There’s a feature buried in Spotify’s settings that will make your music sound a lot better

The equalizer settings in the Spotify app can bring life to underwhelming headphones, even if the headphones are high quality.

The equalizer settings are buried fairly deep in Spotify’s settings, but they’re easy to find.

Underwhelming sound quality while listening to music on Spotify is most likely a result of poor quality headphones, but maybe the equalizer settings in Spotify can help, at least a little.

Even with a high quality pair of headphones, using the equalizer settings in Spotify can help mold the sound to your preference.

In fact, good “studio” headphones tend to reproduce a flatter, neutral sound by design. If you want to squeeze out some extra bass, mids, or treble, the equalizer settings in Spotify can help with that.

The setting can be hard to find, so here’s what you need to do to access the equalizer in Spotify and how to use it:

1. Tap the Settings icon in Spotify.

2. Scroll down until you find the Equalizer option.

3. Try out different settings while you listen to music to figure out which one sounds best to you.

The easiest way to adjust the sound is to pick one of the presets, like “Rock” or “Pop.” But just because you might be listening to Rock most often doesn’t mean it’ll be the “Rock” option will sound the best to you.

Flick through the presets while you’re listening to music to figure out which preset works best for you.

To note: Some phones from different companies have their own built in equalizer settings, but you can still find the equalizer settings through Spotify by following steps 1 and 2 above.