michelle in “Full House” to every single one of their own films and television shows. These girls basically had their own empire in the ’90s and did a ton of acting, singing, and dancing.

Today, the Olsen twins are known for something different: fashion. They’ve taken on much more serious roles as celebrated fashion designers for the couture brand The Row and their contemporary collection, Elizabeth & James.

Kenan Thompson was one of the most popular comedians in the ’90s.

caption Kenan Thompson. source Ron Gelall/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It’s almost impossible to think back on the ’90s and not remember Nickelodeon shows like “All That” and “Kenan and Kel.” Thompson was at the center of these as a comedian who was beloved by fans.

It’s not surprising that, today, Thompson is best known for his long-standing role on “Saturday Night Live.” He’s also voiced some characters and had a few small roles in films. Thompson is also a dad with his wife, Christine Evangeline, and the two have two children together.

Keri Russell was famous for her role in “Felicity.”

caption Keri Russell. source Lora Voight/Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

In the early ’90s, Russell was in the film “Honey, I Blew Up The Kid” and had a role on “Boy Meets World.” It wasn’t until the late ’90s that her career really go going, though, when she starred in the popular television series “Felicity.”

Since the ’90s, Russell has had roles in a handful of movies and lots of TV shows, but she has probably best been known for her portrayal of Elizabeth in the show “The Americans,” which earned her many award nominations and some wins as well. Russell is also married to her co-star Matthew Rhys from “The Americans,” and they have a son.

James Van Der Beek was a ’90s heartthrob.

caption James Van Der Beek. source Robin Platzer/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the ’90s, Van Der Beek was most known for his lead role as the emotional Dawson on the show “Dawson’s Creek” and his role in the film “Varsity Blues.” Since then, Van Der Beek has kept up his career with a steady stream of roles on popular shows, like “How I Met Your Mother,” “One Tree Hill,” “Don’t Trust The B- In The Apartment 23,” and “CSI: Cyber,” just to name a few.

He’s currently a lead in the Ryan Murphy show “Pose” and voices a character in the cartoon “Vampirina.” Van Der Beek is also a father to five kids.

Selma Blair is an actress who starred in many of your favorite ’90s films.

caption Selma Blair. source Jim Smeal/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In the ’90s, you probably watched Blair in movies like “Cruel Intentions,” “Can’t Hardly Wait,” “Scream 2,” and “Legally Blonde.” She’s maintained a steady acting career since then, with roles in TV series like “American Crime Story,” “Heathers,” and “Anger Management.”

In October of 2018, Blair revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Macaulay Culkin will always be known as the kid from “Home Alone.”

caption Macaulay Culkin. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Back in the ’90s, Culkin was one of the most successful child actors out there. After his role in the film “Uncle Buck,” John Hughes wrote him the role of Kevin for the film “Home Alone,” which spurred a sequel. Culkin was also known for his tear-jerker role in the movie “My Girl,” as well as “Richie Rich” and “The Pagemaster.”

Culkin took a break from the entertainment world for a while as a more private celebrity, focusing on his musical career in the band Pizza Underground. At the beginning of 2018, he launched a comedy website called Bunny Ears that parodies other celebrity websites (like Goop). He also appeared in a Google Assistant ad during December 2018 where he reprised his role as Kevin in “Home Alone.”

Christina Ricci acted in a lot of ’90s classics.

caption Christina Ricci. source Jim Smeal/Presley Ann/Getty Images

Ricci is memorable for her roles in films like “The Addams Family,” “Casper,” and “Now and Then,” along with many others. Since then, Ricci has had a bunch of roles in different movies and TV shows. She earned a Screen Actors Guild award for her role in “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” and plays the lead in “Z: The Beginning of Everything.”

Ricci has a son with her husband James Heerdegen.

Will Smith was the lead of one of the most popular ’90s TV shows.

caption Will Smith. source NBCU Photo Bank/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Smith’s career began in the ’90s with his role as Will on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and has been going strong ever since. In the ’90s, he was known as an actor in films like “Bad Boys,” “Independence Day,” and “Men In Black,” as well as a rapper. Today, Smith still has a really successful acting career, although his music career seems to be in the past.

