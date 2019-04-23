Amazon Prime Day will feature tons of limited-time ‘Lightning Deals’ throughout the day — here’s how to make sure you get the one you want

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Amazon’s Lightning Deals are limited-time, limited-stock offers on anything from tech accessories to shoes.

They’re usually available to everyone, but on Amazon Prime Day they’re only available to Prime members.

There are ways to claim new deals as they arrive throughout the day, including setting up notifications that alert you when a deal goes live and adding yourself to a wait list after a deal has been 100% claimed.

Every day, Amazon hosts a variety of deals under the “Today’s Deals” tab on its site, including the following:

With the exception of Prime Early Access Deals, all these deals can usually be accessed by the public. During Amazon’s annual sales event, Amazon Prime Day, however, all Lightning Deals can only be accessed by Prime members.

Lightning Deals are limited-time offers on anything from tech accessories to shoes that are only live for a few hours instead of the whole day. Not only does the deal last for a limited amount of time (a live countdown timer shows how much time you have left) but there’s also limited stock of the item at the deal price.

You can check the progress of how many have been claimed on both the Lightning Deals homepage and the individual product detail page.

To stay on top of deal availability, you can visit the Upcoming Deals section on your desktop or in the free Amazon app (iOS, Android) to view all deals 24 hours before they go live.

Click “Watch this Deal” and you’ll receive push notifications on your phone when a deal is starting. This will be the best way to ensure you successfully grab a deal during the frenzy that is Amazon Prime Day.

The deals can get snatched up pretty quickly, but there’s still hope even if a Lightning Deal has been 100% claimed.

You can click “Join the Waitlist” in order to potentially get the deal anyway. Lightning Deal purchases must be made within 15 minutes of adding an item to your cart. If the purchase isn’t completed within that time frame, then the deal will be made available to the next customer on the wait list. Joining the wait list won’t guarantee you’ll be able to purchase the deal, but it’s certainly worth a shot.

If you want to shop Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, the rest of Amazon Prime Day, and Early Access Deals, remember that you have to be an Amazon Prime member first. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime here.

