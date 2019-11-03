13 ways applying to college is different in the UK and US

The college application process in the United States and the United Kingdom greatly vary in the criteria for admission, how students must apply and even in how much aid students pay to attend.

In the UK, students apply to study a specific subject, whereas students in the US have can declare their major or even change their course of study once admitted to the institution of their choice.

US applications factor in academic achievement and extracurricular involvement.

Most UK universities are publicly funded.

Despite having a language in common, there are many cultural differences between the United States and the United Kingdom. Applying to college, or university, is no exception.

Here’s how the application process differs between the UK and US.

In the US and the UK, many colleges allow applicants to apply through one streamlined portal.

caption To streamline the college application in the US, students applying to undergraduate institutions can use the Common Application. source Zackary Drucker / The Gender Spectrum Collection

To streamline the college application in the US, students applying to undergraduate institutions can use the Common Application, a tool that allows students to submit multiple applications from one website. Each applicant must submit documents including recommendation letters from educators, standardized test scores, a transcript, and admissions essays.

Not every US college is affiliated with the Common App, but the nonprofit organization boasts more than 800 member institutions, 36 of which are international universities.

Similarly, in the UK, there is the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), a centralized organization that oversees the application process to all undergraduate and postgraduate programs. As with the Common App, students submit their UCAS application online.

The main difference is that applications to US grad programs are typically submitted through individual institutions’ websites.

There’s no official limit to how many colleges US students can apply to, but UK students can only apply to up to five universities.

caption Through UCAS, students can apply to up to five universities. However, there are a few caveats. source Flickr / COD Newsroom

Through UCAS, students can apply to up to five universities. However, there are a few caveats.

For example, you can’t apply to both Oxford and Cambridge, with the exception of their medical programs. If you’re applying to certain medical programs – dentistry, medicine, veterinary medicine, or veterinary sciences – you can only choose four institutions within one discipline.

In contrast, there’s theoretically no limit to how many colleges you can apply to in the US. Some people might apply to five, while others might send out 20 applications.

That being said, application fees can cost as much as $80 to $90 each.

US college applications are more holistic than UK applications.

In the US, it’s important to be a “well-rounded” applicant. Good grades and high test scores aren’t enough to set you apart from the crowd. Colleges also look at extracurricular activities, from drama to sports, as well as community service projects.

For UK applications, academic performance is the primary benchmark.

In the US, students take the SAT or ACT.

caption One of the first steps in the US college application process is taking a standardized test, namely the SAT or ACT. source smolaw11/ iStock

One of the first steps in the US college application process is taking a standardized test, namely the SAT or ACT.

The SAT gauges writing, critical reading, and math skills, while the ACT also includes a science section.

Although schools are increasingly making test scores optional, others still require applicants to submit them.

US students can also bolster their applications with Advanced Placement courses.

caption In addition to high standardized test scores and Grade Point Averages, selective US colleges tend to favor students who have taken Advanced Placement or honors-level courses. source Syda Productions / Shutterstock

In addition to high standardized test scores and Grade Point Averages, selective US colleges tend to favor students who have taken Advanced Placement or honors-level courses. Those who opt to take AP classes can sit for exams that will grant them college credit if they get a high enough score – usually 3 out of 5, or higher.

There are various types of qualifying exams that students in the UK can take before applying to university.

caption There are a number of qualifying exams available to students in the UK. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

There are a number of qualifying exams available to students in the UK. A-levels, aka advanced-level qualifications, are subject-based exams. British students can take at least three A-levels over two years. Other exams range from Scottish Highers, which are required for entrance to higher education institutions in Scotland, to Cambridge Pre-Us, a newer qualification that consists of studying four subjects over two years.

Additionally, Baccalaureate Exams combine skill and knowledge-based learning. There are specific Welsh and Scottish Baccalaureates, as well as an International Baccalaureate program offered throughout the world, including the US.

Unlike US standardized tests, A-levels or equivalent qualifications are necessary for completing secondary education in the UK. For some courses of study, such as law or medicine, individual universities issue entrance exams.

In the UK, students select a course of study before they even apply to universities, but in the US you can choose your major once you get to campus.

Students in the UK choose a course of study even before they start university. After completing their General Certificate of Secondary Education exams at age 16, they can begin specializing in certain subject areas. The next step is to take A-levels in those subjects and then apply to courses, also known as university programs, in a specific discipline.

As opposed to the UK, students in the US aren’t required to choose a major until they get to campus. Some applications may include questions about scholastic or extracurricular interests, but there’s no expectation that you’ll commit to a certain subject area before you start college. At most US colleges, it’s common to declare a major during sophomore – or second – year.

Students can, however, switch majors if they realize they would prefer to study another subject than the one they initially selected.

In the US, early decision applications are an option.

Early Decision applications give students an upper hand if they’re applying to competitive schools. Regular admission applications are usually due around January, while ED apps must be submitted a few months prior.

The catch is that most ED apps are binding. If you’re admitted to a school early, that means you’re locked into attending that college.

Most UK applications are due by mid-January.

caption Oxford University campus. source Arsty/ iStock

The UK undergraduate application cycle is similar to the US cycle, with the majority of apps due by January 15.

There are public and private colleges in the US whereas the majority of UK universities are government-funded.

caption Harvard University campus. source Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

US students have many options when it comes to the college selection process. Some private institutions include Ivy League universities like Harvard and Columbia and liberal arts colleges such as Swarthmore and Williams. These schools, however, can come with a higher price tag.

Some students, however, might opt to attend an in-state institution because of their relatively lower tuition prices for residents of the state they are located in. High-ranking state-funded institutions like the University of Michigan, however, receive a significant amount of out-of-state applicants.

According to 2017 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, there are 1,687 non-profit private colleges, 985 for-profit schools, and 1,626 public colleges in the US.

Most UK universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, are funded by the government. Only a small number of schools are privately funded.

Students may be “waitlisted” for admission into US colleges and universities.

caption Students Laurah Pollonais (L) and Dalicia Barker listen during a class at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia in this picture taken February 12, 2009. source REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Being waitlisted at a US institution means you weren’t admitted during the initial round of acceptance offers but are still in the running if there are openings later on.

If you miss the initial application cycle in the UK, you can try again during “Clearing.”

caption Cambridge University campus. source Premier Photo/ Shutterstock

If you miss a UK university’s application deadline, you might still be able to attend the following year if you apply through a process called Clearing. This option, employed by institutions seeking to fill vacant spots in their courses, is available from July 5 to October 23 for students who don’t have an admission offer from another university.

One can also apply for Clearing if they firmly decline offers from all universities they were accepted into. Students cannot apply under the Clearing process to a university they have already been rejected from.

US students need to submit a form called FAFSA to find out their financial aid eligibility, and students in the UK can apply for Government Student Support.

caption College in the US is notoriously pricey, but there are several ways to receive financial aid. source democracynow.org

College in the US is famously expensive, but there are several ways to receive financial aid. Students can find out if they’re eligible for federal aid by submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. Colleges might also offer aid through an academic or athletic scholarship. Other aid packages could include mandatory work-study positions or subsidized housing.

Some colleges offer need-blind admission, meaning that financial aid doesn’t factor into that school’s decision to admit an applicant.

In England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, federal financial aid is called Government Student Support. Universities also offer financial assistance.