Snickers is giving away bags of fun-sized candy to lucky fans and all you need is a cell phone number

caption You can get free fun-size Snickers while supplies last. source Shutterstock

Snickers is giving away a million fun-size candy bars until October 31 or until supplies last.

To claim a free bag of fun-size Snickers, people 16 years or older can enter their phone number on OneMillionSnickers.com to receive a gift card valued at $3.90 that can be redeemed at Walmart.

The brand initially said it would only give away the free candy if it was able to get the United States government to reschedule Halloween for the last Saturday of October.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ahead of Halloween, Snickers is giving fans around the world some free fun-size bars – and all you need is a cell-phone number.

Here’s how to claim your bag of fun-size Snickers.

To get your free candy, visit OneMillionSnickers.com to receive a Walmart gift card that’s valued at $3.90

caption The free offer gives you a Walmart gift card that can be used to get Snickers. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Your free treat can be claimed on OneMillionSnickers.com by way of a Walmart gift card.

According to the official terms on the website, registered visitors age 16 or older will have the opportunity to claim one of 55,556 Walmart electronic gift cards, each good for one 10.59-ounce bag of fun-size Snickers bars.

The cards are valued at $3.90 and a working cell-phone number is required to register for one. The offer is only redeemable at Walmart stores or online for in-store pickup.

The virtual Snickers candy bowl is currently being “refilled” due to high demand, but there is a message on the site telling visitors to check back tomorrow.

The offer lasts until October 31 or until supplies last.

Snickers originally promised to only give away candy if the federal government changed the official date of Halloween to the last Saturday in October

caption Halloween is still on a Thursday this year. source Jemal Countess/Stringer/Getty Images

In July, Snickers supported a viral online Change.org petition asking the United States government to reschedule Halloween for the last Saturday of October. In a tweet, the brand promised that if the holiday was moved to the weekend, it would give away a million bars of candy for free.

The petition, which was created by the Halloween & Costume Association, argued that Halloween celebrations should not be limited to just one day and that people should have more time to celebrate.

Halloween will still fall on a Thursday this year, but Josh Olken, brand director at Snickers, wrote in a statement, that his company promised to give out a million candy bars “and regardless of the date, we’re going to deliver.”