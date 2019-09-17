Redbubble is a sustainable and socially conscious marketplace for independent artwork — here’s how it works

source Redbubble/Instagram

Redbubble helps more than 700,000 independent artists and designers share their work with the world through their online marketplace – all while committing to sustainable and socially responsible practices.

The marketplace promises something for everyone with their “uncommon designs on awesome stuff.” We love their original, quirky art printed on products ranging from cell phone cases to bath maths.

With so many options, searching the site can be a bit overwhelming. We’ve sorted through thousands of pieces and chosen 13 of our favorite products that we think you’ll love.

The only Lego you’ll want on your floor

source Redbubble

Accidentally stepping on a rogue Lego thrown on the ground can be the worst possible thing – just ask any parent. This nonslip, foam Lego bath mat featuring many colorful blocks, however, is a soft place to land right out of the shower.

A tote bag filled with timeless works of literature

source Redbubble

This durable and machine-washable tote bag is perfect for carrying around heavier items. Bookworms will delight in this print featuring six classic and beloved literary works and can even add and carry a few of their own selections.

A peaceful sea turtle swimming on a laptop sleeve

source Redbubble

Artist Jan Marvin creates nature-inspired art with the hope of brightening your day. Your day certainly will be brighter when you use this foam-padded laptop sleeve featuring a calming blue-and-green-hued print of a sea turtle.

Your very own Burn Book

source Redbubble

If you wear pink on Wednesdays, now you, too, can have your very own 120-page Burn Book notebook. You can choose from ruled line or graph pages and store any other secrets in the document pocket inside the back cover.

A throw pillow that brings the video game controllers to you

source Redbubble

If you spend hours with your eyes glued to a screen and your hands holding onto a video game controller for dear life, then this throw pillow is the perfect way to decorate the couch you inevitably spend a lot of time sitting on.

A punny, quality mug

source Redbubble

Sip hot beverages (such as tea) from this ceramic, dishwasher-safe mug featuring a cute koala making a superb pun.

An motivational and removable sticker

source Redbubble

Take artistry into your own hands by using Redbubble’s removable, kiss-cut vinyl stickers to personalize everything from laptops to water bottles. Better yet, using this sticker with a positive motto from the world’s most famous painter with a TV show is sure to spark creative genius.

A clock that’s out of this world

source Redbubble

Redbubble has many different modern quartz clocks that come complete with four customizable metal hand colors. Let the planets in our solar system help you keep track of time with this space-themed clock.

A classic optical illusion on a poster

source Redbubble

Anyone who sees this poster is bound to take a second – or third – look at this classic optical illusion. Are these rows parallel, and are they the same thickness? Take another look…

A phone case to take you back to your childhood

source Redbubble

Go back in time with this case that takes inspiration from a classic children’s toy. A double-layer clip on an impact-resistant shell provides extra security to the shock-absorbing layer, keeping your phone safe and secure.

A zipper pouch that takes a closer look into your makeup bag

source Redbubble

This zipper pouch features black-and-white sketches of makeup and beauty products, appearing as if your makeup bag went through an X-ray machine. The design is printed on a fully lined polyester canvas and won’t fade away.

A work of modern art for your bathroom

source Redbubble

Why go to the museum when you can have this Piet Mondrian-inspired work of art hanging from your shower rod at home? This 100% polyester shower curtain fits most standard-size tubs and showers.

A positive and encouraging framed work of art

source Redbubble

Sixty-four illustrated images of positive messages come together on one framed print that is bound to lift your spirits. Premium perspex, a type of thermoplastic that is clearer and lighter than glass, pairs with a timber frame to showcase this delightful print.