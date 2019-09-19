10 ways being a kid has changed in the past 20 years

caption Today, kids are able to be a lot more readily connected to people around the globe. source Getty/Royalty-Free

Growing up today is a lot different than it was 20 years ago.

Today, technology helps many children keep in touch with their family and friends, but the constant ability for kids to communicate with others via text and on social media comes with some risks.

Today, some kids may not have as many personal responsibilities, like cooking and laundry, which can stifle their independence and make it difficult for them to transition into adulthood.

Over the past 20 years, new technology and changing trends have really impacted what it’s like to be a kid.

Children’s lives are often influenced by their environment, so it’s not surprising that growing up now is different than it was two decades ago, especially when you look at all of the medical and technological advances we’ve seen since.

Here’s a look at how being a kid has changed over the past 20 years.

A child’s attitude toward family dinners may be different than it was 20 years ago.

Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician in Kansas City, Missouri, told Insider that the environment around sharing a meal with family is much different today than it was 20 years ago.

She said a few decades ago, kids were expected make meals with the family a priority. They would often be expected to sit around the dinner table with extended family members each night, sharing stories and talking about their days.

Bergert said that, in many cases, children today may not be expected to participate in these sorts of familial dinners, especially since eating meals is often done with convenience in mind.

“The environment around eating has changed. It’s more of a transaction, like, ‘I’m going to run through McDonald’s or Starbucks just to get my kids something to grab-and-go on the way to practice,’ instead of actually sitting down and having the social and cognitive benefits of actually sitting around the table,” she told Insider.

Children today are more able to safely change plans and keep in touch with family and friends.

Thanks to advancements in technology, kids today can stay in touch with parents and friends without having to place a call over the landline.

“[Kids and parents] are always connected [and] always reachable, and that’s something that wasn’t necessarily the case 20 years ago,” added Dr. Sarah Vinson, an Atlanta-based child and adolescent psychiatrist.

This has also made changing schedules and making last-minute plans a lot easier.

“Back in the day, we used to have to call our friends, make appointments, and actually show up at the time that we said we’re going to show up,” Kristie Skoglund, licensed mental health counselor for children and chief operating officer at The Florida Center for Early Childhood.

“Now, all you have to do is text a friend if you’re running late or need to reschedule at the last minute. 20 years ago, you didn’t have that opportunity to be courteous,” she added.

Plus, Bergert told Insider that kids today can “connect with relatives and friends in a positive way using technology.” This can help children feel less alone and closer to individuals in their lives that they may not get to see often.

But the constant ability for kids to communicate with others via text and on social media comes with some risks.

caption Cyberbullying wasn’t a major issue 20 years ago since most major social-media sites hadn’t been invented yet. source Getty/Royalty-Free

Bergert also pointed out that the way children consume media today has changed a lot in the past 20 years.

She said children today are often exposed to the internet early on in their lives, and they have access to more content than people did 20 years ago.

For starters, in the 1990s, many major social-media sites and platforms, from YouTube to Facebook, hadn’t even been created yet. Now, they are nearly ingrained in the daily lives of many young people.

But this does come with some drawbacks. For example, kids today are more likely to cyberbully or be cyberbullied than they were 20 years ago, and it’s largely because of their constant ability to keep in touch with others via text or social media.

In many cases, children are spending less time outdoors and more time playing alone

caption Today, it might be more common to see a child playing video games instead of riding a bicycle. source Getty/Royalty-Free

Bergert told Insider that one of the biggest changes for kids today is that they aren’t “roaming the neighborhood anymore” as they may have been 20 years ago.

She explained there are many different reasons that kids spend less time playing in their neighborhoods, and one of them is overscheduling. As she implied, today, kids often have their schedules loaded up with a range of activities, from college-prep courses to ballet.

Skoglund also pointed out that parental concerns about neighborhood safety can play a big role in whether or not a child spends more time outside, adding that “parents are more fearful of crime and sexual abuse” than they had been 20 years ago.

And when kids spend less time playing outside, they may feel more isolated and lonely.

caption This means children may experience less time participating in creative outdoor play. source Getty/Royalty-Free

Even though children today can readily communicate with others using cell phones and computers, they may feel more lonely and isolated than they did 20 years ago.

