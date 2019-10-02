How Billie Eilish pulled off her gravity-defying ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance of ‘Bad Guy’

- source
- NBC
- On Saturday, singer Billie Eilish performed her hit single “Bad Guy” on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and her performance included gravity-defying visuals that left many fans wondering how she pulled it off.
- A behind-the-scenes video revealed that the stunt was actually pretty simple. The “SNL” crew built a rotating replica of the show’s stage, and attached a camera to the front.
- At set points in the song, the “stage” (which was really more of a large room) would rotate, but the camera’s perspective would stay the same.
- This meant that Eilish, throughout her performance, appeared as if she were walking on the walls and ceiling of the stage.
- The 17-year-old singer revealed in the behind-the-scenes video that she originally conceptualized her performance with a tissue box on her living room floor, and was inspired by a scene from a Fred Astaire movie, 1951’s “Royal Wedding.”
- “Pretty much everyone I know was excited about it,” Eilish said of her stunt.
- Even though the trick required lots of rehearsal time to pull off, the singer said she wasn’t nervous, despite having two sprained ankles.
- “It’s pretty disorienting, [but] it’s not scary, ever,” Eilish said while describing her performance. “It’s been only fun.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Billie Eilish says she may want to show her body and ‘look desirable’ in a music video after she turns 18
- A guy called Billie Eilish ‘thick,’ and outraged fans are calling him out for sexually objectifying the singer
- Billie Eilish says she ‘did not consent’ to being depicted as a bald and topless robot for the cover of Nylon Germany magazine
- Billie Eilish is grateful she became famous at such a young age, because there’s no dirt to dig up on her