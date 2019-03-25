30 vintage photos that show how colleges have changed

caption Computers started become dorm-room staples in the mid-80s. source Sal Dimarco Jr./Getty Images

Colleges have changed quite a lot over the years.

Cultural changes include evolving fashion and a large presence of Greek life.

Both classrooms and dorm rooms have evolved based on evolving technology and ways of life.

Though many colleges are all about tradition and preserving a rich history, there are several parts of on-campus culture that have inevitably changed throughout the years.

Classrooms have updated amenities to reflect changing technology, while dorm rooms have evolved from small cramped spaces to apartment-style suites. Students’ fashion has also evolved over the years, as well as the growing influence of fraternities and sororities.

These vintage photos show how colleges have changed over time.

Classrooms didn’t look wildly different in the early days of college, though the amenities certainly did.

caption A Columbia University lecture hall in 1895. source The New York Historical Society/Getty Images

This classroom pictured in 1895 at Columbia University had the bare necessities: rows of wooden chairs with mini desks and a small chalkboard.

Instead of stadium seating, lecture halls appeared to be equipped with lines of desks.

caption Students typically dressed more formally during this time. source JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images

The above photo was taken at Johns Hopkins University in 1930.

Smartboards may be the norm today, but traditional chalkboards were typically used at the start of the 1800s.

caption A classroom at Johns Hopkins University in 1918. source JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images

The classroom above at Johns Hopkins University, pictured in 1918, featured a series of sliding boards that allowed for optimal use of the limited space.

According to an excerpt from Lewis Buzbee’s “Blackboard: A Personal History of the Classroom” published by Slate, the use of blackboards in classrooms spread quickly after its invention by George Baron in 1801.

Though laptops and tablets are now commonplace, some people were just learning how to use a typewriter in the ’30s.

caption Typewriters were all the rage. source Imagno/Getty Images

The above photo shows a typewriting instruction class at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, in 1931.

According to Mental Floss, the typewriter was invented in 1867 but didn’t become a major household item until the 1930s when manufacturers made them sleeker and more appealing to a wide audience.

Libraries have always been a popular study spot.

caption Students studying at Smith College. source Peter Stackpole/Getty Images

Of course, the libraries like the one pictured above at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, in 1948, weren’t filled with computers and laptops as they are now.

Public computers become common in many university libraries by the 1990s.

caption Technology became in university libraries. source David Butow/Getty Images

The photo above shows a row of computers in the Powell Library at the University of California, Los Angeles.

When it comes to living arrangements, the interiors of dorm rooms have undergone some major changes.

caption A freshman unpacking her dorm room in 1975. source Spencer Grant/Getty Images

The setup of standard dorm rooms has stayed relatively the same, but the decor has certainly changed.

Bunk beds were a common way to save space in smaller dorm rooms.

caption A dorm room at Tufts University in 1976. source Spencer Grant/Getty Images

Bunk beds can still be found in dorms today, but roomier options like suites have made them slightly less commonplace.

The ’70s brought about many more dorms on college campuses due to higher attendance rates.

caption Students at The Jackson College for Women in 1975. source Spencer Grant/Getty Images

For instance, the University of California’s dorms expanded from accommodating 2,900 students in 1958 to 20,000 students in 1970.

Computers started to become dorm-room staples in the mid-80s.

caption A student shows off her new computer in 1985. source Sal Dimarco Jr./Getty Images

Drexel University gifted its incoming students with desktop computers in 1985, according to Time.

Larger apartment-style dorms started to become more commonplace in the ’90s.

caption A larger dorm at Babson College in 1998. source Boston Globe/Getty Images

According to a Time article citing the Association of College and University Housing Officers International, the trend of roomier dorms kicked off between 1995 and 2004, when the vast majority of residence halls built were apartment-style suites.

Modern dining halls may be filled with several fast-food options and different cuisines, but it was more streamlined in the beginning.

caption Dining halls had far fewer amenities in the ’40s. source Bernard Hoffman/Getty Images

The large dining hall of Vassar College was largely filled with traditional dining tables in 1946, but has since undergone a major modern renovation.

Over time, college campuses have served as a reflection of changing fashion trends.

caption A group of students at Oxford University in 1963. source Ronald Dumont/Getty Images

The ’60s in particular seemed to bring about an era of more casual on-campus fashion. The days of formal skirt-suits made way for casual pants and loose-fitted clothing.

The late ’60s and early ’70s brought in an era of bright colors and plaid prints.

caption Plaids and bright colors were popular fashion trends. source Lambert/Getty Images

Students seemed to begin using fashion as a form of self-expression around this time.

1980 rang in an era that embraced preppy style.

caption Four UCLA students model typical ’80s fashion in 1980. source George Rose/Getty Images

Polos and jeans became a popular go-to outfit for both men and women on campus.

Greek life also looked slightly different, though some of the traditions have remained the same.

caption A fraternity house at the Colorado School of Mines in 1967. source Denver Post/Getty Images

This house at the Colorado School of Mines in 1967 is a typical example of what you’d find in most university’s Greek villages.

Boys in fraternities were often spotted in more formal clothing for major events.

caption Formal wear was common in the ’30s. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Getty Images

The photo above shows a fraternity from the University of Chicago in various suits and formal outfits in 1930.

Drinking appeared to be a popular pastime in fraternity houses.

caption College students at a fraternity party in 1947. source JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images

In the above photo, fraternity members from Beta Theta Pi at John Hopkins University can be seen filling a stein and tapping a keg in 1947.

This is what a typical rush week would look like in 1956.

caption Rush week is still a Greek life tradition to this day. source Frank Scherschel/Getty Images

Here, members of a fraternity at the University of Illinois prepare for their recruiting activities in 1956. According to Campus Explorer, rush week is when fraternities and sororities start recruiting new members at the beginning of the school year. Both tend to host parties and social receptions where prospective members can learn more about Greek life.

Hazing was a popular and controversial fraternity activity, as seen here at New York University in 1949.

caption A freshman being hazed at New York University in 1949. source Ralph Morse/Black Star/Getty Images

Author John Hechinger detailed the long-running history of dangerous hazing activities in the book “True Gentlemen: The Broken Pledge of America’s Fraternities.” According to his research, one of the earliest high-profile cases of hazing occurred in 1873 at Cornell University when a Kappa Alpha Society pledge fell off a cliff and died during a blindfolded walk in the wood.

Sometimes fraternities would have a bit more wholesome fun.

caption A little friendly competition. source Gene Lester/Getty Images

In this photo, the boys of Sigma Pi and Phi Kappa Sigma got into a water fight at the UCLA campus in April 1957.

Fraternities continued to be an influential part of campus culture well into the ’90s.

caption Delta Tau Delta of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. source Ralf-Finn Hestoft/Getty Images

As seen above in the photo featuring Delta Tau Delta of Miami University in 1999, their style became slightly more casual through the years.

Sorority houses also looked similar in the earlier days of Greek life.

caption Sorority houses had similar architecture to fraternity houses. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/Getty Images

The Gamma Phi Beta sorority house at the University of Kansas is shown above in 1939. Its sprawling brick building is a good example of the types of houses that filled on-campus Greek villages.

According to Town and Country, the oldest active fraternity is the Kappa Alpha Society, which was founded in 1825 at Union College. Town and Country also reported that Kappa Alpha Theta became the first sorority when it was founded at DePauw University in January 1870.

Sororities have long been known for both their social events and philanthropic duties.

caption Members of Kappa Alpha Theta in 1939. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/Getty Images

In this photo, members of Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Kansas prepare for a dress auction in 1939.

Sorority sisters often dressed in pleated skirts and coordinated ensembles in the early days of Greek life.

caption Members of Kappa Kappa Gamma in 1939. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/Getty Images

The girls of Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Kansas posed for this photo in 1939 wearing classic styles of the late ’30s.

Here, the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University hold a meeting in 1946.

caption Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha gather for a meeting. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/Getty Images

Alpha Kappa Alpha got its start at Howard University in 1908 with nine founding members.

Sororities continued to hold their popularity in the ’90s.

caption The members of KAO in 1994. source Boston Globe/Getty Images

The photo above shows Harvard University’s Kappa Alpha Theta sorority in November 1994.

Sports have also been an integral part of college life over time. Football started becoming a major part of college life in 1869.

caption A football game between the University of Southern California and Notre Dame in 1940. source Bettmann/Getty Images

Rutgers University became known as the birthplace of college football in 1869, and it soon developed into a major staple of campus culture. Though the rules have remained mostly the same, the stadiums and uniforms have changed with the times.

College basketball got its start in the 1890s, then eventually became a popular pastime.

caption A game between Stanford University and the City College of New York in 1937. source Bettmann/Getty Images

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the first intercollegiate college basketball game was played on February 9, 1895, between Hamline University and the Minnesota State School of Agriculture in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Like football, the uniforms and court amenities have changed throughout the years to reflect the times.

Sports especially became a major part of college culture when widely televised games made household names out of several teams.

caption The Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Cardinals play in October 1994. source Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

According to the New York Times, several teams began signing deals with TV networks in the ’90s as televised games continued to be ratings gold.