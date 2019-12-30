Here’s where all of your favorite characters end up on ‘You’ season 2

caption A lot of people don’t make it out of season two alive. source Netflix

Season two of Netflix’s thriller series “You” premiered on Thursday.

As with the first season, many characters didn’t live to see the finale.

Warning: Major spoilers for season two of “You” ahead.

On Thursday, Netflix premiered the much-anticipated second season of the hit thriller series “You.”

With Penn Badgley returning as the killer Joe Goldberg, the second season follows Joe throughout his new, horrifying life in Los Angeles, California. As you can imagine, most characters don’t exactly get a happy ending.

Here’s where the main characters end up on “You” season two.

Gabe officiates Sunrise and Lucy’s romantic wedding.

caption They’re some of the few people who get a happy ending this season. source Netflix

During the finale, long-term couple Lucy (Marielle Scott) and Sunrise (Melanie Field) had a beautiful wedding ceremony officiated by Gabe (Charlie Barnett).

This is the last time we see all three characters.

Milo gets dumped by Love.

caption Milo doesn’t appear on the finale. source Netflix

A friend of Love’s late husband, the Australian hunk Milo (Andrew Creer) finds himself dating Love shortly after her relationship with Joe ends.

We last see Milo when Forty confronts him for taking advantage of his sister and punches him in the face. Joe also stands up for Forty and Love, who ultimately dumps Milo to get back with Joe.

The real Will ends the season in Manila with his lover, Gigi.

caption Joe releases Will to prove he is capable of being a “good person.” source Netflix

After having his identity stolen and getting locked in the vault by Joe, the real Will (Robin Lord Taylor) forms an unusual friendship with his captor.

While being locked in the cage, Will plays the game hangman with Joe and discusses Joe’s desire to be a good person.

Ultimately, Joe decides to let Will go to prove to himself that he can overcome his tendencies to murder every person he locks in the vault. He trusts in Will’s promise never to tell anyone about the kidnapping.

Will moves to Manila to be with fiancé Gigi and he stays in touch with Joe via postcards – he also gives Joe his phone number.

Later in the season, Joe calls Will for advice after he finds Delilah’s dead body and is unsure if he’s the one who killed her.

Will tells Joe that he believes Joe wouldn’t kill someone that he wanted to keep alive, leading Joe to pursue the truth behind Delilah’s death.

Jasper is killed by Joe and his body is disposed of in the most gruesome way.

caption Jasper doesn’t live for long on the show. source Netflix

After cutting off the tip of Joe’s finger and keeping it as collateral for the debt the real Will owes him, Jasper is killed by Joe in the storage unit.

Jasper comes after Joe with a knife because he believes Joe is hiding money from him. Joe stops him by stabbing Jasper in the stomach.

In a very “Dexter”-like move, Joe wraps Jasper in plastic and takes him to Anavrin to dispose of his body. He does so by cutting it up and putting the pieces through the store’s meat grinder.

Henderson is killed by Joe and his disturbing past is revealed.

caption Viewers see a glimpse of Henderson’s funeral. source Netflix

After being drugged and tied up by Joe, Henderson (Chris D’Elia) is forced to confess his evil past of sexually abusing underage girls.

Henderson tries to reason with Joe and then attempts to escape. During a fight, Joe pushes Henderson down the stairs of the basement, accidentally killing him.

Joe stages the death as a suicide, which is believed by the public and authorities only for a short time.

Later in the season, police begin to think Henderson’s death was a homicide and an investigation is launched.

Delilah is murdered while being held captive in Joe’s vault.

caption Love murdered her. source Netflix

Spurred on by Detective Fincher’s and Candace’s suspicions that Joe isn’t who he says he is, Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) enters Joe’s apartment to look for evidence.

She finds keys to a storage unit and ends up discovering Joe’s vault.

Joe follows Delilah to the storage unit and locks her in the vault with timed handcuffs, promising to let her go in 16 hours after he’s had the chance to flee the city – he doesn’t want to kill her but he doesn’t want to get arrested, either.

That night, Joe is drugged by Forty and he loses all memory of the evening. The next morning he finds Delilah murdered in the vault.

Unsure if he’s the one who killed her or not, he backtracks the night. Later he discovers that Love murdered Delilah because she believed Delilah was a threat to Love and Joe’s relationship.

Ellie leaves LA and keeps in touch with Joe for his financial support.

caption Ellie sends Joe postcards. source Netflix

After Joe reveals that Delilah is dead, he tells Ellie (Jenna Ortega) to leave LA so she won’t be put into the custody of child services. He gives her money from the Anavrin safe and tells her to head to the train station and set up a new life somewhere else.

He promises to send her money and support her for as long as she needs and Ellie leaves after telling Joe that she hates him because he ruined her life.

Later, Joe receives a postcard from Florida that says, “Got the $. Send more in 3 months. – E”

Candace is killed by Love.

caption Candace went by the fake name Amy Adam for part of the season. source Netflix

After locking Joe in the vault with Delilah’s body, Candace (Ambyr Childers) texts Love to come to the storage center so she can see the truth about Joe’s dark history.

Joe confesses his crimes to Love, who then runs away in shock. Candace runs after Love to console her, but instead Love whips out a broken glass bottle. Love uses the bottle to slit Candace’s throat.

This is more or less the same way she’d previously killed the au pair who was hooking up with her brother, Forty, when they were kids.

Later, Love takes Candace’s body to Anavrin where she presumably disposes of it.

As he’s trying to kill Joe, Forty is fatally shot by Detective Fincher.

caption Forty almost killed Joe. source Netflix

During a stand-off with Joe and Love inside Anavrin, Forty (James Scully) pulls a gun on Joe and tries to convince Love that Joe is a terrible murderer.

Forty tells Love that everything Candace said about Joe was true and he prepares to shoot Joe as Love begs him not to.

Before Forty can shoot Joe, he is fatally shot by Detective Fincher, who had followed the group to Anavrin.

Detective Fincher kills Forty and focuses the Henderson murder investigation on him.

caption He killed Forty. source Netflix

After killing Forty inside Anavrin, Detective Fincher (Danny Vasquez) focuses the Henderson investigation on Forty, basically naming him as a top suspect.

Using their money and influence, the Quinn family ceases the investigation, giving Joe and Love the chance to escape with their reputations unscathed.

Love is pregnant and plans to raise the baby with Joe in their new home.

caption Love is pregnant during the finale. source Netflix

Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) agree to love each other regardless of the evil things they’ve done to others.

We also learn that Love had known the terrible truth about Joe and his crimes for a while, and she loved him even more because of it.

During the season-two finale, we see pregnant Love ushering movers into her and Joe’s new suburban home. Love’s mom is also helping her move, so we can assume that they’ve patched up some of the holes in their relationship.

Joe moves in with Love and he sets his sights on a new neighbor.

caption He’s certainly not done being a creep. source Netflix

After Forty’s death, Joe and Love are seen moving to the suburbs.

Joe decides he’s going to raise their unborn daughter and give her all the things he never had during his childhood – a happy family, a loving home, and a father figure.

During the last minutes of the season finale, Joe notices his neighbor reading in her yard and he begins watching her through a hole in the fence.

He vows he will do whatever it takes to be with her – and thus his awful cycle of stalking begins again.

This could be setting things up for a third season of the show, although Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not there will be one.

