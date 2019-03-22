American Express has a little-known program called AmEx Offers — you can use it to get huge discounts and bonus points

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

American Express issues a number of different credit and charge cards that have unique perks, benefits, and rewards.

For instance, the AmEx Platinum offers access to more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world, while the American Express® Gold Card earns bonus points at US supermarkets and restaurants, and the AmEx Gold Delta earns Delta Air Lines frequent-flyer miles and comes with perks like priority boarding and free checked bags.

One perk that all AmEx cards have in common, though, is a program called AmEx Offers. The AmEx Offers program provides cardholders with discounts at various stores, restaurants, or services, or, if not a discount, then chances to earn extra points.

The interesting part of the program is that each offer is specifically targeted to individual users and cards. That means that you and I might get different offers, and I might even see different offers across my several different AmEx cards.

For example, earlier today I saw on Twitter that a blogger I follow had gotten an offer for a $20 statement credit or 2,000 bonus Membership Rewards points after spending at least $50 at Amazon – however, I didn’t get that offer on my cards. I did, however, see an awesome offer for a statement credit after making a purchase at J.Crew on one card, and an offer for 2x points at Best Buy on another.

Obviously, the purpose of this is the same as any coupon, to incentivize you to make a purchase you wouldn’t normally. In the case of AmEx Offers, it’s to prompt you to use your card when you otherwise might not. For example, I’m currently looking at AmEx Offers available on my Delta SkyMiles card, and I see offers for a few restaurants near my home in New York City. Normally, if I were eating at one of these restaurants, I would pay with my Chase Sapphire Reserve, since that earns 3x points on all dining. However, the AmEx offer is for a $15 statement credit after spending $75. That’s up to a 20% refund on dinner, which is worth more than the 225 Ultimate Rewards points I’d earn on the check with my Sapphire Reserve.

With AmEx Offers, the more cards you have, the more likely you get a valuable offer or find something worthwhile to you. While that’s not necessarily a reason to open a ton of AmEx cards, it does provide an extra benefit should you choose to open a few cards to earn the welcome bonuses (and work on your credit score), or if you’re debating whether or not to keep a card.

AmEx Offers can change frequently, and you have to choose to add them to your cards. The best way is to do it on a computer by logging into your account, or through the AmEx mobile app.

Here’s how to find your AmEx Offers:

Log in to your online AmEx account. You’ll see icons in the top right for each of the cards you hold. Click which one you want to find offers for. Once you’re viewing the correct card, scroll down on the main account page. Keep scrolling and click “View All” to see all available offers on that card. When you find one you want to use, click “Add to Card.” If you want to confirm that it’s been activated, click the “Added to Card” tab. Repeat for each card you have.

In the AmEx app, just click the “Offers” button at the bottom, and follow the same steps.

It’s important to note that many offers have expirations dates, so be sure to keep an eye on them to make sure that you use them in time. Also remember that while you’ll get some different offers on each card, there will also be some overlap.

The bottom line

AmEx Offers is a great way to save money with discounts – or earn bonus points – on your normal shopping.

While I don’t often go out of my way to take advantage of an offer somewhere that I wouldn’t otherwise shop, there have been plenty of times where I’ve earned tons of bonus points or gotten a huge discount by loading an AmEx Offer onto one of my cards, then remembering to use it for the relevant purchase later.