And as Bergert mentioned earlier, overscheduling can be another reason kids aren’t getting outside and exercising their social skills – and “[this] can lead to a lot of isolation for young kids,” she told Insider.

She said that when kids can’t find others to hang out with, they often just come home and engage in isolating solo activities and independent play.

“If kids weren’t so overscheduled, then there would always be someone outside to play with and you can have some creative, outdoor, active play, which was typically the pattern 20 years ago,” she told Insider.

Some kids have fewer personal responsibilities these days, which can stifle their sense of independence.

caption Today, some kids may become adults without knowing how to do basic chores. source Saroj Khuendee/Shutterstock

Bergert said that, in her experience, kids growing up in today’s culture aren’t as equipped with necessary life skills, especially when it comes to cooking and cleaning.

“Kids had a lot more personal responsibilities 20 years ago, and the level of parental involvement and the level of guilt that happens when parents don’t think they’re involved enough has led to kids having less personal responsibility,” said Bergert.

She said this lack of independence can impact kids as they get older, especially when they transition to adulthood and have to take care of themselves.

“Kids today have been fortunate enough to have a lot of support and, in some manner, in my opinion, that’s stealing an opportunity away for them to have more independence,” she told Insider.

Many teens today may be less likely to drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes, but they may be more inclined to try other substances instead.

caption Some kids today may be less tempted by alcohol, but more interested in other substances. source Shutterstock

Vinson said unlike kids in the previous two decades, young people today are more likely to avoid alcohol and tobacco, saying they’ve “gotten the message” that those sorts of substances aren’t good.

But she said they may be exposed to new substances instead, including marijuana.

“As marijuana becomes legalized and decriminalized in places – and even in places where it hasn’t been – that perceived risk of harm has plummeted with teenagers throughout the country,” explained Vinson. “So, what you’re seeing is increased use [in the drug].”

As a clinician, she shared that teenagers regularly tell her they don’t use alcohol and would never smoke cigarettes, but “they smoke marijuana and think it’s totally fine.”



In the US, many children may have better access to information about their health and nutrition.

caption It’s more normal to check a child’s cholesterol now than it was 20 years ago. source Getty/Westend61

Bergert also said that many of today’s kids have better access to health and nutritional information than they did 20 years ago.

“[Pediatricians] also have increased access to prevent certain illnesses, and we’re doing more aggressive preventative health measures for kids,” she told Insider.

She also said that 20 years ago she’d never check a child’s cholesterol, but today it’s the norm.

Fortunately, she said many pediatricians today have a newfound focus on preparing kids “to become young adults” rather than just trying to manage their childhood problems.

Since medical professionals know more than they did 20 years ago, many children may have a different experience dealing with illnesses and genetic conditions.

caption If a child is diagnosed with a chronic illness today, medical professionals may be better able to provide them support than they were 20 years ago. source Stefano Tinti / Shutterstock

Additionally, Bergert pointed out that many doctors today know more about childhood health than they did two decades ago.

“Being diagnosed with certain types of cancer or certain types of chronic illnesses, like diabetes, [has] a completely different connotation than it [did] 20 years ago,” she explained.

She said doctors and health-care professionals now have access to more information and research about a variety of genetic diseases and adolescent-health issues “so many more kids are growing and thriving in the face of chronic illnesses” than they were 20 years ago.

Depression and anxiety may be more prevalent among kids — but it’s now easier to diagnose and acknowledge these mental-health issues than it was 20 years ago.

caption Kids 20 years ago may have also dealt with depression and anxiety, but were never properly diagnosed. source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Vinson told Insider that “there seems to be an increase in depression and anxiety in kids today,” but is quick to point out that she thinks this is largely because it’s been increasingly more recognized.

In the past, it may have been more common for certain mental-health issues to be overlooked because they were difficult for doctors to comprehend and diagnosis.

“Believe it or not, decades ago people thought kids are happy-go-lucky, they’re young, they don’t have any worries, so they don’t get depressed,” she said. “We know that’s not true now, and I think part of it is that we’re getting better at catching it.”