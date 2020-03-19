How to find someone on Google Hangouts on a computer or mobile device

caption You can find someone on Google Hangouts even if the person’s a new contact. source Shutterstock

It is easy to find someone on Google Hangouts if the contact is already in your Google contacts – you just have to type in their name or email into the search bar.

You can use the same method to find a new contact via Hangouts, but you will need to send the new contact an invite to connect.

You can change your invitation setting on Google Hangouts to only have people who have your phone number or email address to connect with you.

Google Hangouts is all about making it easy for people to connect, whether via voice, video call, or chat. But before you can connect with someone, you need to find them on the platform, which by all means is easy to do.

Here’s how to find someone on Google Hangouts.

How to find someone on Google Hangouts on a computer

1. Open hangouts.google.com on your PC or Mac.

2. Click on the contacts icon, which is a pair of cartoonish silhouettes on the left side of the screen.

3. Then click on “New conversation” and enter the name or email of the contact you want to find into the search bar.

If this contact has been connected with you previously, the person’s name and email will show up on the dropdown menu.

If this is someone with whom you are not connected on Google but you have their email or phone number, the option to send them an invite will populate.

caption You have to send (or receive) an invite the first time you connect with someone via Google Hangouts. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to find someone on Google Hangouts on a mobile device

1. Open the Google Hangouts app on your phone.

2. Tap the contacts icon at the bottom left corner. There, you will be able to see a list of contacts who are “On Hangouts” and “Not on Hangouts.”

caption If any of your contacts don’t use Hangouts, you will see them listed underneath your contacts as “Not on Hangouts” in the app. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Type in the name, phone, or email address (you need the latter two for someone who is not in your contacts list already) and then choose how you wish to reach out, by call, video, or message.

