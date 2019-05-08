‘Billions’ star Asia Kate Dillon sought out the role in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ because their mom loved the franchise

caption Asia Kate Dillon’s new character seeks out John Wick in the latest sequel to the franchise. source Niko Tavernise

“Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon will appear in the third “John Wick” movie, in theaters on Friday, May 17.

Dillon told INSIDER their mother introduced them to the franchise in 2015 and they’ve both been big fans since.

When Dillon learned the third “John Wick” was filming in NYC, they knew they wanted to be in it.

It turned out the director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves had the actor in mind for a new role. “I said yes before I even read the script,” said Dillon.

Asia Kate Dillon said yes to “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” before even reading the script. The “Billions” star knew they wanted to be a part of the Keanu Reeves’ universe for awhile.

“Back in 2015, I got an email from my mom, saying that she was really excited about this new movie, ‘John Wick,’ coming out with Keanu Reeves,” Dillon told INSIDER of how they learned about the franchise. “My mom and I were both huge fans.”

The movie series follows the fallout after a group of men murder John Wick’s puppy and steal his 1969 Mustang, sending Wick (Reeves) on a killing spree to get revenge on the men responsible.

caption The tables have turned and the assassin John Wick is on the run in Reeves’ latest movie. source Nio Tavernise

After watching the first two movies, Dillon was instantly a big fan of the franchise, not only for Reeves, but also the film’s neo-noir aesthetic. Dillon knew they wanted to be in the third film. After wrapping season three of “Billions” in New York City, someone asked them if they had summer plans.

“I did have a couple of projects, but I also said, I think that ‘John Wick 3’ is filming in the city this summer and that’s a movie that I should be in,” said Dillon, who was proactive about seeking out a way to be in the sequel.

What Dillon didn’t expect was that the directors and Reeves were also seeking out the “Billions” star.

“A month later I got a phone call, that Chad [Stahelski], the director of the first two and the third one, wanted to meet me,” said Dillon. “They had this character the Adjudicator, and they thought I was right for it. So I went in and I met with Chad, and he and I hit it off right away… I said yes before I even read the script.”

“Parabellum” picks up right where the second film ended. Wick just killed a member of the international assassin’s guild, “The High Table,” at the Continental hotel where murder is explicitly forbidden. As a result, he’s now on the run with a $14 million dollar bounty on his head in New York City. That’s where Dillon’s character, the Adjudicator, comes in.

Who’s the Adjudicator?

caption “They wanted a character that was going to be able to help take audiences deeper into the world, to show a little bit more of the High Table, to take us to more locations inside the Continental,” Dillon said of what Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski envisioned for the Abjudicator. source Lionsgate / Summit Entertainment

Not to give away too much, but Dillon’s character isn’t pleased with Wick after the events of “John Wick 2,” and wants to make sure he’s handled appropriately.

“They are there to enforce these binding rules of the shadowy assassin’s guild, the High Table, and they play a really crucial role in the judicial reckoning of John Wick,” Dillon said of the the Adjudicator’s role in the “John Wick” universe.

“Both Keanu and Chad really wanted a character who could walk into a room and unsettle everyone, even people who you thought couldn’t be unsettled, like Winston [Ian McShane], or John Wick himself,” said Dillon. “They wanted a character who had a quiet intensity, a quiet power and someone who was really no nonsense.”

As a result, don’t expect to hear Dillon speak too much. Dillon doesn’t need to. So much of their performance comes from the looks, glances, and stares the character gives.

caption Dillon’s stare makes it seem as if their character is staring deep into your soul. The Abjudicator may be doing just that. source Lionsgate

When INSIDER spoke with Dillon at the end of April, their mother still hadn’t seen the movie, but they said “she was ecstatic” and “over the moon” to learn Dillon would star in the franchise. In addition to Dillion, Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston join Reeves, McShane, and Laurence Fishburne in “Parabellum.”

“If the third one is anything close to what the first two are, I know it will be groundbreaking and stunning. Then add to that, a list of actors who I respect and admire who I was excited to get to work with. For me, it was just a yes all around from the very beginning,” said Dillon.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” is in theaters Friday, May 17. You can watch a trailer for the movie here.