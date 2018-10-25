Here’s how the ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ comic characters compare to their Netflix counterparts

caption Sabrina meeting with Father Blackwood. source Diyah Pera/Netflix

Sabrina Spellman is back and darker than ever.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Netflix’s spin on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” is based on the comic series from Archie Horror, an imprint of Archie Comics.

These characters are hitting the small screen with some new twists. But here’s how the comic characters compare to their real life TV counterparts.

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman, a young teen who discovers she is half-witch on her 16th birthday.

caption Shipka nails the Sabrina look. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Netflix

Shipka is known for starring on “Mad Men.”

Ross Lynch is Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina’s human boyfriend.

caption The show Harvey isn’t a football player. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix

Lynch is known for Disney’s “Austin and Ally.”

Jaz Sinclair is Rosalind, Sabrina’s best friend.

caption Rosalind had red hair in the comics. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Netflix

Sinclair was in “Paper Towns.”

Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina’s cousin.

caption Ambrose is under house arrest on the show. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix

“Sabrina” is Perdomo’s biggest role to date.

Lucy Davis is Hilda Spellman, Sabrina’s light-hearted aunt.

caption Hilda wears glasses in the comics. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Dean Buscher/Netflix

Davis was in “Wonder Woman” and is well-known for starring on the UK version of “The Office.”

Miranda Otto plays serious Aunt Zelda.

caption She is much stricter. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix

She played Eowyn in the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

Michelle Gomez is Mary Wardwell, Sabrina’s favorite teacher who also happens to be taken over by Madam Satan.

caption Madam Satan is the dark lord’s handmaiden. source Courtesy of Archie Comics/Art by Robert Hack and Diyah Pera/Netflix

Gomez is known for starring on “Doctor Who.”