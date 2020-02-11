How do you know if you have heart disease: Know your risks

caption Smoking and hypertension can put you at risk of heart disease. source Albina Glisic/Shutterstock

Heart disease is a broad term that describes many kinds of heart damage – such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, silent ischemia, heart attacks, and peripheral arterial disease.

However, it’s not always easy to determine if you have heart disease because the symptoms often aren’t clear, says Khadijah Breathett, MD, a cardiologist at the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center.

“I think it’s prudent individuals learn what their risk factors are and what they can do to reduce their risk,” Breathett says.

The risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, and pre-existing health conditions. Here’s how these increase your risk and what you can do to reduce your chances of developing heart disease.

High blood pressure and high cholesterol

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is when blood pumps too forcefully throughout the body. It can lead to the hardening of the arteries and decreased blood flow to the heart, and over time, the heart may thicken and stiffen.

This can cause heart failure, where your heart cannot effectively pump blood throughout the body. It can also cause a heart attack – in fact, about 70% of people having their first heart attack will have high blood pressure.

Hypertension combined with high cholesterol can also lead to blockages in blood vessels. A 2019 study in The Lancet found that people with heightened non-HDL cholesterol, or lots of bad cholesterol, were three to four times as likely to develop a cardiovascular disease over a 30-year period than people with lower non-HDL cholesterol levels.

However, you can’t necessarily feel high blood pressure or high cholesterol, which is why Breathett says it’s important to talk to your physician to assess how often you need to check-in on your blood pressure. If someone has high blood pressure, Breathett says she would further determine a heart disease diagnosis with cardiac imaging, such as an echocardiogram or cardiac MRI.

Unhealthy lifestyle factors

Cigarette smoking damages the whole body, but especially the heart. Middle-aged men who smoke are four times more likely to die from coronary artery disease, and middle-aged women are five times as likely.

Exercise is another determining factor. Approximately 35% of coronary heart disease mortality is the result of physical inactivity, according to the New York State Department of Health. A resting heart rate above 90 to 100 beats per minute might also indicate an increased risk of heart disease, and regular exercise can lower your resting heart rate.

Again, working with a physician and creating lifestyle changes is the best way to reduce your risk of heart disease. Exercising, staying away from cigarettes, eating a healthy diet, watching your weight, and limiting alcohol consumption can reduce the chance of a heart attack by 80%, according to the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center.

Diabetes and other pre-existing health conditions

Diabetes also increases the risk of heart disease, since it not only constricts the body’s blood vessels – especially in the legs and feet – but also facilitates lipid disorders that lead to high cholesterol.

About 75% of people with diabetes have high blood pressure. As a result, adults with diabetes are two to three times more likely to die from heart disease versus those without, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other conditions, such as familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), genetically predisposes individuals to high cholesterol. Those with the heterozygous variant of the disease are five times more likely to develop coronary heart disease than those without FH.

Therefore, if you have diabetes or FH, it’s especially important to check in with your doctor frequently to prevent further complications and monitor your risk of heart disease.

Related stories about heart health: