How to change your Google Chrome autofill settings, and edit saved addresses or payment information

Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
It's easy to change your Google Chrome autofill settings and update saved information.

It’s easy to change your Google Chrome autofill settings and update saved information.
Shutterstock

Saving your addresses and payment information to Google Chrome can help you quickly navigate forms online.

And although the steps will vary a bit depending on whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone, the overall ease and speed of the process holds true.

Here’s how to turn on the autofill option and manage your saved information via the Google Chrome app.

How to change your Google Chrome autofill settings

Here’s how to change the autofill settings for your addresses or payment methods via the Chrome app:

1. Open the Chrome app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap the three dots – located either to the right of the address bar (on Android) or the bottom-left corner of the screen (on iPhone) – and select “Settings.”

Click on Settings.

Click on Settings.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. To change your settings for autofill addresses, tap “Addresses and more” and toggle the feature on or off, or edit your saved information as necessary.

Select

Select “Addresses and more” to change your autofill settings.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. On an Android phone, you can also tap “Payment methods” above “Addresses and more” to change your autofill payment information and settings.

Your saved payment methods will appear in a separate tab.

Your saved payment methods will appear in a separate tab.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

iPhone users can update their autofill payment methods too, assuming they’ve turned on syncing.

If so, you will have to go to play.google.com, then tap “Payment Methods,” to add, edit, or delete saved payment information.

