Here’s what Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing in coronavirus quarantine, from sharing selfies to making a Spotify playlist called ‘Quarantunes’

caption Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while in Australia for one of Hanks’ films.

The 63-year-old “Forrest Gump” actor updated followers that he and Wilson are “in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else” in his second Instagram post on Thursday.

While they recover from the illness, the actors have maintained a positive attitude throughout their isolation and have even crafted a playlist called “Quarantunes.”

Here’s what Hanks and Wilson have been doing since testing positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have maintained a positive outlook following the announcement that they tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old actors were in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when the actor made the announcement on Instagram.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote.

Since revealing the diagnosis publicly, the couple have remained calm. Here’s what the couple have been doing in quarantine.

Hanks continued to stay positive after revealing his diagnosis

On Thursday, Hanks shared a second Instagram update, confirming that he and Wilson are “in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.”

Despite the couple’s diagnosis, the “Cast Away” actor remained optimistic in the post, in which he quoted his 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”

He wrote, “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?,” adding, “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Wilson has been spending her time on social media and talking to fans since being diagnosed

The couple, who has been married over 30 years and share two sons together, have continued to communicate with their fans while they weather the coronavirus. While isolated with Hanks, Wilson cracked a joke on Twitter and wrote, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.”

From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

She also thanked a fan who offered her and Hanks the option to spend their time in isolation at her home.

“Hey tom hanks I am away but I have a house on the Gold Coast you can borrow for 14 days of isolation. Leave your germs everywhere I don’t care. Netflix n wifi password on kitchen bench,” the fan wrote.

Wilson responded, “Amy! When we are better we will celebrate together! If the docs say ok! Thank you for such a generous gesture.”

Amy! When we are better we will celebrate together! If the docs say ok! Thank you for such a generous gesture. https://t.co/YvJaHUeqYn — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Wilson also made a Spotify playlist to listen to while she’s in quarantine and crowdsourced title ideas

The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress even asked her followers for suggestions on what to name the playlist she created for their time in quarantine.

“Hi guys!I want to make a Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this,” Wilson tweeted on Friday.

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

After receiving more than 1,000 Twitter replies, the “Mamma Mia” actress chose a winner.

“And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES!,” she tweeted.

And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen https://t.co/vue00ncheT — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

The playlist “Quarantunes” includes “All by Myself” by Eric Carmen, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, “Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille, and more.