He was most recently seen in the films “Concussion” and “Suicide Squad.” He’s also known for his relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and for being the father of his celebrity children, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s role in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” made her a ’90s A-lister.

caption Sarah Michelle Gellar. source Kurt Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gellar’s most popular role to date was as Buffy in the series “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” but she was also in many successful ’90s movies, like “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Scream 2,” “She’s All That,” and “Cruel Intentions.”

Gellar is still acting today, with roles in shows like “Ringer” and “The Crazy Ones,” but she’s done other things with her career too. Geller co-founded the e-commerce startup Foodstirs and released a cookbook called “Stirring Up Fun with Food,” and is involved in a number of charities. She’s also still married to Freddie Prinze Jr., another ’90s superstar.

Alyson Hannigan was also known for her role in “Buffy.”

caption Alyson Hannigan. source ustin Goff/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hannigan starred alongside Gellar in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” one of her most well-known roles to date. Hannigan was also popular in the “American Pie” movies as the “band camp geek.” Today, Hannigan still appears in a few small roles on both television and movies and was one of the stars of the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”

She married one of her “Buffy” co-stars, Alex Denisof, and they have two children together.

Rachael Leigh Cook starred in many ’90s projects.

caption Rachel Leigh Cook. source Ron Galella/Rachel Luna/Getty Images

You probably remember Cook’s roles in some of your ’90s favorites, like “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “She’s All That,” and “Josie and the Pussycats.” Since the ’90s, though, Cook’s career has been a little quieter.

She’s starred in a number of direct-to-DVD movies and has had a few short roles on TV shows. She also does a bunch of voice roles in video games. Cook is married and has two kids.

John Stamos was everyone’s favorite uncle in “Full House.”

caption John Stamos. source Jim Smeal/David Livingston/Getty Images

Who could ever forget Stamos as Uncle Jesse on “Full House?” It was definitely one of his most iconic roles. Since then, Stamos has had a pretty successful career, appearing in a bunch of TV shows, like “Fuller House” and “Grandfathered,” and some movies.

He also occasionally appears in concert with The Beach Boys, playing drums and other percussion instruments. Stamos is married to model and actress Caitlin McHugh, and the two have a son together.

Neve Campbell was a scream queen in the ’90s.

caption Neve Campbell. source Brenda Chase/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Campbell is best known for two of her roles in the ’90s: she was on the show “Party of Five” and also played Sidney in the “Scream” movies. Campbell has kept up her successful career with roles in shows like “House of Cards” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” as well as films like “Skyscraper” and “Walter.” Campbell is married and has two kids.

Jared Leto was a ’90s star on the big and small screen.

caption Jared Leto. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

In the ’90s, Leto was known for his role as bad guy Jordan Catalano in the show “My So-Called Life.” He was also in many films, like “Fight Club” and “Girl, Interrupted.” Since then, Leto has done a lot, including have a successful music career.

Recently, he’s been known for his roles in films like “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Suicide Squad,” and “The Outsider.” In 2017, his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, went on tour. Leto has a slew of projects coming up to look forward to as well.

Alicia Silverstone will always be known as Cher from “Clueless.”

caption Alicia Silverstone. source Ron Galella /Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It will be hard for Silverstone to ever top her performance as Cher in the film “Clueless,” but it’s certainly not the only thing she’s done. Silverstone was also in films like “Batman and Robin” and “Blast from the Past.”

Today, Silverstone is still acting, with roles in films like “The Killing of Sacred Deer” and “Book Club.” She’s also known for her passionate position as an animal rights and environmental activist, and for being a strict vegan.

Joshua Jackson was another “Dawson’s Creek” star.

caption Joshua Jackson. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Although Jackson had a bunch of roles in the ’90s, he was also best known for playing Pacey in “Dawson’s Creek.” Today, Jackson has a successful role on the series “The Affair,” and has been seen in a few films. Jackson made his theatrical debut on Broadway in the spring of 2018 in the play “Children of a Lesser God.”

