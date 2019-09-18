6 ways to get your iPhone out of ‘headphone mode’ if it’s stuck in it

caption To get your iPhone out of headphone mode, you may need to try a few troubleshooting tricks. source Timur Emek / Getty

You can usually get your iPhone out of headphone mode by simply unplugging or disconnecting your headphones.

But your iPhone can occasionally get stuck in headphone mode, making your device believe headphones are plugged in even when they’re not, and muting the speakers.

There are several methods you can try to get your iPhone out of headphone mode, including restarting your phone, and cleaning your headphone jack.

If you own an iPhone, you’ve probably used it to listen to music through headphones on your commute home from work, or while using the treadmill at the gym. And generally, as soon as you unplug the headphones, your iPhone will start routing music back through the speakers.

But sometimes, your iPhone can get confused and continue to operate as if headphones are plugged in even when they’re not.

This error is particularly frustrating since, while your iPhone is stuck in headphone mode, you’ll be unable to play sounds through the phone’s loudspeaker.

There are several reasons this might be happening, however, and just as many possible fixes for the issue. Below are a few methods you should try to get your iPhone out of headphone mode.

Plug in a pair of headphones and unplug them again

caption Try unplugging the headphones one more time. source Shutterstock

This seems fairly obvious, but doing so could prompt your iPhone to recognize that the headphones have been unplugged this time, thereby taking it out of headphone mode. This is one of the most common fixes for the issue and tends to do the trick many times, so it’s worth a try.

Restart your phone

caption Restarting your phone can clear up most problems. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

As with most technology, a restart of your iPhone can help fix many issues your device might have. It’s always worth taking a few moments to restart your iPhone by powering it off and then on again to see if that happens to fix the issue.

Read more: How to restart and force-restart any iPhone model

Clean your headphone jack

caption Dirt and dust can block your headphone jack. source MosayMay/Shutterstock

One of the reasons your phone might get stuck in headphone mode is that there’s debris of some kind in the headphone jack. Even a small amount of dust can cause an issue, so it’s worth cleaning with compressed air even if you can’t physically see anything in there.

Turn off Bluetooth

caption If your wireless headphones won’t disconnect, try turning off Bluetooth. source Shutterstock

If you’ve been listening with Bluetooth headphones, your iPhone may believe that it’s still connected to the headphones even after they turn off. Try turning off Bluetooth on your iPhone through the Control Panel or Settings app.

Check for water damage

caption Water can hurt your phone’s audio capabilities. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You may think that since you haven’t dropped your iPhone in the toilet or sink, you couldn’t possibly have water damage, but that may not be the case. To check if moisture is the issue, look for your iPhone’s LCI (liquid contact indicator), which will turn red when it has come in contact with water. To find out where this indicator is on your iPhone model, click here.

Contact Apple for further support

caption Apple can fix most problems with your phone. source Brian Kersey/Getty Images

If you’ve tried seemingly every possible fix to get your iPhone out of headphone mode but are having no luck, it may be time to reach out to Apple for further investigation. They’ll be able to tell if you’re having a hardware issue, and fix or replace any relevant parts that are broken or malfunctioning. You can contact Apple by phone, online, or – better yet if you’re looking for a quick diagnosis – go to an Apple Store.

