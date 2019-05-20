How first class flying has changed over the past 70 years

caption Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 first class suite. source Singapore Airlines

Modern commercial air travel is far from glamorous. For most people, it simply a means to get from point A to point B.

It pales in comparison to the pampered flying experience of during the 1960s.

However, the luxury of the Golden Age of air travel is still alive and well in the first class cabins of the world’s leading airlines.

Brands like Pan Am have given way to Singapore, Emirates, and Etihad.

Flying these days can be a slog.

For most of us, it’s something we tolerate as a means to get from point A to point B. It’s no longer a special occasion. For the traveling masses, commercial flying has been reduced down to the essence of what it is, public transportation.

Things didn’t use to be this way. We’ve all been regaled with tales of the Golden Age of air travel – of the 1960s jet-set that were lavished spacious seats, cosseting service, fine wines, and gourmet meals.

It puts into sharp relief our quotidian flying experience.

However, the glamor of the Golden Age has not completely gone away. It’s still very much alive and well in the first class cabins of the world’s leading airlines. In fact, I would argue that the first class experience today is vastly superior to that of decades past.

First off, flying, in general, is significantly more safe and reliable. According to data from the Flight Safety Foundation, the rate of fatal airliner accidents decreased from 4.2 per 1 million flight in 1977 to around 0.2 per million flights in 2017.

And then there’s the inflight experience. Modern first class cabins offer a greater degree of privacy, comfort, technology, and personalization than the jet set could have ever imagined. With prices that could top $40,000 for a round-trip, these tickets are far from affordable. Then again, neither was first class during the Golden Age of Flight.

Here’s a closer look at how first-class air travel has changed over the past 70 years.

The age of jet-powered scheduled passenger air travel kicked off in 1952 with the DeHavilland Comet 1. However, a series of fatal crashes between 1952 and 1954 forced the plane to be grounded for modifications. Even though later versions of the jet such as the Comet 3 seen here would go on to serve successfully in airline fleets around the world, it was no longer at the forefront of the industry.

source Museum of Flight/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

While the Comet was dealing with its troubles, it was overtaken by the Boeing 707 and…

… the Douglas DC-8 as the jet-powered workhorses of the airline industry. The jetliners of the era, while not quite as refined as today’s aircraft, were faster and smoother than their propeller-powered contemporaries.

The capabilities of the jetliner served a great complement to the first class services provided by the world’s airlines. this includes gourmet meals, …

source Authenticated News/Getty Images

… reclining seats, and…

source Getty Images

… cocktail lounges.

caption A flight attendant serves cocktails in the lounge of a new Pan American World Airways (Pan Am) Boeing 707, circa 1958. source Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The introduction of the double-decker Boeing 747 jumbo jet in 1970 took first class service to new heights.

The extra width of the 747’s cabin gave airlines the ability to up their games even further.

caption First class passengers in a BOAC Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet are served lunch. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

The first class cabin’s gourmet dining and…

caption A steward and stewardess serving first-class passengers with drinks and refreshments on board a Boeing 747. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

… find Champagne remained

source Tim Graham/Getty Images

But now, there’s a spiral staircase leading…

source Fox Photos/Getty Images

… to the 747’s upper deck lounge. Some early jumbo jets were even equipped with pianos.

source Getty/Bettmann / Contributor

Between 1976 and 2003, Air France and British Airways passengers had the opportunity to fly on the Concorde supersonic airliner.

Concorde’s main selling point was its speed. As a result, its cabin was small and somewhat cramped. However, passengers were treated to fine wines and gourmet meals.

source M. McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

During the 1990s, airlines began to introduce 180-degree lie-flat seats to their first class cabins along with improved in-flight entertainment

caption All Nippon Airways first class seats from 1996. source Reuters/Stringer

By the late 90s, a new generation of first-class cabins with added privacy was beginning to take shape. In fact, they would play a huge role in the development of today’s business class seats.

caption The first class cabin on board a Singapore Airlines Boeing 747-400 in 1998. source Reuters/Reuters Photographer

The next leap forward for first class cabins coincided with the arrival of the Airbus A380.

source REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The massive double-decker entered service with Singapore Airlines in 2007.

source REUTERS/Tim Chong

With the A380 comes the first class suite. The enclosed suite affords passengers an extra measure of privacy.

source REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Two suites can even be merged to create a couple’s suite.

source Pascal Parrot/Getty Images

Dubai’s Emirates is the A380’s largest customer with more 100 of the aircraft in the fleet.

source Emirates

They too have launched their own first-class suites.

source Emirates

Included in the offering, the access to an in-flight shower.

source Emirates

However, the ultimate first class experience comes courtesy of Etihad.

source Etihad

In 2014, the Abu Dhabi-based airline introduced the Residence first class suite on board its A380s.

source Etihad

The Resident is a 125-square foot private suite complete with a living room,

source Hollis Johnson

… en suite bathroom with shower, and…

source Hollis Johnson

… a private in-suite bedroom.

source Hollis Johnson

The Residence passengers will also have access to a personal butler. There is only one Residence suite per aircraft, and tickets can cost more than $40,000 for a round trip between New York and Abu Dhabi.

source Etihad

Eithad also offers a 45 square foot first-class suites called The Apartment.

source Hollis Johnson

Passengers fly in The Apartment suites have access to a shared shower and…

source Hollis Johnson

… a lounge stocked with beverages.

source Etihad

In 2017, Emirates introduced its next generation of first-class suites onboard its fleet of Boeing 777 airliners. They are the industry’s first suites that enclosed from floor to ceiling, effectively making then flying hotel rooms.

caption The new first class suite on Emirates’ Boeing 777. source Emirates

The suites even come with artificial windows that use cameras mounted to the plane’s fuselage to give the passengers a view of the outside world.

source Emirates

In 2017, Singapore Airlines also announced that it will spend $850 million on a new generation of first-class suites for its fleet of 19 Airbus A380s.

source Singapore Airlines

Once again, these suites can be joined to create a two-passenger mega-suite.