A homeless teen living in a campsite became his school’s valedictorian and has $3 million in scholarships

caption Tupac Mosley. source FOX13

Tupac Mosley, a 17-year-old high school student, became valedictorian after maintaining a 4.3 GPA, all while homeless.

Mosley won 50 scholarships worth $3 million just before graduating in May.

During his valedictorian speech, he said, “Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tupac Mosley graduated as the valedictorian of his high school class, maintained a 4.3 GPA, and won $3 million in college scholarships, all while being homeless.

The Memphis 17-year-old says he worked hard despite family challenges. According to an interview with local news station FOX13, Mosley’s father had recently passed away, leaving his family unable to pay the bills. They were reportedly evicted in February, and have been living in a cabin run by For the Kingdom, a nonprofit organization that provides campgrounds for teens and children in Memphis.

Despite moving from house to house before finding the nonprofit, Mosley graduated at the top of his class.

During his speech as Raleigh Egypt High School’s valedictorian, he said, “Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you’re going through, be a mountain that you can’t climb.”

Other teens in similar circumstances have gone on to graduate at the top of their class and attend elite universities. Richard Jenkins grew up in and out of homeless shelters, but received a full ride to Harvard University in January. Rashema Melson grew up living in a Washington, DC, homeless shelter, but became valedictorian of her high school and graduated from Georgetown University in May.

Mosley says his family will soon move to a permanent home. In the fall, Mosley will be attending Tennessee State University, where he’ll major in electrical engineering.