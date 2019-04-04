Here’s how much Amazon stock Jeff Bezos will own after giving 25% of their stake to MacKenzie

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos source Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

MacKenzie Bezos tweeted on Thursday that soon-to-be ex-husband Jeff will retain 75% of the couple’s Amazon stake and all of its voting rights.

Jeff Bezos’ net worth still be more than $100 billion at the current share price.

Together the Bezoses own 78.8 million shares, or about 16% of the company.

The Bezos have finalized the terms of their divorce, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos retaining 75% of the couple’s stake and all interests in the Washington Post and the space-travel company Blue Origin, MacKenzie said in a Thursday tweet.

Jeff will hold onto 59.1 million shares of Amazon, good for $106.7 billion stake in the company. Meanwhile, MacKenzie will keep 19.7 million shares, worth $35.6 billion at Thursday’s price. MacKenzie has also given all of her voting rights to Jeff, assuring his control over the company.

Together, the couple owned 78.8 million shares, or about 16% of the company. Amazon shares ended Thursday down 0.4% at $1,812 apiece following the news.

Markets had initially feared a messy divorce might disrupt Amazon’s business.

Amazon shares were up 20.6% this year through Thursday.