How Donald Trump’s family came to America

caption Frederick Trump (left), the grandfather of President Donald Trump (right). source Donaldson Collection/Getty Images; Joshua Roberts/Reuters

President Trump has come under fire after tweeting Sunday that four non-white Congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Many labeled the comments racist and anti-immigrant. The women are Americans.

Trump’s ancestry in America goes back three generations. His grandfather came from Germany in 1885, and his mother came from Scotland in 1929.

The mayor of Kallstadt, Germany, where Trump’s grandfather was born, told the Washington Post on Tuesday that Trump should think about where his own family comes from before making such remarks.

“Seeing the not-so-imposing homes of his ancestors might bring him back to earth,” Thomas Jaworek said.

Trump’s family comes from a relatively recent stock of American immigrants, who have been here for a little more than 130 years.

Here is the history of how the first Trumps came to America and planted the seeds of the family’s legacy.

Donald Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich Drumpf, was born on March 14, 1869, in Kallstadt, Germany.

caption The town of Kallstadt, Germany is seen in January 2016. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

The Drumpf family was not wealthy, and their financial situation became even more desperate when Friedrich’s father, a winemaker named Johannes, died when the boy was just 8.

caption Kallstadt was then, and is still today, a wine-making region. source Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

Friedrich was too frail to work in the family’s vineyard, so he was sent to another town to apprentice as a barber.

caption Above is an aerial view of Kallstadt. The Heinz family also comes from the town. source Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

When he came back two-and-a-half years later, he realized that Kallstadt was too small to need another barber, so he started plotting a move to America, where one of his sisters was already living.

caption 76 Forsyth Street, where Trump lived with his sister when he first moved to New York, is seen above. source Google Streetview

Source: The Washington Post

On October 7, 1885, then 16-year-old Friedrich fled his home in the middle of the night and made his way toward Bremen to catch a ship to America. He left a note behind for his mother, explaining his plan.

caption Trump was processed at Castle Garden, in lower Manhattan, after arriving in America. source Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post, The New York Times

When he got to New York, he moved in with his sister and her husband, in what is now the Lower East Side. He worked as a barber, and moved several times over the next few years.

caption Frederick Trump is pictured in 1887, when he would have been about 18 years old. source Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Source: The New York Times

Ambitious Friedrich, who was now going by Frederick Trump, got antsy again, and with news of gold being found in the Pacific Northwest, he moved to Seattle and opened a restaurant.

caption A map of Seattle shows how it looked in 1891, the year Trump moved to the city. source CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Sources: The New York Times, The Gotham Center for New York History

Ahead of the US presidential election in 1892, Friedrich became a naturalized American citizen with tens of thousands of others who were allowed to register to vote in Washington for the first time. He swore that he entered the US when he was under 18, that “he has behaved as a man of good moral character”, and renounced any loyalty to Germany.

source National Archives / Handout / Getty Images

Sources: “The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders and a Presidential Candidate”, The Gotham Center for New York History

Frederick wasn’t in Seattle long. Soon he packed up his life again and made his way north to capitalize on the gold rush. He didn’t make his money off mining, though, but rather catering to the deluge of prospectors.

Source: The New York Times

Trump set up the Arctic Restaurant in Bennett, which also served as a casino and brothel.

caption Lake Bennett in British Columbia is pictured in 1898. source The Print Collector/Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg

Trump moved his restaurant one more time, when a new railroad changed the route prospectors took into the Yukon. And then, in 1901, he closed shop once and for all and headed back to Germany.

caption A train on a trip from Skagway, Alaska to White Pass Summit is seen in May 2003. source Patricia Marroquin/Getty

Source: The Gotham Center for New York History

It was during a visit home to Kallstadt that Trump met his future wife, Elizabeth Christ, who had grown up across the street from him (she was 5 years old when he left for America). By the end of the visit (when she was 21), the two were engaged.

caption A couple believed to be Frederick and Elizabeth Trump are seen above in 1902. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: The Gotham Center for New York History

The couple wed when Trump returned to Germany a year later. He convinced his bride to move back to the US with him, but made a promise to her father to bring her back if she got homesick.

caption Immigrants are seen arriving at Ellis Island in New York City in 1902. source Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: The Gotham Center for New York History

After only about a year in New York, where Trump returned to his trade as a barber, his wife did indeed get homesick, so the couple decided to return to Kallstadt. At this point, Elizabeth was a few months pregnant with their first child.

caption Wall Street is seen above in 1902. Frederick Trump worked as a barber near the stock exchange when he returned to New York a married man. source B.J. Falk/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Source: The Gotham Center for New York History

But when Trump arrived back in Germany and requested to regain his citizenship, he was turned down and actually deported for leaving the country before performing his military service.

caption This is the letter that prohibited Frederick Trump from staying in Germany. source BILD

Sources: The Gotham Center for New York History, BILD

The Trumps reluctantly returned to New York again, where they eventually settled down in Woodhaven, Queens, in 1906. It was in the borough that Trump started buying up properties, planting the seeds of his family’s future real estate empire.

caption Frederick Trump is pictured in 1918, the year he died. source Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Source: The Gotham Center for New York History

Donald Trump’s father, Fred, was the couple’s second son, who was born on October 11, 1905.

caption Fred Trump is seen above in 1965. source New York Daily News Archive/Getty

Source: The Washington Post

In 1936, Fred Trump would marry Mary Anne MacLeod, a young woman he fell in love with after meeting at a dance.

Source: The New Yorker

MacLeod hailed from Tong, on the Isle of Lewis, part of the Scottish Hebrides islands.

Source: The New Yorker

MacLeod immigrated to the US just a month after the stock market collapse of 1929.

caption MacLeod came to the US aboard the ocean liner Transylvania. source Wikimedia Commons

Source: The New Yorker

Like her father-in-law, MacLeod already had siblings in the US and was documented as traveling back to her home country on occasion. The 1930 census and ship logs show she worked as a “maid” and “domestic.”

caption Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, attend a dinner with his mother, Mary Anne, in 1989. source Tom Gates/Getty Images

Source: The New Yorker

Her life changed considerably after marrying Trump in 1936. He started to build a real estate empire in Queens in the 1940s, and she soon became a part of New York society.

caption Mary Anne Trump is pictured above in 1993. source Time & Life Pictures/Getty

Source: The Washington Post

Mary Trump became a naturalized citizen on March 10, 1942.

Sources: The New Yorker, Snopes

Donald Trump was the fourth of Fred and Mary Anne Trump’s five children, and was born on June 14, 1946.

caption Donald Trump was the fourth of Fred and Mary Anne Trump’s five children. He’s pictured on the far left, with his siblings, in a photo from his childhood. source Donald Trump/Instagram

Source: The Washington Post

In 1977, Trump married his first wife Ivana, who had immigrated from Czechoslovakia. She became a citizen in 1988. Their three children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric were born in New York.

caption Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men’s final at the US Open. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Source: Associated Press

Trump married his third wife Melania in 2005, and she has been a US citizen since 2006. She told media outlets in 2016 that she sponsored herself for a green card in 2001 after working as a model in the US on a visa in the mid-1990s. Their son Barron was also born in New York.

caption Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sources: INSIDER, Washington Post

Melania’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became US citizens in 2018, using family sponsorship to obtain their green cards — a process that Trump calls “chain migration” and vowed to end.

Source: INSIDER

Donald J. Trump, 45th president of the United States, and the son and grandson of immigrants.