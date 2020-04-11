How etiquette and protocol differs for royal families across the world

caption The Queen of the United Kingdom and the King of Spain. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

Every royal family operates under a completely different set of rules, etiquette, and traditional protocol.

Some rules that are common for Queen Elizabeth and her descendants are unheard of within different royal households.

For instance, it’s against British royal etiquette to kiss the Queen – but the Spanish King did just that when the pair met.

Here’s some of the key ways that etiquette and protocol differs for royal families across the world.

While it’s against British royal etiquette to kiss the monarch, the Spanish royals have no issue with this.

caption Queen Elizabeth and the King of Spain.

It’s against royal etiquette to touch members of the British royal family. The only time you should have physical contact with them is when shaking their hand, and that’s only if they initiate the handshake.

The Spanish royals have a far more relaxed approach, as it’s typical for Spaniards to kiss one another on both cheeks as a greeting. The King of Spain has even kissed Queen Elizabeth on the cheek and on the hand during several of their encounters over the years.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tried to adopt this greeting style and kissed the King and Queen of Spain on both cheeks when meeting them in 2017. However, a video of the moment shows it was a little awkward and not exactly what the British couple are used to.

In Norway, only the children of the monarch, the children of the heir to the throne, and their spouses are referred to as “Your Royal Highness.”

caption The Norwegian royals.

According to Unofficial Royalty, all other Norwegian princes or princesses are simply referred to as “Your Highness.”

This is also different to the British royal family, who give HRH titles to all descendants of the monarch who wish to use it.

The Dutch King doesn’t wear a crown.

caption The King and Queen of the Netherlands.

While it’s standard for monarchs across the world to wear crowns – particularly at coronations, investitures, or state engagements – this is less common for Dutch royals.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands didn’t wear a crown at his inauguration ceremony, according to The Guardian. Instead, the crown, orb, and scepter were displayed on a table next to him for ceremonial purposes.

You don’t have to bow or curtsy when meeting the Belgian royal family.

According to the Belgian royal family’s official website: “When meeting the King or a member of the Royal Family, the usual courtesy requires shaking hands.”

It seems this is the most common method of greeting used by the public when meeting the King and Queen of Belgium, as seen in this photo of the couple shaking hands with people during Belgian National Day.

The official guidance does not mention bowing or curtsying, which is a common way of greeting members of other royal families across the world, including the British royal family.

Japanese princesses aren’t allowed to marry commoners.

caption Princess Mako of Japan.

According to BBC News, Japanese imperial law requires a princess to resign from the royal family after marrying a commoner.

Princess Mako, the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, spoke about this protocol after her engagement to Kei Komuro in 2017.

“From the time I was a child, I was aware that upon marrying I would give up my position as a member of the imperial household,” the princess said during a press conference.

“Given that situation, I tried to assist the emperor and do whatever I could do to fulfill my role as a member of the imperial household, while also valuing my own life.

“My parents respected my way of thinking and provided me with advice and guidance. I would be very happy if Komuro-san and I can build a warm and comfortable household full of smiling faces,” she said.

The British royal family isn’t supposed to discuss sex, religion, politics, or money.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles, it’s against royal etiquette to discuss these subjects with the royals or for commoners who are at a royal event, such as afternoon tea at the Queen’s garden parties.

Instead, he said it is advised to discuss travel and the weather.

Danish royals don’t reveal a new baby’s name until her or his christening ceremony.

caption Prince Joachim and Princess Marie with their daughter, Athena.

Danish royal christenings are also traditional baby naming ceremonies.

When Prince Joachim of Denmark and Princess Marie of Denmark welcomed a baby daughter in 2012, they followed this protocol and announced her name to be Athena Marguerite Françoise Marie during her christening service.

Sweden recently changed its protocol so that only the children of the King’s heir have HRH status.

caption The Swedish royal family and their children.

A spokesperson for the King of Sweden announced last year that all of His Majesty’s grandchildren – with the exception of his eldest child’s children – will lose HRH status.

“His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House,” the spokesperson announced.

This doesn’t apply to the children of Crown Princess Victoria, who is the King’s eldest child.

Princess Estelle, age 7, and Prince Oscar, age 3, rank higher in the line of succession than their cousins since their mother is heir to the throne.

Meanwhile, Greek royals have retained their HRH status even though the monarchy was abolished in 1974.

caption HRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana.

Insider recently spoke to HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece, who was born in 1969 while his family was in exile, just five years before the monarchy was officially abolished.

Prince Nikolaos’ parents, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, still have the title of monarch and Queen consort even though they no longer perform royal duties in the country.

In addition, it is still protocol for anyone who marries into the family to receive a royal title. Nikolaos’ wife, Tatiana, received HRH status and became Princess Tatiana after they wed.

